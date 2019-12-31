An Interview With The CEO Of Roundhill Investments, Manager Of The Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports And Digital Entertainment ETF

One of my recent articles had to do with what I consider to be a profitable megatrend, the rise of esports. For those unfamiliar, esports is competitive video gaming wherein professional players compete for an audience, similar to professional traditional sports. Read my article for context and data. After being published, my article was read by Will Hershey, CEO of Roundhill Investments, who manages one of three ETFs dedicated to video gaming and esports. Their ETF is called the Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports and Digital Entertainment ETF (NERD). Its top ten holdings include:

6.50% DOUYU INTERNATIONAL (DOYU) Media China 6.13% HUYA INC. (HUYA) Media China 5.96% SEA LTD. (SE) Broad-Based Singapore 5.89% ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. (ATVI) Games United States 5.83% TURTLE BEACH CORP. (HEAR) Hardware United States 5.79% AFREECATV CO. LTD. 067160 KS Media South Korea 4.10% CD PROJEKT (OTC:OTGLF) Games Poland 4.02% KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP. (OTCPK:KNMCY) Games Japan 4.02% TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Games United States 4.00% LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA (LOGI) Hardware Switzerland

Other notable holdings include Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) which owns League of Legends, Capcom (OTCPK:CCOEY) which owns Street Fighter, and Electronic Arts (EA) which owns the FIFA video game use rights.

Mr. Hershey kindly reached out to me and a conversation ensued wherein he was good enough to answer my questions about the future of the industry. That conversation follows.

Interview

1) My primary concern is monetization. As you probably already know and as was cited in my esports article, esports brings in less than $4 per viewer, whereas the NFL brings in $54 per viewer. What are your thoughts as the space tries to gain financial traction?

Mr. Hershey: When framing this discussion, I think it's important for investors to take a bigger picture view. Because unlike traditional sports, we have a situation in esports where companies - namely the game publishers - own the underlying IP. This means that it can be difficult to separate the professional esports revenues from the overall revenues an esports-driven title generates. For example, League of Legends - arguably the world's most prominent esports tile - generated roughly $1.5-$2.0 billion in revenues for 2018. How much of that is tied to esports? It's hard to say. Esports has certainly played a large role in shaping an growing the League of Legends fanbase, casual and hardcore players alike.

That said, in terms of your specific question, I see the disconnect between monetization for esports versus traditional sports as an opportunity. Esports is global, whereas the NFL is focused on the U.S. audience. So I don't ever expect esports to reach that level of monetization per viewer. But growing media rights and sponsorship deals will go a long way towards making progress.

1b) How do video game companies and IP holders get over the hurdle of making currently free content more valuable? For example, the NFL gets paid for delivering their live content to networks which deliver it to the target audience. However, with gaming, interested people can routinely view live events for free in the esports world. I can watch the entirety of the League of Legends world championship from any year any time on YouTube. That isn't so with traditional sports. How does esports affiliates monetize their content without offending their user base who is accustomed to uninhibited access? What other thoughts do you have here?

Mr. Hershey: This is a great question. In esports, the content has historically been free for the end consumer. The audience grew up on free(mium) platforms like YouTube and Twitch, making a full transition to a subscription-based or pay-per-view model highly unlikely. That said, we are seeing esports publishers sign significant media rights deals for platform exclusives. Twitch reportedly paid $45 per year for Overwatch League, while bilibili just reportedly signed a 3-year, $113 million deal for the exclusive Chinese rights to League of Legends Worlds. These are big numbers, and ones that I expect will continue to grow overall. You also have big non-endemic sponsors across various esports leagues and tournaments that see tremendous value in reaching the esports (18-35) audience, paying for those eyeballs. In terms of advertising and in-game monetization, I think we have only scratched the surface. The digital immersiveness of games allows for very compelling advertising placements. Imagine a corporate logo overlaid on Summoner's Rift.

2) Which specific companies do you think are doing the best job of monetizing their content and IP?

Mr. Hershey: I think you have to consider Riot Games (Tencent), Valve (Private), and Activision Blizzard as the clear-cut leaders right now. Activision in particular has been tremendously successful in terms of monetization. They reportedly sold franchise slots in Overwatch league for $25 million in year 1, $30+ million for year 2. They are selling the esports story better than anyone. Valve is fascinating in that they have been able to utilize in-game monetization to fund their Dota 2 esports efforts. As far as I know, no other company has been able to replicate that (very profitable) model.

3) From my perspective, many companies are constantly having to either A) re-vamp their titles to keep things fresh and engagement high and/or B) create new titles to drive continued interest. There are tons of versions of Call of Duty, and the proliferation of mobile games from various publishers is wild. This, in my opinion, presents company specific risk. If a given businesses fails to innovate in a way their consumers like, they will cease to be relevant and therefore cease to be profitable. That is to say nothing of the expenses associated with conceptualizing, designing, programming, and marketing new games. This stands in some contrast to traditional sports. Baseball has been baseball for a very long time. Sure, rules and minutia change, but things largely remain the same and (until recent waning interest) that fandom has stuck. No one is re-inventing soccer year after year, yet for decades it has been one of the most popular sports in the world. What are your thoughts here? What companies and which games do you feel has the stickiest content?

Mr. Hershey: This is quickly changing, and its driven by technology. When I was growing up, you bought a game and played it through. The content was limited to whatever came programmed onto the cartridge or disc. Now, patches and updates are made via download, and in industry parlance, the model has shifted to "games-as-a-service". This has coincided with an increase in game longevity. League of Legends was released 10 years ago and is as popular as ever. Call of Duty is perennially the best-selling first-person shooter, and it was first released in 2003. Much like the film industry, the best IP continues to be monetized years after it was first introduced.

I'd also add that esports and game streaming are playing a significant role in keeping games relevant. People want to watch new strategies (the meta) and the best gamers explore new content and patches as they are released.

I think the large AAA publishers all have their own IP that has been proven to be sticky. Within that framework, it is important to look at a publisher's portfolio and determine - is this business more hit-driven, or "games-as-a-service" driven"? Both models have proven successful if executed properly. However, if looking to mitigate "hit-driven" risk, taking a look at an ETF like ours can make some sense. NERD owns several game publishers, streaming platforms, live events and tournament operators as well as gaming hardware companies.

4) On the home page of your website, it states, "Roundhill plans to act as the Adviser for a series of ETFs, or exchange-traded-funds." Given that you only have one offering currently with NERD, what can you tell us about ETF concepts in your pipeline?

Mr. Hershey: I can't share details, but hope to be able to soon. All I can say is you won't see us try and replicate existing products. We are looking to the future, and plan to innovate.

4b) Similar to #4 above, do you have any inclination towards an actively managed fund? If you were to put together an actively managed fund today, what similarities or differences would there be between it and NERD? If diversification didn't matter, what one company would you bet your money on for the future of esports/gaming?

Mr. Hershey: All I can say (literally) is stay tuned...

In terms of picking one company, it would have to say Tencent. I frequently refer to Tencent as their own "mini gaming/esports ETF" because of how much exposure they have in their portfolio. To name a few, Tencent owns stakes in Epic Games, Supercell and Riot Games. They also have meaningful positions in streaming platforms (Huya, Douyu, bilibili).

5) What methodology do you use to weight the various components of NERD?

Mr. Hershey: We believe that thematic indexes and ETFs should try and best replicate the industry they are targeting. For us, this led to the creation of our proprietary weighting methodology. We screen public filings for keywords and phrases related to esports and game streaming. Couple with a few additional factors, this provides us with a score for every company in our universe. From there, each company is assigned a classification as "pure-play", "core" and "non-core". Provided that liquidity is sufficient, we then assign "pure-plays" a weight of 1.5 times the weight of "core" companies, and "core" companies 1.5 times the weight of "non-core" companies. The result is a portfolio that we believe is succeeding in our primary goal - providing exposure to esports.

6) Robb Chiarini, director of esports at Ubisoft, has spoken about the unique advantage esports has over traditional sports. Chiefly, in gaming, someone owns intellectually property. Here is a quote from him elaborating:

"If you've ever heard me talk about these things, I talk about how traditional sports have to sell media rights. They have to have sponsors. They have to have advertisers. They have to have all this influx of money, because they don't have anything, at the end of the day. They don't own the ball. You and I could start up a new football league tomorrow if we wanted to and no one can stop us from using that sport as a vehicle for a program. We'd get our own sponsors, do our own things, and we could do anything we wanted. Nobody owns the IP of the football. With video games, we're in a very different place, in that we can look at things differently if we choose to. As many esports start up, they look at it going, hey, this is a marketing a vehicle, a messaging vehicle, an engagement vehicle, a community retention and engagement vehicle, rather than a P&L against a thing to provide an entertainment that creates profit. For us, owning the game gives us the opportunity that every activity we do, every dollar we spend on an esport, is actually a way for us to engage with our existing communities, create viewership, create playership, create opportunities for monetization within the game and on the game itself."

What are your thoughts on this? How aggressive should gaming content creators be at protecting their IP, as things seem pretty loose in the space right now?

Mr. Hershey: I think Robb brings up a valid point, one that I highlight all the time. In esports, the game publishers are in a position of power. They can "take their ball and go home". We saw this with 'Heroes of the Storm'.

However, it's all about a balance - maintaining a mutually-beneficial relationship amongst all the esports stakeholders, including publishers, content creators, esports teams, and league/event operators. Revenue-sharing will grow as more and more esports franchise their leagues, and finding the right split will take time, but will be critical to long-term growth. I think game publishers should be somewhat loose in terms of protecting their IP. We saw Nintendo attempt to restrict streaming of their titles and it backfired. Why wouldn't you want your content to be plastered on platforms like Twitch and YouTube? It drives awareness, builds a brand, and hopefully brings new players into the game. In fact, many publishers are embracing content creators and paying streamers to play their games. Apex Legends became an overnight sensation on this strategy alone.

7) One of the most important investing lessons I have ever learned is that things are never as good as they might first appear. While we agree that esports has generated tremendous momentum that is likely to continue, what are the main challenges looking forward? What should investors be weary of, and how can they mitigate risk?

Mr. Hershey: This more so applies to the private markets, but we have seen a great deal of capital flow into the space. The result has been ever-increasing valuations, especially for glamorous properties like esports teams. I think we are in the early innings of what esports will become - both in terms of monetization and mainstream appeal (in the West, at least). With that in mind, I think there will be winners and losers, and it's too early to tell who is who. Diversification goes a long way in helping to mitigate that risk.

8) Where do you see the trajectory of mobile esports? From my perspective, mobile genres don't have the depth, breadth, or functionality of PC or console games, which doesn't lend itself well to an immersive audience or spectator experience. Is there much of a future there? Particularly for the likes of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) which is heavily weighted toward mobile, what have you seen from the mobile esports space and the companies heavily involved?

Mr. Hershey: Mobile esports, and mobile gaming more broadly, is the fastest-growing segment of the market -- and for me personally, it's arguably the most exciting trend in the space. As a result of advances in smartphone technology, we are finally at the point where gamers can enjoy immersive, advanced gameplay on their phones. While this may be less relevant in developed gaming markets (i.e. US, Japan), it is critical in emerging markets. In regions like Southeast Asia and Latin America, console penetration rates are very low. Many people can't afford a $500 console or $2,000 gaming PC. As a result, they are gaming on their phones, and mobile esports have taken off in these markets.

In terms of esports, successful mobile titles include Arena of Valor (Tencent), Garena Free Fire (NYSE:SE), and PUBG Mobile. In the case of Free Fire, Sea's self-developed battle royale, the viewership metrics are competing with PC esports. On their last earnings call, the company highlighted that the Free Fire World Series 2019 achieved 100 million cumulative online views to date, including 1 million concurrent viewers for the Brazilian qualifiers. Free Fire has generated over $1 billion in revenues to date.

In October of this year, Tencent, Activision and Sea teamed up to launch Call of Duty: Mobile. The game has been very successful, hitting 172 million downloads and $87 million in revenues in its first two months. This represented a meaningful milestone for mobile, in which a AAA developer was able to successfully port existing IP to mobile. I expect this to continue, with Apex Legends reportedly launching on mobile next year.

9) What do you make of businesses like Super League Gaming who are trying to create a "little league" esports space?

Mr. Hershey: I think these types of companies need to prove out monetization. Super League only did ~$1 million in revenues for 2018 and continues to burn cash. I think they need to 'prove it', because I haven't seen anything to suggest the business model can work.

10) What is the rationale behind the quarterly re-balancing of the ETF? Have you tracked or do you intend on tracking how the ETF would have performed were it not for that re-balancing? With many of the world's preeminent investors lauding the merits of buy and hold, what would you say of your decision to tweak that portfolio so frequently? As the saying does, portfolios are like bars of soap. The more you handle it, the smaller it gets.

Mr. Hershey: Esports and digital entertainment is a fast-moving industry. As a result, we utilize a quarterly re-balance to select the companies most exposed to the theme, which can change depending on company strategy and investments. If, for example, Amazon were to spin out Twitch. We would want our Index to add Twitch to the portfolio in a timely fashion. If our Index holds the companies most exposed to esports, we are doing our job.

11) What is your investment thesis behind Sea Ltd.? I took a brief look at their financials and history and didn't love what I found. In spite of a decent digital entertainment segment, their e-commerce segment is dragging everything down. Why such the heavy weighting in the index given that they are far from a pure-play esports or even video gaming?

Mr. Hershey: Despite a fast-growing e-commerce business, a large majority of Sea's revenue and EBITDA is derived from its gaming and esports vertical. Sea is the largest game publisher in Greater Southeast Asia, which happens to be the world's fastest-growing games market. As I mentioned in a previous response, Sea's Garena Free Fire is one of the world's most successful mobile esports titles. The game has surpassed $1 billion in revenues since its launch, and had more than 450 million registered users. For reference, Fortnite last reported 250 million. Additionally, Sea continues to work with AAA publishers to distribute content through their Garena+ platform.

12) Similarly here with AfreecaTV. Yes, they are heavily involved in game streaming, but they also stream A LOT of other content. Why is it weighted so heavily in the ETF given their revenue streams from things far distant from esports?

Mr. Hershey: In the case of our streaming holdings - Afreeca, Huya, Douyu - the content is increasingly diversified beyond gaming. That said, AfreecaTV remains very involved in esports. AfreecaTV hosts various esports leagues, including the AfreecaTV StarCraft League and the AfreecaTV PUBG League. AfreecaTV also sponsors the Afreeca Freecs, a League of Legends team in the LCK.

13) There have been reports of AfreecaTV losing both users and streamers to the likes of YouTube. What do you make of that?

Mr. Hershey: The game streaming market is increasingly competitive, and platforms are battling it out in terms of content and viewership. Despite the competition, AfreecaTV revenues have grown significantly over the last few years, recording $69 million, $115 million, and $132 million in 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively.

Conclusion

It is a rare thing to have a CEO who goes out of their way to share their insight with an entire investment community. I thank and applaud Will for his time, talents, and willingness to speak with me. His team over at Roundhill has extensive experience, and they really are keeping their pulse on the esports space. Their panel includes several CFA charterholders, esports franchise founders, persons with experience in traditional sports and the monetization thereof, a gamer who plays professionally, and others. I am working on my own in depth article of NERD, surveying both strengths and what I perceive to be weaknesses, to be forthcoming. This interview was vital in helping me put together material for that article, and should start as a fantastic launching point for others looking to start their own due diligence.

