Wabtec's Better-Than-Expected Performance Has Shrunk Some Of The Fear Discount

Wabtec shares don't look particularly cheap on cash flow, but the shares do trade about 1x lower than they should on EV/EBITDA relative to the margins and returns (ROA, et al).

Once a Wall Street darling, Wabtec (WAB) had lost a lot of that luster, as the company’s expensive foray into transit via the Faiveley acquisition hadn’t really produced the hoped-for benefits and investors worried about the size, quality, and growth potential of the large GE Transportation deal, particularly with the looming changes in how Class 1 rails operate. While those concerns were, and are, valid, the shares have managed to modestly outperform the S&P 500 since my last update, with better-than-expected execution apparently easing some of the fear discount.

The company’s revenue outlook remains challenging, with near-term pressures from weak rail traffic growth and stacked locomotives and uncertain share growth potential in international markets. Margins are looking stronger, though, and I think Wabtec is on pace to get to mid-teens FCFs margins a little sooner than I’d previously expected (three, possibly four years, earlier). With the shares offering okay appreciation potential on discounted cash flow and seemingly undervalued on the basis of margins and returns, this is still a name worth considering for 2020 given the overhang of uncertainty if not outright skepticism.

North American Rail Trends Are Not Helping

The near-term outlook for Wabtec’s Freight business is not the best, and that’s at least partly reflected in the relatively weak (0.6x) book-to-bill in the last quarter. Wabtec’s business has historically followed about a year behind North American Class 1 rail trends, and rail traffic has seen a worsening deceleration through the year, with the latest data showing a 4.8% decline in carloads.

A weak market for locomotives also seems likely to weigh on 2020. There is now a record number of parked locomotives in North America, and commentary from the Class I operators doesn’t suggest much order activity in the pipeline, with Union Pacific (UNP) commenting back in September that “we won’t buy any more locomotives” due to the benefits of precision-scheduled railroading (or PSR).

That news may not be quite as negative as it seems at first glance. Most operators have been shifting toward PSR for more than a year now, with Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) (BRK.B) BNSF the only noticeable holdout. Many North American operators have already stacked around 20% of their locomotives (Canadian Pacific (CP), CSX (CSX), Norfolk Southern (NSC), and UP), and I believe the incremental changes from here are likely to be relatively modest.

Likewise, there are still opportunities for Wabtec in this transition. There’s still customer interest in upgrading from DC to AC locomotives (AC locomotives are more expensive up front, but more powerful and have a lower lifetime cost of ownership), and the harder workloads under PSR should create attractive aftermarket opportunities for Wabtec, including more locomotive rebuilds (which offer about half of the revenue of new equipment at higher margins).

Overseas Likely The Stronger Near-Term Opportunity

While the North American business is facing some near-term headwinds, Wabtec’s overseas operations look relatively more promising. For starters, Wabtec is seeing better demand for both newbuilt and upgraded/rebuilt locomotives across many operating regions (South America, Africa, Asia, Russia), with the company delivering on a 1,000-unit contract in India. With several operators in South American looking to expand rail service and refurbish fleets to take advantage of underserved markets (rail and port access for Brazilian farmers is awful relative to North American farmers), there is a good long-term opportunity here as well.

Longer term, I also see opportunities to improve the Transit business. Wabtec hasn’t had the best execution track record since the Faiveley deal, but I believe management has addressed some of those issues and challenges, and I think the company will become a more formidable challenger to Knorr-Bremse (OTCPK:KNRRF) over time. While I do think there is revenue growth potential here, the improvements on the margin side will likely be more significant; Knorr’s transit margins are twice as large as Wabtec’s, and Wabtec management has been making progress in improving its bidding process, customer mix, and operating footprint.

Innovation Is Not A Trivial Factor

While Wabtec has always been a growth-by-M&A story, I do think some of its internal innovation capabilities get overlooked. Management is embracing additive manufacturing, using it to create assemblies with fewer parts that not only lead to more durable products, but more efficient manufacturing processes. Wabtec is currently producing five assembles through additive manufacturing, but is targeting 250 by 2025.

Fuel efficiency is also a key focus for Wabtec, as fuel is an important cost for rail operators. Wabtec is throwing its hat into electrification, announcing that it will begin pilot tests of a 4,400 hp battery electric locomotive in Q1’20. Management has also claimed a “line of sight” to technologies and components that can drive a doubling of fuel efficiency over the next 10 years, including existing offerings like Trip Optimizer and Smart HPT.

The Outlook

Despite a weakening backdrop in North American freight, Wabtec’s guidance hasn’t evolved all that badly through this year – revenue has been revised down about 3.5% (to $8.1 billion), while EBITDA and adjusted operating income have held steady, as the company has outperformed on margins. That margin outperformance is encouraging to me with respect to management’s synergy targets, though I do worry about the likelihood of a guide down (relative to sell-side expectations) for 2020 with fourth quarter earnings.

I’ve cut back my revenue expectations on greater-than-expected impacts to locomotive sales from PSR and a more conservative stance in general towards Wabtec’s markets. Wabtec could exceed my lower expectations, but that’s a “show me” story for now, albeit one that has much more to do with market conditions than Wabtec-specific execution. I’ve accelerated my margin improvement expectations, though I still think it’ll be tough for Wabtec to get much past the mid-teens.

The double-digit annualized FCF growth I expect works out to mid-to-high single-digit annualized return today, which is not ideal, but is not of keeping with other quality industrials. My margin and returns-based EV/EBITDA approach is more favorable, though, with Wabtec’s margins and returns arguing for a 12x forward EBITDA multiple (versus a current multiple a bit below 11x).

The Bottom Line

I do have concerns about the risk/likelihood of a lower guide for 2020, but I think management has already shown some encouraging progress with the GE transaction (better margins), and while the near-term outlook for freight locomotive and car revenue may not be great, I do believe that PSR will drive increased aftermarket revenue over the next few years. The weakness in core freight traffic is a legitimate concern and overhang to sentiment, but I still believe the sentiment on Wabtec is too weak in general and this still looks like a relative value opportunity worth considering in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.