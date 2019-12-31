China Index Holdings: A Highly Profitable Spin-Off SaaS Company

Company is guiding for over 50% revenue growth in Q4 with implied EPS of $0.12 per share in Q4.

Over 2,000 Enterprise Clients and 90% of the Top 100 Real Estate Developers in China are customers of their SaaS analytics platform.

It goes without saying that investors have shunned China equities. Some big winners like Alibaba (BABA), New Oriental Education (EDU) and Autohome (ATHM) notwithstanding, many Chinese ADRs have been left for dead.

With that, I bring to you what might be one of the more undervalued China ADRs we've ever found. China Index Holdings (CIH) is a recent spinoff of Fang Holdings (SFUN), a leading online portal for China's residential real estate market. Think of SFUN as a mini-Zillow (ZG).

CIH was spun off to focus more on the market opportunity within China's commercial property sector, through its commercial property online marketing portals, mobile applications, and selling of its data analytics to real estate brokers and other commercial property professionals.

China Online CRE + SaaS Stock

For the past 20 years CIH developed a leading proprietary real estate information and analytics service platform in China based on its China Real Estate Index System, or CREIS. This platform is a comprehensive set of benchmarks and data points that are now widely adopted by industry participants to track, understand and analyze the real estate industry in China. In many ways it is LoopNet for China.

Below are screen shots of CIH's data-heavy CREIS platform, which is accessible to its clients via its online portal:

Think of CIH like a mini-CoStar Group (CSGP). CoStar has had tremendous growth since 2010 servicing the commercial real estate market in the US and UK with online marketplaces for listings and information and analytics including its CoStar Suite that is available online and through its mobile apps. The above screen shots look similar to those of LoopNet, which if you're not familiar with it is a company that services the commercial real estate market in the US. CoStar acquired it in 2011 for $850 Million. At the time, LOOP had about $80 Million in annual revenues and was operating around breakeven. The acquisition price was around 10X revenues.

Look at the growth CSGP has had since 2010, growing revenues from $226 Million to over $1.1 Billion in 2018.

(Source: GuruFocus 30-Year Financials for CSGP)

CIH breaks down its streams of revenue into the same buckets as CoStar:

(Source: Company's F-1 Filing)

According to the company's IPO filing:

We have fostered a large, diversified and loyal base of over 2,000 enterprise clients in 2018, consisting primarily of real estate developers, financial institutions and property management companies. We have forged strategic relationship with more than 90 of the leading real estate developers in China listed in China's Top 100 Real Estate Developers as ranked by the Top Ten Research Committee of China's Real Estate Industry. We believe that our service offerings, especially our information and analytics services, have become a critical part of the workflow for our clients. This results in high client stickiness, evidenced by more than five years of business relationships with us for many of our key clients. In 2018, more than 90% of our existing clients among such Top 100 Real Estate Developers in China renewed service contracts with us. We have also built a robust client composition exemplified by low client concentration. In 2018, the top five clients contributed less than 10% of our total revenue.

CIH offers access to its analytics and information platform as a software as a service (SaaS) platform accessible by online or mobile applications. In addition to this, CIH intends to create a multiple listing service for commercial real estate in China:

In addition, we intend to strengthen our collaboration with third-party data providers. We will further enhance the influence of China Real Estate Big Data Alliance co-founded by us to build a multiple listing service for commercial properties in China. We plan to enhance its market recognition, attract more reputable real estate participants to join the alliance and improve data collection and sharing among members.

CIH gave mention to CoStar in its most recent conference call in November 2019, see comments below:

Like CSGP, CIH also sports sky high gross margins of 80%+. In fact, CIH recently guided for revenues of $83.9 Million for the year and assuming it maintains operating margins around 49% (side note: we're hard pressed to find any company operating at these kind of operating margins) then Net Income for the year should come in around $35.13 Million. So the past 4 years of financials will look something like this:

(Source: Author)

CONCLUSION

To summarize, Net Income for the past 4 years look like this for CIH:

2016: $16.3M

2017: $18.92M

2018: $23.36M

2019: $35.13M

CIH currently trades at roughly a $300 Million market cap, so that puts the valuation at roughly 8.57X EPS and 3.57X Sales for 2019. For a SaaS company with 40%+ top line growth and 40%+ operating margins, we find the valuation here to be extremely undervalued.

CSGP, by comparison, trades at roughly 15X sales and 60X EPS. Assuming the market assigns a discount because it is based in China, let's take a look at a couple of other China ADRs with a significant online presence that are profitable and growing 10%+ top line:

Autohome (ATHM) - Trades at 8.02X Sales, 21.4X EPS, Rev Growth of 11%

New Oriental Education (EDU) - Trades at 6X Sales, 60X EPS, Rev Growth of 24.7%

CIH - Trades at 3.57X Sales, 8.57X EPS, Full Year Rev Growth of 37% (Q4 Revenue growth estimated over +50%)

We believe it's reasonable to think that CIH could trade in line with ATHM's multiples on sales and earnings or somewhere around $8/share. However, given the much higher top line growth and a highly scalable SaaS business model with 45-50% operating margins, we see a scenario where the company could trade at 50X EPS.

The company will be at a $0.46 EPS annual run rate in Q4 2019, assuming they hit their target guidance, so there is the potential that the company could trade up to $20-25 per share at some point if the market were to value it like a "normal" SaaS company. Or perhaps if it just valued it at the same multiples as EDU it could get there.

For now, we are calling this our Top International Stock for 2020. We see the potential for 100%+ gains in 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.