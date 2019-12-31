Athenex: Compelling Overall Survival Advantage For Oral Paclitaxel, Revaluation In Progress

A modest increase in gastrointestinal toxicity appears to be a very acceptable tradeoff for impressive overall survival advantage along with a 4-fold decrease in neuropathy and 50% decrease in complete alopecia.

Shares have risen by 26% since my initial recommendation ahead of a key catalyst in the form of SABCS data presentation for Oraxol.

Shares of Athenex (ATNX) have risen by 26% since my October 5th article suggested that the stock was a Buy ahead of a key data presentation at SABCS (San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium). It's no secret that I am a fan of platform technology stories, and here the company's promising phase 3 results for Oraxol (oral paclitaxel plus P-gp inhibitor encequidar) appeared to significantly derisk their pipeline consisting of oral versions of other commonly used chemotherapies (irinotecan, docetaxel, topotecan, eribulin, etc).

The big news at SABCS was that Oraxol provided a huge benefit in the gold standard endpoint of overall survival (28 months versus 16.9 months for IV) along with improved response rate. One would think the stock would have jumped significantly as a result, but the ensuing reaction in share price was quite confusing. Thus, I look forward to revisiting to determine if there's a near to medium term opportunity for readers to take advantage of here.

Chart

Figure 1: ATNX daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), in Q2, we can observe the runup in anticipation of phase 3 results followed by a gap down on "mixed" data. The stock traded back to lows last seen in Q1 this year, but positive updated clinical results presented at SABCS have caused the stock to rebound significantly. Still, at first glance, the fact that it still remains below prior high above $20 in July would seem to indicate a buying opportunity remains.

Overview

In my initial article, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

The oncology-focused company appeared to have a strong pipeline, based on 4 different technology platforms with 9 assets in the clinic. 2 drug candidates had already completed phase 3 studies with positive data announced and all criteria fulfilled for registration. Importantly, the company possessed the infrastructure to launch on its own as opposed to having to pursue a big pharma partnership (allows for maximum value creation for shareholders).

Oraxol is their oral paclitaxel plus P-gp inhibitor encequidar. ITT analysis (most stringent criteria) for the phase 3 study showed efficacy better than IV paclitaxel by a significant margin. Oral paclitaxel showed better efficacy and safety, with Grade 3 neuropathy going down by 8 times! Overall, survival and progression-free survival endpoints were not yet mature, but the CEO was impressed by strong trend to achieve significant p value. Another fact to consider was that patients who responded to oral paclitaxel were experiencing a much longer duration of response (2.5 times higher proportion of confirmed partial responders with a duration exceeding 150 days for oral versus IV). Reduction of painful neuropathy from 57% to 8% of Grade 3 events was also very impressive (neuropathy at Grade 3 or higher is very painful for patients who often can't even walk or fall asleep and no pain medications help). To fully realize the potential of this intriguing program, the next stage for the company after initial approval would be to combine Oraxol with other therapies (use in maintenance therapy and other settings).

As with most platform technology stories, positive data for the lead program reflected well on the potential and derisking for the company's oral versions of irinotecan, docetaxel, topotecan, eribulin, and other chemotherapies. These alone served as proof that the company was not a one-trick pony. I stated that as Cmax is 5% to 10% of IV, they can give the drug over many days, keeping it in the therapeutic window for a much longer period of time and that is the reason for efficacy (lots of value to be unlocked with this platform).

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

As for other assets, I did touch on the angiosarcoma indication (painful rare disease occurring in older people, most of whom die in about a year). Data from literature has shown 30% to 40% response rate to IV paclitaxel, as contrasted to 100% response rate in the first 7 patients treated with Oraxol (3 complete responders). As for tirbanibulan ointment for actinic keratosis, phase 3 data was definitive with 100% clearance in 5 days achieved by day 57. The asset is partnered with specialty skin health company Almirall and has an excellent safety profile.

As for other green flags, I reminded readers of the $100 million private placement that took place back in May and was divided up among key institutional investors (Perceptive Advisors, Avoro Capital Advisors and OrbiMed). I also pointed out that Athenex CEO Johnson Lau had much skin in the game (10.10% stake disclosed in June).

As for market opportunity being targeted by oral paclitaxel alone, I noted that peak sales of Taxol reached $1.6 billion in 2000 before going generic. As another point of comparison, Abraxane is essentially a nanoparticle albumin-bound version of paclitaxel (injectable) which did over $1 billion of sales in 2018 for Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) (in spite of pivotal data missing on the overall survival endpoint). It's worth noting that Abraxane also had 17% Grade 3 neuropathy (significantly higher than Oraxol).

Figure 3: Market opportunity for oral paclitaxel and encequidar (Source: corporate presentation)

Let's move onto recent events to determine how they've impacted our thesis.

Select Recent Developments

On October 30th, the company announced it had received Orphan Designations from the European Commission for oral paclitaxel for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, followed by a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency. Management noted that due to encouraging early results from the angiosarcoma clinical study, the trial would be extended to include sites in Europe.

On December 5th, the company announced a $60 million private placement of common stock with a group of institutional investors, led by Kingdon Capital management (issued 3,945,750 shares at a price point of $15.30 per share, about where the stock price trades presently). SunTrust Robinson Humphrey was the sole investment bank involved in the deal.

On December 13th, the company announced that updated phase 3 results for oral paclitaxel and encequidar showed superior response and survival with much lower incidence and severity of neuropathy compared to IV paclitaxel in the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.

Figure 4: Ongoing analysis of overall survival in prespecified mITT population shows trend in favor of oral paclitaxel (Source: corporate presentation)

On the SABCS KOL call, one highlight for me was Dr. Hope Rugo's discussion of toxicities with currently available treatments (especially neuropathy associated with paclitaxel and docetaxel, which is long-lived and hit home with the example of the patient who was treated for just 5 months but had survived 4 years and still was having to live with this painful condition). This made clear how important the advantageous side effect profile of oral paclitaxel truly is. Too often, patients are responding to treatment, but the effects of the neuropathy are too much and thus drug has to be discontinued (why longer duration on oral paclitaxel linked with much longer overall survival is truly practice changing). As for progression-free survival or PFS, a non-significant numerical trend favored oral paclitaxel with median of 9.3 months versus 8.3 months for IV. As for more details on side effect profile, as seen in the graphic below, oral paclitaxel was associated with lower incidence of neuropathy, alopecia, and pain. It was, however, linked to higher rates of low grade gastrointestinal toxicities (diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain). It should be noted that protocol in the study did not allow for patients to receive prophylactic antiemetic therapy as they would in real-world treatment.

Figure 5: TEAEs Grade 2 or greater with 10% or higher overall incidence rate (Source: corporate presentation)

As for treatment-emergent adverse events of interest, there was a 4-fold decrease in neuropathy, 50% decrease in complete alopecia and as stated prior modest increase in gastrointestinal toxicity (likely one key reason the stock did not jump as high as expected after study results were released).

On December 16th, the company announced an expanded strategic partnership with Chinese drug company, Guangzhou Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co. to exclusively develop and commercialize Athenex's oncology product candidates Oral Paclitaxel (both the capsule and the tablet formulations), Oral Irinotecan, as well as Tirbanibulin (KX2-391, also known as KX-01) Ointment, including for the treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) in the territory. Under deal terms, Athenex received a decent upfront payment of $30 million and will be eligible for milestones of up to $170 million plus tiered royalties in the sub-teen to low twenties based on annual net sales of licensed products.

Other Information

For the third quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $129.2 million as compared to net loss of $34.8 million. Product sales increased by 45% to $19.2 million, while research and development expenses came in at $19.6 million. SG&A rose to $16.3 million. Management raised full-year 2019 revenue guidance to an increase of 35% to 40% year-over-year versus prior guidance of 30% to 35%.

As for upcoming catalysts of interest, NDA submission of oral paclitaxel is expected to take place in Q1 2020. Additional indications will be explored for this asset in the coming years (combination with ramucirumab in gastric & esophageal cancers, combination with pembrolizumab in urothelial and other indications, combination with other anticancer drugs including biologics and immuno-oncology drugs, maintenance therapy setting, etc). Additional Orascovery candidates will continue to progress into early and late-stage studies (phase 1 ongoing for oral irinotecan, oral docetaxel, oral topotecan and oral eribulin with plans for mid-stage trials to follow).

As for institutional investors of note, I consider it a green flag that Perceptive Advisors continues to add to its position (holds over 11.5 million shares).

As for nuggets of wisdom from the ROTY Community, member Persimmon Tree Investments stated that shorts are "trying to make mountains out of molehills" as an increase in gastrointestinal adverse events and some increase in neutropenia (low blood cell count that is easily counteracted) is counterbalanced by a clearly practice changing 65% improvement in median overall survival versus IV paclitaxel (statistical significance achieved in a phase 3 study that technically wasn't even powered to show statistical significance in that endpoint)!

Final Thoughts

To conclude, with a market capitalization of $1.2 billion and bolstered cash position after December's financing, it would seem that investors here are receiving the oral paclitaxel program at a discount and essentially the rest of the promising pipeline for free. Derisking data set with convincing advantages versus IV paclitaxel make it seem highly likely that Oraxol will be approved and see substantial commercial uptake, while studies in additional settings and indications provide even further upside. At the same time, aside from NDA submission, I'm not seeing clear catalysts for upside aside from a gradual and well-deserved revaluation as the prospects of the lead asset and additional oral chemotherapies are better appreciated by the market.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I consider Athenex to be a Buy and best suited for readers with long-term, multi-year time frame as thesis gradually plays out.

Risks include regulatory setbacks, disappointing data for oral paclitaxel in additional indications as well as lackluster results for other oral chemotherapy candidates, significant competition in indications being targeted (going against generics) and substantial resources required for product launch as well as running more trials to help Oraxol achieve its true potential (more cash burn means more dilution).

For our purposes in ROTY, I currently prefer to focus on catalyst opportunities that are more near term in nature.

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Take a 2-Week Free Trial and Join 600 biotech investors and traders in the ROTY Community! Participate in a Live Chat where members generously share due diligence, conviction picks and genuinely wish to see each other improve & succeed.

Receive regular updates on our market-beating model account and access to ideas not published elsewhere.

Try out other features intended to help you succeed, such as Idea Lab, Cheat Sheet, Catalyst Tracker, Scorecard, access to JF's archived work and much more. Check out recent reviews of the service here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.