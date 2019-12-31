Tanger: It's Finally Time

We have been hearing and reading about the bricks and mortar retail apocalypse for some time now and for good reason. According to data from Digital Commerce 360, e-commerce sales, as a percentage of overall retail, have essentially tripled in the last decade while total retail sales growth has actually declined in the last six years. Headline after headline has highlighted retailers, including some very familiar names, biting the dust. In fact, CB Insights did the math and tallied 81 known retailers who went bankrupt in the last five years alone.

As an avid reader of financial articles, I was struck with how the retail apocalypse coincided with a cascade of bullish articles on retail REITs. The theory was simple. Essentially the narrative was that retail REITs, who basically serve as landlords with built-in rent increases and long term leases, are fairly well insulated from the overall slowdown in retail. One REIT stock that has received as much journalistic love as any during that time is Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT).

Image Source: Tanger Factory Outlets

As a cautious investor, I resisted putting my own skin in the game. This is in spite of the fact that financial author after author, including respected Seeking Alpha author Brad Thomas, repeatedly laid out the value proposition presented by Tanger. I was interested and kept an eye on the financials but still was not ready to make Tanger a part of my family's portfolio. Finally, I called a bottom at $15/share and took a modest position in the stock last week. In the balance of this article, I will share my thought process and why I became comfortable with the value proposition

An Overblown Headline

First off, as mentioned earlier, the retail apocalypse theory does have some merit. Some is the operative word. While 81 bricks and mortar retailers have filed bankruptcy, retail as a whole is doing okay. In-store retail sales totaled $3.1 trillion in 2018 and still represented about 86% of total retail sales. For every Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) or Sports Authority that bit the dust, there is a Target (TGT) or Dick's (DKS) that has been thriving. Bricks and mortar retail is down and maybe even threatened, but it is not out.

Retail sales in the U.S. Source: Digital Commerce 360

What's more, Tanger is in a pretty good niche. Tanger focuses specifically on outlet malls, whereby shoppers can get name brand items like Nike (NKE) and Under Armour (UA) at discounted prices. CEO Steven Tanger words it like this:

In good times, people love a bargain and in tough times, people need a bargain.

While retailers have done okay in recent years, the case could be made that discount retailers have done better than most. The chart below shows Dollar General (DG) more than doubling in share price in the last three years while Five Below (FIVE) has more than tripled. Certainly, an outlet mall REIT is different than either of those two chains but all three do have one similarity in that the main focus is on discounted items.

Data by YCharts

Performance: Solid But Not Spectacular

Tanger Factory Outlets' performance has been very consistent and very predictable in recent years. Store counts have been stable, tenant occupancy has remained above 95% and only three percent of the leases will expire in the next year. Occupancy rates dropped by about a percent but that drop was offset by an uptick in sales per square foot, which increased a little over three percent. In the end, the most telling metric is probably same-center net operating income which, as shown below dipped but that dip was less than one percent. Essentially, same-center NOI was flat.

SKT Financial Metrics Data Source: October 30th Management Presentation

No Growth And That's a Good Thing

As I mentioned, Tanger has been on my radar for a while but I resisted investing in the company. The reason? No growth prospects. Strip malls basically are what they are. Most of the stores are occupied and will be for the foreseeable future but for the most part, there is no catalyst for significant growth. As far as revenue and profits, they will just run in place. I wanted more from my investment dollars.

Over the course of those two years, the company's operating performance remained solid, predictable, and boring. The company maintained the highest occupancy rates amongst mall REITs as well as the lowest cost per tenant. Yet, over the same time period, the stock price dropped dramatically. The chart below shows that despite essentially flat operating metrics, Tanger's stock price lagged the S&P by a whopping 64% during that two-year period. With a 42% drop, I concluded what other authors had been saying for some time: the stock was now on sale. The 9.58% dividend serves as icing on the cake.

Data by YCharts

SKT stock performance vs. the S&P 500. Data Source: Y-Charts

Performance and Stock Price Compared to Peers

When assigning valuation in the REIT world, as we know, the metric most often used is FFO, or Funds From Operations. As the chart below shows, Tanger has shown a two-year FFO increase of 28%. That is not only solid performance in its own right, but it also dwarfs the growth rates of the other commonly known names in the retail REIT space. When we look at both FFO and stock price trends among the well-known retail REIT players, it sure looks like the market has punished Tanger to an unfair extent.

Data by YCharts

REIT FFO and Stock Price Trends Data by Y-Charts

Final Word

Tanger Factory Outlets is not a sexy stock and it will never see dynamic revenue or profit growth. In fact, it is what it is. The numbers will be consistent, predictable and maybe even boring. Yet, whether it be an overreaction to the e-commerce narrative or for no reason whatever, it appears Mr. Market has given us a Black Friday type discount. Personally, I don't need exciting growth. If the stock simply holds serve and stays where it is, I will be happy to collect the 9.58% dividend. In fact, with that dividend, which represents a very safe 56% payout ratio, my breakeven price in one year will be $13.56. While neither the stock nor the company are likely to give anyone goose bumps, those numbers and prospects are good enough for me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.