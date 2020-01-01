The Top 10 REIT SWAN-A-Bees For 2020

“Long-term investors should be looking at REITs with dividends that are not just safe but also have good growth prospects.” Ralph Block.

If you want to add more “oomph” to your portfolio along the way, you need to also consider SWAN-a-Bees.

On Dec. 30 – the second-to-last day of the year and the decade – I published an article on the free side of Seeking Alpha called “The Top 10 REIT SWANs for 2020.” Here’s how it began:

“As most investors recognize, high-quality REITs, also referred to as SWANs, can expect to have good access to capital during most market cycles. In addition, these best-in-breed companies are able to thrive through these cycles because of their superior competitive advantages. “We seek out the best opportunities by always insisting on quality and value. Because of our long-term focus, we have been able to deliver superior results by analyzing underlying cash flows that support sound dividend growth practices. “As David Swensen with Yale Investments explains, ‘People should stop chasing performance and just put together a sensible portfolio regardless of the ups and downs of the market.’”

That's such an important and powerful statement that even the smartest among us forget far too often. Performance is important, of course. Please don’t think otherwise.

We need to be focusing on whether a company is progressing, staying steady, or falling apart. We need to be looking at their facts and figures and forward-looking statements.

What we don’t need to do, however, is chase everything that runs by us. That’s a great way to lose big and lose fast.

Photo Source

Can You Ever Have Too Many SWANs?

That’s why SWANs are so great. These sleep well at night stocks do grow. That shows very, very well in our SWAN-centric Durable Income Portfolio – which has delivered reliable REIT performance since its inception in August 2013.

We’re talking about average returns of 20.5% per year. Hardly anything to sneeze at. Which is why we’re not.

Sneezing, I mean. We are, however, buying into SWANs. Because why wouldn’t we?

These stocks are great!

Of course, this begs the question of why I don’t recommend filling up on only SWANs. It’s a reasonable thought to ponder, I’ll grant you. All the same, a proper portfolio that can stand the test of time should be much more diversified than that.

It should hold:

Stocks and bonds

National and international investments

REITs and “regular” stocks

Big-cap and small-cap stocks.

What portion of each you should have should be up to you and your financial advisers. But, overall, the point of having all those positions is to balance out the markets’ often unpredictable fluctuations.

When one group bobs, another can weave. When one category falls, another can rise.

For instance, the Dow Jones Industrial Average – which tracks 30 large-cap companies – rose about 92% since August 2013.

The smaller-cap oriented S&P 500, meanwhile, rose more than 97%, with certain individual stocks on it performing substantially better than that. Then again, certain individual stocks on it performed substantially worse.

That’s the nature of small-cap stocks. They can take your portfolio to new heights, it’s true. But they’re also inherently riskier. That’s why they’re typically cheaper to buy. Their lower price points are there to incentivize you to buy them anyway.

It’s a give and take, as with everything else in life.

In short, no single category is perfect on its own in every environmental condition or sentiment. It’s only together that they can truly work well.

Don’t Count the SWAN-a-Bes Out Just Yet

In the case of SWANs, they’re normally more established, more stable companies. They’ve been around the block before, handling everything from market blips to market crashes with poise and grace.

As such, investors tend to trust them, keeping their stock prices fairly firm.

Oh, they climb, as evidenced by our previously mentioned Durable Income Portfolio. But they often climb according to more of a “slow but steady wins the race” format.

If you want to add more “oomph” to your portfolio along the way, you need to also consider SWAN-a-Bees. These are those REITs that are working hard to prove their worth so that people will notice them.

It can be quite the time-consuming task on their parts, to say the least. But the ones that go for it anyway are worth noticing.

They’re smaller without the same track levels established. So, as we said above, they are going to be more risky.

However, the most determined, well-placed, firmly grounded among them? They can and will go the distance to become real SWANs in the end.

That’s why, as we head into a whole new decade, I thought it a great time to select 10 SWAN-a-Bees.

They’re not going against the advice so aptly stated earlier about not chasing performance. While anything can happen going forward, my current analysis tells me these companies should work out long term.

Regardless of how the market behaves.

10 Swan-a-Bes on Parade

Similar to the previously referenced SWAN article, I decided to utilize the iREIT research platform to screen for the best SWAN-a-Bes to buy.

In order to do so, we used quality indicators such as our R.I.N.O. scoring tool, S&P credit ratings, and payout ratios based on funds from operations, or FFO, per share. We then sorted the list in the order of the lowest R.I.N.O. value to the highest, scoring them as one to five:

Source: iREIT

Now, let me be clear, the SWAN-a-Be list is looking different than the SWAN list. For example, none of the SWAN-a-Bes score higher than 3.9 according to our R.I.N.O. model. Whereas all but one REIT on the SWAN list scored 3.9 or higher.

Also, you can see that the payout ratios for the SWAN-a-Bes are much higher than the SWANs. I will address these later in the article. So keep on reading.

Now let's take a look at the growth prospects for these 10 REITs based on analyst consensus estimates for 2020. (Note: data provided via FAST Graphs).

Source: iREIT

It's interesting to see that several of them are forecast to grow significantly in 2020, especially VICI Gaming (OTC:VICI), which I will discuss below. And only one REIT, Park Hotels (PK) has expected negative earnings (or FFO) growth for 2020.

Now, let's examine the growth forecasts for 2021. Keep in mind there are fewer analysts who provide estimates after 2020. (Note: data provided via FAST Graphs.)

Source: iREIT

Again, we see a different picture with these SWAN-a-Bes compared to our SWANs. In the previous article, there are three REITs that should grow FFO per share by 5% or more. But there are seven SWAN-a-Bes that fit that expectation.

This suggests that these cygnets (i.e., baby swans) are able to move the needle much easier than the bulkier blue chips they strive to be.

Now let's take a closer look at a few valuation metrics, starting with the dividend yield:

Source: iREIT

We can see that the average SWAN-a-Be dividend yield is 5.8% vs. 4.99% for the SWANs. Also, they performed much better year to date, returning an average of 26.1% vs. 8.76%.

I also want to point out here that we own many of them already in our Small Cap REIT Portfolio, which has returned 31.8% year-to-date. Consider that further proof of how less-established companies can be very promising investments.

When you do your homework, of course.

Using FFO data, there are a few ways to screen for value. Let's start with the current P/FFO compared with the normal five-year normalized P/FFO.

We list these from cheap to cheapest:

Source: iREIT

Obviously, VICI appears expensive based on P/FFO. However, keep in mind that it's fairly new and growth has accelerated rapidly, which we'll discuss further shortly.

Also, Physicians Realty is pricey based on the above metric. But I'll be addressing that one in greater detail as well.

Another way to measure value is to consider the company's current share price with iREIT's Fair Value price. (And yes, we're going to discuss that aspect of VICI as well.)

Source: iREIT

Finally, in order to rank the top 10 SWAN-a-Bes, we decided to design a spreadsheet to combine the R.I.N.O. scores with the deepest value picks. As such, we assigned a numerical value to each REIT based on its discount (or premium) to fair value, then added that to the R.I.N.O. score.

So here are the top 10 SWAN-a-Bes for 2020, screened and sorted by iREIT:

Source: iREIT

The Top 10 REIT SWAN-a-Bes in 2020

#10: VICI Properties is a gaming REIT that we consider to be the consolidator in the sector. Unlike EPR Properties (EPR) – a net lease REIT that has plans to invest in gaming assets – VICI has an experienced management team within the industry.

We began coverage on it in July 2018. And, since then, shares have returned more than 31% (proving our Strong Buy selection).

Although shares appear rich today, we believe there’s growth to support continued multiple expansion. A few recent comps – such as Blackstone’s (BX) acquisition of the Bellagio in Las Vegas – demonstrate the value of VICI’s portfolio.

As I wrote on Forbes a few months ago:

“My back-of-the-napkin estimate is that the private equity landlord (Blackstone) will obtain around 70% leverage on the $245 million rental stream… which would produce cash-on-cash returns in the range of 12%."

Based on an assessed cap rate of 5.75% and valuing the REIT at $20 billion, VICI shares could be worth around $28 per share.

Given the forward-looking growth estimates for 2020 and 2021, we believe VICI shares could top $29 by the end of 2020, which means shares could return around 15% if purchased today.

The stock yields 4.6% and has a healthy payout ratio in the low 80s. We maintain a Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

#9: Extra Space (EXR) has been our favorite self-storage REIT for almost a decade. Until recently though, we were less enthusiastic about owning shares in the sector due to supply concerns.

However, shares in EXR have pulled back by over 10% in the last 90 days. So we decided to upgrade the company to a Buy.

We like the fact that EXR has consistently generated best-in-class performance, ranking high in earnings and dividend growth. We credit much of that success to EXR’s technology platform, which has given it a superior competitive advantage.

Analysts forecast FFO per share growth of 4% in 2020 and 2021, and that gives us confidence in future dividend growth that will, in turn, drive returns. To be clear, we don’t consider EXR a bargain at current pricing levels, but still worthy for nibbling.

Shares trade at $104.51, and we forecast them to return in the mid-double digits over the next 12 months.

Source: FAST Graphs

#8: City Office (CIO) has been a terrific performer for our Small Cap Portfolio. We initiated coverage in 2016 and upgraded shares to a Strong Buy last year.

We recognized that this small-cap REIT was more volatile and that it had to prove it could cover its dividend. But with around 9% growth (in FFO per share) in 2019, it appears that City Office is well on its way of covering (the dividend), and likely growing it in 2020.

Shares have returned over 40% year-to-date – which we credit management for and its commitment to delivering on its objective – so we have downgraded it to a Buy. We continue to have confidence in the company’s ability to generate alpha within its secondary-market office platform.

Shares remain 6% below our Fair Value target and are yielding 7.1%. This means we see more growth potential for this outlier. So we're targeting shares to return around 15% in 2020.

Again, like any small cap, be careful with the volatility. All the same, we remain comfortable that this internally-managed REIT will stay on course and deliver a well-covered dividend in the next year or so.

Source: FAST Graphs

#7: Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) is an industrial REIT that more closely resembles a net lease REIT. The reason is that Monmouth invests in buildings leased to investment-grade rated tenants like FedEx (FDX), Amazon (AMZN), Coca-Cola (KO), and Home Depot (HD).

In addition, its lease maturities are around 8.5 years, which means its lease profile closely resembles net lease REITs.

Our rating recommendation has bounced around on this one, admittedly. We had a Strong Buy on the company last year, then opted to downgrade it to a Hold as a result of management’s decision to hold dangerous REIT securities.

More recently, shares have underperformed, and management has said it plans to reduce its reliance on the securities business.

Given that pullback, we upgraded the company to a Buy, recognizing that there’s an opportunity to capitalize on the mis-pricing.

We recently wrote an in-depth Marketplace article explaining how the “4.7% dividend yield is well-covered, and we anticipate a modest increase" in 2020.

Source: FAST Graphs

#6: Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) is a newbie that completed its initial public offering in June 2017. We initiated coverage in April 2019 with a speculative outperform and no recommendation.

Later, in August, we upgraded it to a Strong Buy, though shares have since under-performed, returning just 5%.

Our quality score (R.I.N.O.) here is 3.3, with much of that due to the company's high leverage metrics. It is 47% levered on a gross asset value, and its dividend isn't fully covered.

However, Plymouth said its “outlook for 2019 projects the dividend to be fully covered for the full year.” And it expects “FFO to be in the range of $2.10 to $2.13 per share, and AFFO to be in the range of $1.73 to $1.76 per share.”

Similar to City Office, Plymouth must prove that it can not only cover the dividend but grow it over time.

As a small-cap REIT, it does take a while to obtain investment-grade ratings and to issue unsecured debt. So we are taking a chance that Plymouth’s management team can navigate the cycle and generate adequate growth.

According to our Fair Value estimate, Plymouth remains 6% undervalued. We consider its 8.2% dividend appropriate given the risk that the company isn't currently covering.

We maintain a Strong Buy, targeting that shares could return 24% in 2020.

Source: FAST Graphs

#5: CyrusOne (CONE) is a prime-time Swan-a-Be that meets all the characteristics of an up-and-coming blue chip. We first began covering the company in 2012.

Since going public in 2013 after spinning off from Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB), its shares have returned an average of 20% annually.

We've been selective with our timing and allocation with CyrusOne, and our tactical strategies have paid off. Since our initial purchase in September 2014 and subsequent trades, shares in the company have returned an average of 32.5% annually.

We began to trim shares in early October 2019. More recently, we began accumulating them again since they've pulled back aggressively (-15% over the last 90 days).

We consider now a great time to begin a position, as CyrusOne is now trading at 3% below our Fair Value target. Analysts forecast earnings (or FFO) to grow by 10% in 2020 and 2021.

That should leave the company with plenty of firepower to boost the dividend.

Source: FAST Graphs

#4: Brookfield Property (BPY) is another up-and-coming SWAN that's arguably close to making the cut today. In fact, the last article I published had over 75,000 page views, illustrating the demand for this mixed-use landlord.

Which incidentally plans to add thousands of apartment units and hotel rooms, and millions of feet worth of office space to improve its already world-class facilities.

BPY has an unsecured rating of BBB with S&P. So, to finance this ambitious growth plan, the company has $7 billion in liquidity available.

One of the few things holding us back from a proper SWAN rating is that it has a higher debt/equity ratio of 55%. However, the company plans to reduce that to 45% over the next few years.

Another reason is its dividend coverage, which sits at 96% and therefore doesn't provide much cushion. Even so, we see its potential unfolding even now.

BPY’s growth prospects for 2020 and 2021 look strong, with analysts forecasting 6% FFO per share growth in both years. We maintain a Buy, with targeted returns in the high double-digits in 2020.

Source: FAST Graphs

#3: Iron Mountain (IRM) is a Strong Buy, and one with conviction. Although the company has higher leverage – rated BB- by S&P – we believe its powerful diversification by serving over 230,000 customers provides risk mitigation and a cushion for rate increases.

Storage is the company's essential driver, and boxes provide it with very sticky sources of revenue.

Recently, Iron Mountain announced Project Summit, a transformation program meant to provide “a simpler and more dynamic management structure.” It intends to streamline the support structure by eliminating around 700 positions, mostly VPs.

As I explained in a recent article:

“This translates to around 9.5% combined growth – 4% expected growth and 5.5% related to Project Summit – starting from the 2019 normalized adjusted EBITDA. And we can't forget the $25-$30 million of "headwinds" related to paper prices and exchange rates.”

Analysts forecast Iron Mountain to grow by 6% in 2020 and by 5% in 2021. Also keep in mind that AFFO per share is a better metric to use for the company, since it has a service component. So, based on AFFO, the payout ratio is a much healthier 82%.

Shares are trading at $31.69, and the dividend yield is 7.8%. We are targeting returns in excess of 25% in 2020.

Source: FAST Graphs

#2: Physicians Realty (DOC) is a healthcare REIT focused exclusively on medical office buildings (MOBs). We've been covering it since it went public in 2013, and we now own a healthy dose of it in the Durable Income Portfolio.

Year-to-date, shares have returned around 23%. And we see more potential for growth in 2020.

Since listing, DOC has not been in a position to grow its dividend. It has been working with an elevated payout ratio, providing no cushion.

However, as it's increased in size, it has matured. In fact, it appears that, in the fourth quarter of 2019, it should be covering its dividend from FFO.

To drive the growth, DOC has become more competitive with its cost of capital (rated BBB- by S&P). And in 2020, analysts are forecasting growth of 9%.

We consider this company to be an attractive Buy today given its dividend yield of 4.9% and 7% discount to our Fair Value target. We forecast shares to return around 13% to 15% in 2020.

Source: FAST Graphs

#1: The last SWAN-a-Be on the list may be a surprise, especially since this particular REIT has muted growth forecasts for 2020. However, we believe that Park Hotels (PK) has strong competitive advantages that will enable it to generate impressive returns.

To begin with, Park owns an impressive portfolio of hotels operated by best-in-class flags Hilton and Marriott. It recently completed the seamless integration of the Chesapeake REIT that provides synergies and accretive AFFO/share and RevPAR growth in 2020 and beyond.

Since the spin-off from Hilton, Park’s portfolio has been redefined into a higher-quality, more profitable portfolio of assets. The company also has preserved a strong and flexible balance sheet within its targeted leverage ratio of 3x to 5x.

We believe there's strong value to yet be recognized. Park trades at a wide discount (-32% to our fair value), with an attractive well-covered dividend yield of 7.2%.

Since we last wrote on Park in October, shares have returned around 10%. Yet we still maintain a Strong Buy rating.

We see upside given Park’s indisputable size and scale advantages, and we consider this trophy hotel REIT a perfect pick for the SWAN-a-Be club.

Source: FAST Graphs

Final Thoughts

As referenced in the previous SWAN article, our Durable Income Portfolio consists of 55% SWAN recommendations and 45% non-SWAN recommendations. (We call that latter part SALSA.)

By carefully balancing the portfolio with higher-quality SWANs, the portfolio has been optimized to deliver superior results.

As viewed below, it's well diversified with an emphasis on net lease income generators (i.e., net lease REITs, healthcare REITs, data center REITs, and industrial REITs).

Source: iREIT / Sharesight

Our research is rooted in fundamental analysis, and we emphasize the importance of dividend safety. One common thread in our SWAN recommendations is that each company must produce growing dividends.

Even though many of the so-called SWAN-a-Bes don’t generate dividend growth, they must still be positioned to grow their dividend, as with City Office and Physicians Realty.

As most readers know, REITs are unique to many other dividend stocks because their properties have contractual leases that provide investors with much more clarity about future growth potential for earnings and dividends. By carefully examining historical, current, and future trends, investors can design REIT portfolios that generate favorable risk-adjusted returns.

I hope this research has been beneficial to you, and I'm excited for the opportunities in 2020 and beyond. As my friend and mentor Ralph Block wrote in Investing in REITs:

“Long-term investors should be looking at REITs with dividends that are not just safe but also have good growth prospects.”

Happy SWAN Investing!

Glossary of Terms:

SWAN: An acronym for "sleep well at night" to describe high-quality blue chip stocks.

R.I.N.O.: A proprietary research tool that stands for REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized. This scoring model ranks each REIT from 1-5 based on a number of attributes such as dividend safety, diversification, and management.

FFO: Funds from Operations = Net Income + Depreciation + Amortization - Gains on Sales of Property. This is the yardstick for measuring REIT earnings.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Managing Risk Is What We Do Best iREIT on Alpha is one of the fastest-growing marketplace services with a team of five of the most experienced REIT analysts. We offer unparalleled services including five customized portfolios that are doing extremely well in the moment - but are built to stand the test of time too. For more information about iREIT on Alpha, please visit our LANDING PAGE (and activate your 2-week free trial).

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOC, PK, MNR, BPY, BPR, IRM, CONE, VICI, PLYM, CIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.