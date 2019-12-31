TRX Insurance Brokers Begins U.S. IPO Push

TIRX has grown from a very small base and seeks to pursue more life insurance brokering in the future, but the firm faces significant competition.

The firm provides property & casualty and life insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses in China.

TRX Insurance Brokers has filed to raise $15 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Tian Ruixiang Holdings (TIRX) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates a network of insurance brokerage locations in China.

TIRX is a tiny company that has grown revenue from a small base while suffering currency exchange volatility.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based TRX was founded to provide a wide range of insurance brokerage services for Chinese individuals and businesses of all sizes.

Management is headed by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Zhe Wang, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously an investment manager at Huaxia Bank.

The company has brokerage relationships with more than 40 insurance carriers across China and operates a number of subsidiaries.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Property & casualty insurance for auto, commercial property and liability

Life insurance for individuals and groups

TRX has received at least approximately $7.7 million from investors including Wang Investors (presumably related to Chairman and CEO Zhe Wang), Xu Sheng Investors, and Wu Investors.

Customer Acquisition

The company currently has eight branches in Tier 1 cities and markets to customers via a dedicated direct sales.

TIRX plans to use part of the IPO proceeds to expand its network to more than ten branches within the PRC by 'early 2020, to eventually become a leading national insurance intermediary company.’

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased sharply as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE Oct. 31, 2018 33.5% FYE Oct. 31, 2017 5.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 1.5 in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 report by Swiss Re, the market for insurance in China will increase by 4x by 2032, reaching $2.36 trillion in size.

By comparison, the U.S. insurance market is currently approximately $1.47 trillion in size.

The main drivers for this expected growth are China's continued economic growth, high level of government expenditures, greater consumer awareness and continued innovation.Premium growth rates will reach more than twice the global average within ten years and retirement annuity demand will be driven by an aging population.

Major competitive vendors include:

Other insurance brokers

Insurance companies selling direct

Commercial banks

Postal offices

Car deals

Hospitals

Management says its entrepreneurial attitude, smaller size, and superior customer service will enable it to better respond and adapt to changing market conditions.

Financial Performance

TRX’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue from a small base

Increased operating profit but decreased operating margin

Reduced comprehensive income due to currency exchange losses

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE Oct. 31, 2018 $ 3,087,708 101.6% FYE Oct. 31, 2017 $ 1,531,223 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin FYE Oct. 31, 2018 $ 1,459,217 47.3% FYE Oct. 31, 2017 $ 1,115,812 72.9% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) FYE Oct. 31, 2018 $ 522,944 FYE Oct. 31, 2017 $ 982,565 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE Oct. 31, 2018 $ 1,374,546 FYE Oct. 31, 2017 $ 498,826

Source: Company registration statement

As of October 31, 2018, TRX had $6.7 million in cash and $1.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended October 31, 2018, was $1.4 million.

IPO Details

TRX intends to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A stock, although the final amount may differ.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have eighteen votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Opening up new branches (including recruitment and hiring of additional personnel) 60%Research, development and operational investment on our new Internet Insurance Center 20%General working capital 20%

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Network 1 Financial Securities.

Commentary

TRX is seeking a small U.S. IPO for its modest expansion plans.

It is typical for foreign firms to sell American Depositary Shares to U.S. investors, in order to reduce administrative overhead; the absence of this feature is a negative for U.S. investors.

The company’s financials are out-of-date and indicate it has grown from a very small revenue base.

Comprehensive income was sharply reduced in the most recent reporting period by large currency exchange losses, highlighting the firm’s exposure to unhedged currency devaluations.

Sales and marketing expenses rose sharply as revenue rose; its sales & marketing efficiency rate was 1.5 in the most recent period.

The market opportunity for insurance brokerage in China is large owing to the country’s large population, but large players are already well entrenched.

Management sees strong growth prospects within the life insurance segment of its business, so will presumably devote more resources to this opportunity.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

