Shopify Vs. Square: Buy This One Now

While an ideal capital split would be 50/50 between the two, valuations prevent me from recommending such an allocation at present. One is the obvious better buy.

I provide an example of "The Noise", of which every investor should be wary when playing the contact sport of investing in stocks.

The naysayers of both companies have been proven wrong and will continue to be proven wrong today, tomorrow, and into 2020s.

Source: www.merchantmaverick.com

First, A Word About Shopify and "The Noise"

Before we dive into the comparison based on some financial metrics and intangibles, I'd, respectfully, like to shed some light on "The Noise", which every single investor faces when holding stocks. I will use a specific example so as to fully illustrate what investors face when buying individual stocks. I believe this is massively beneficial to new and old investors because it serves as a lesson and reminder that we should conduct our due diligence, make our own decisions, and stick to those decisions despite "The Noise", which could even come from trusted experts in the investing community at times.

Boy, oh, boy have Square (NYSE:SQ) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) been great companies for the longs, the optimists, and the small business owners. Not only have the companies produced outsized gains for their investors over the last 3-5 years, they have also facilitated the growth of millions of small business owners' operations.

Those for whom these have not been great investments have been the naysayers, the pessimists, the perennial bears, and a certain firm whose name begins with Cit and ends with ron. As an aside, we're looking forward to the charitable contribution Citron will be making in April of 2020 to the tune of $200k.

Source: Citron's Twitter

To be fair, Shopify has one more earnings report on February 11th, 2020 before Citron's donation becomes set in stone.

Though I haven't written on either of these companies as yet, you will find that throughout my comment history I've been a staunch advocate for Shopify, from when it was trading around $190. When it was trading at this level, "The Noise" was ringing loud and proud. The Citron bet you see above called for sub $100 within the year; however, for me, the narrative behind Shopify was just too compelling to believe that the market would allow an entry point below $150, much less below $100.

I want to be clear that I'm not just hating on Citron. I don't dislike them because I focus on the long side of investing, and they the short side (usually). I actually believe they are essential market participants whose presence benefits all investors immensely, most of the time.

I cite their call in April of 2019, because I think it's exceptionally important to portray to investors that "experts" can be wrong and are often wrong (Just look at Buffett's Kraft-Heinz investment). And if you feel convicted that a company is a great buy because you use their service or have had a great experience with the company, then you should remain resolute and stick with your investment, despite what any expert shouts at you through their hyperbolic writing and statistical speculations.

So, I defended Shopify, purchased more of its stock and have ridden it to where it rests now in the low $400s.

What to Buy Today? Square or Shopify? Both? Neither?

I certainly did not expect Shopify to rocket to its current price level. In fact, when I was defending the stock, I didn't entirely expect it to rise much into the 200s, as it was already priced very expensively; however, I knew such a tasty entry point as sub $100 wouldn't arrive without something of a black swan event for the company.

With respect to Square, I've continued to add at its current 50s-60s price level for a few reasons.

Square is inextricably intertwined with American small business. It has become the "operating system of business" for millions of small business owners. It provides a bevy of services including inventory and employee management, payroll tracking, and seamless customer interaction with a premium Apple-esque simplicity. Square's revenues show no sign of slowing, though some seem to think 40% yoy growth at 6x sales is slowing. And lastly, technically speaking, Square has found a floor, where I believe accumulation will take place before the stock eclipses its 50-day moving average, 200-day moving average, and begins its next leg of bullish momentum.

Source: YCharts.com

Further, relative to Shopify, Square offers a significantly more compelling value. At just around 6x sales and 40% sales growth, the company isn't what many would consider outlandishly expensive. Conversely, Shopify is what I think nearly everyone would consider outlandishly expensive. Such can be seen in the chart below.

Source: YCharts.com

For just 32x sales, you can have the pleasure of owning a company that doesn't currently generate free cash flow. I say this tongue-in-cheek because Shopify's growth initiatives, such as Fulfillment by Shopify (which they initiated with a $450M investment in an already existing warehousing service, 6 Rivers Systems) are eating not only into their operating margins but also their free cash flow. Nevertheless, from whatever perspective you view Shopify, it is extremely expensive at its current valuation.

So, from a valuation perspective, Square is unequivocally the better buy. In fact, I could not in any sense recommend buying Shopify at its current valuation, despite loving the company. Shopify is simply priced to absolute perfection, and the slightest slip-up in an earnings report or during a conference call could easily send the stock sliding 15-25%. Easily.

Different Angles for the Same (or Very Similar) Business

What I find most interesting about Square and Shopify is that they were conceived with the same objective in mind: furnish to small business owners the tools to create the businesses of their dreams. However, the path to achieving this goal occurred at different ends of the small business spectrum for each of the companies, respectively.

For Square, the original tool was the little square attachment that plugged into smartphones, which allowed merchants to receive payments from anywhere. This evolved into an entire POS system that served brick and mortar small businesses. This part of the narrative is essential to understanding how these companies are presently valued, because it sheds light on how they've evolved into the giants they are today and, more importantly, their trajectories moving forward.

So, Square began catering to brick and mortar small businesses, and today, that remains their bread and butter. They have, however, entered into the online space more aggressively with their recent acquisition of Weebly. While this hardly scratches the surface of competing with Shopify, it does promote omni-channel execution by Square's primarily brick and mortar customers and ensures these small business owners can stay in Square's ecosystem without having to use the software of a competitor. Brick and mortar will continue to be a fantastic business for Square, as there are innumerable businesses that operate entirely offline, i.e., barbershops, ice cream parlors, and miniature golf courses to name a few.

On the other hand, Shopify began catering to online sellers through what was essentially an online framework, into which small business owners would plug and play (read: sell) their offerings. Today, Shopify boasts over 1 million merchants on their platform (Find a list of their best hosted stores here.) Further, their gross sales volume is increasing at about 50% yoy.

Shopify has emphasized creating tools for online sellers, and as a result, today, Shopify is basically the only option for individuals looking to sell their products, first and foremost, online through their own brand. Yes, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) allow small businesses to sell online, but no small business could truly develop their own brand without their own online storefront.

As you've probably gleaned by now, Shopify has approached small business from an online first angle; whereas, Square has approached small business from a brick and mortar first angle. This has created very different realities for the companies in terms of what they can offer new or transitioning business owners, and their evolutions are worth considering when you decide into which company to pour your capital.

Will e-commerce absolutely dominate brick and mortar in the future? I would say that e-commerce is having its time in the spotlight through its meteoric growth, but brick and mortar will persist, and businesses that cannot operate online will still usually seek out Square before any other option.

Concluding Thoughts and Buy/Sell Recommendation

Because of this dichotomy in their business models, i.e., Shopify focuses primarily on online sellers, and Square focuses primarily on brick and mortar, I believe we have seen a massive divergence in the two companies' valuations. While playing around with their charts, I stumbled on a comparison of what $10k would look like, had it been invested in the two companies five years ago.

Source: YCharts.com

For the first few years, they traded in almost lockstep. However, recently, there has been a stark divergence between the two companies. I attribute this fact to the idea that Square's brick and mortar offering has been somewhat commoditized, though we could say the same for Apple's products, yet their strength of brand and quality of product continue to build and maintain their moat. Further, Investors have woken up to the massive moat that Shopify has constructed, (I'm about to make another Apple analogy... sorry) which is similar to the ecosystem Apple created, and out of which many ne'er venture. Shopify has become the central platform for developers to build apps that facilitate commerce on the internet, with over 3200 available to business owners that operate on Shopify.

That is, while Square's moat has seemingly had bridges built over it left and right by competitors, Shopify has grown theirs in a prodigious way, through their ecosystem and now via Fulfillment by Shopify that investors have fallen in love with the narrative. Keep in mind that Square's moat that allegedly has all of these bridges continues to generate approximately 40% yoy revenue growth with around a 40% gross margin. Hardly a company that has been dismantled by a perfectly competitive industry.

In sum, today, I recommend picking up only Square, because it actually offers a compelling valuation that has lagged the broader market. I would say Square is a "growth at a reasonable price" (GARP) situation, to quote the great Peter Lynch. In contrast, Shopify's valuation has taken the form of what I'd call "irrational exuberance". Yes, Shopify is the only option for small business owners looking to truly win at online retail. However, at the present price, there's just no room for error, and they are executing incredibly ambitious projects that won't roll out with absolute perfection over the next 12, 24, and 36 months. There will be some degree of reversion to the mean eventually for Shopify; at which time, I will write again and recommend that everybody buy the fantastic company that is Shopify.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP, SQ, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.