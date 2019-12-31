AxoGen Working Its Way Out Of The Penalty Box, But Execution Is Key

Management is refocusing around its opportunities in trauma and will slow its new rep hiring and new account expansion to drive improved utilization at key accounts.

With much less progress than expected on sales productivity and surgeon utilization, 2019 has been a tough year for AxoGen (AXGN). The shares have recovered quite a lot of ground from their September/October lows, but if this rally is going to continue, the company must shift to beat-and-raise quarters and reassure the Street that 20%-plus revenue growth is attainable – a development that I believe will hinge on improving sales rep productivity and surgeon utilization of the company’s grafts.

It’s not unusual for small med-tech stories to stumble, but that makes it no less frustrating for shareholders. I continue to believe that AxoGen has a differentiated product platform backed by legitimate data, but that’s not all it takes to run a successful med-tech business. These shares are still in Wall Street’s penalty box for having missed revenue growth expectations, but there is still upside into the mid-$20s over the next 12-18 months if management can deliver on improved productivity and utilization metrics and rebuild the buy side’s confidence in the name as a growth med-tech story.

Usage Has Stalled

Although the revisions to 2019 expectations haven’t been so bad, the mid-term growth rate expectations for AxoGen have come down significantly as the year has gone on, with an expectation of over $420 million in revenue for 2023 when the shares where at their mid-2018 peak to almost half that now. This isn’t all that uncommon for emerging med-tech (where sell-side analysts tend to overestimate revenue growth and underestimate SG&A spending), but the fact that it’s not rare doesn’t really mitigate the disappointment, particularly when so much of emerging med-tech valuation is driven by near-term revenue growth expectations.

I don’t believe that competition has been meaningfully worse than expected, but AxoGen does seem to have hit a wall where customer usage is concerned. It’s difficult to resolve how much of this has to do with the sales effort, how much with the real market opportunity, and how much with competition/device performance, but those are all valid components to consider.

In the third quarter, for instance, AxoGen reported a 16% year-over-year improvement in the number of active accounts … but revenue per account grew only about 5%, and it looks as though the procedure/account figure was pretty much flat. In fact, it looks like revenue/account, procedure/account, and sales rep productivity have all more or less flattened out since the second quarter of 2018.

There are many potential causes of this. A simple, fairly bearish, interpretation is that AxoGen’s grafts have less utility than previously believed and they’re not being used more because there just aren’t enough use cases to justify it. A less bearish interpretation is that the sales force is currently spread a little too thinly; across most of med-tech, you will see a correlation between the amount of time and attention a rep can give an account and the usage patterns of that account. If AxoGen’s reps have been too busy trying to sign up new users, and not spending enough time with existing reps, that would explain the stalling momentum.

A third explanation, probably the most bullish of all the ones I think are presently plausible, is that we’re seeing a fairly common phenomenon in med-tech when surgeons are exposed to new procedures/products – they conduct their own “mini-trials” within their own practices. They use the product in question in several cases, including some outside their comfort zone, then they wait to see how those cases do before ratcheting up their usage.

Management Refocusing On The Core

AxoGen management does seem to think that the intensity of the sales force effort needs to be improved, and with that management has indicated that they are “refocusing” on the core trauma opportunity. While the company will still be making some efforts to grow the maxillofacial and breast reconstruction market opportunities, the focus will be the trauma market (estimated to be worth something between $1.5 billion and $2.0 billion a year). Part of this refocusing will include a slower pace of new hires and a slower pace of new account openings.

If sales force attention is in fact a meaningful issue, this refocused effort should start driving improved productivity metrics in the first half of 2020. Success here would be for revenue/account to move from the low-to-mid $30Ks into the low-$40Ks on improving procedures per account (and per rep) and then up from there. If greater sales force attention doesn’t drive improved account-level procedure count and utilization, then I think there will be a much firmer ground for questioning the real utility of the company’s products and/or the real-world market size (theoretical procedures versus real-world usage).

Data And Reimbursement Remain Broadly Supportive

AxoGen’s RANGER registry continues to grow, with over 1,900 cases using Avance now in the log, and good outcomes with respect to sensory and motor function, including an 84% recovery rate reported at the September American Society for Surgery of the Hand meeting. Likewise, the MATCH study supports the use of the Avance graft over synthetic conduits on the basis of rate of recovery, degree of recovery, and average recovery of static two-point discrimination.

A bigger clinical driver, the RECON study, will likely not finish enrollment until mid-2020. This study is meant to support recertification of Avance under a BLA as the reference product, giving AxoGen 12 years of market exclusivity.

On the reimbursement side, the CMS has decided to reclassify nerve repair into two distinct categories – direct suture (where reimbursement is declining) and conduit/allograft (where reimbursement is improving). While the number of AxoGen/Avance patients covered by Medicare is fairly trivial, many private payors base their reimbursement decisions, at least in part, off of CMS decisions, so at worst this is a slight positive for AxoGen.

The Outlook

I thought I had revised my expectations for AxoGen enough, but I let myself fall into that trap of overestimating the uptake and growth curve for AxoGen’s products and underestimating the amount of “heavy lifting” it takes to change clinical practices. I’m now expecting a significantly slower ramp, with my five-year revenue growth rate falling from over 30% to the low 20%’s, and my long-term revenue growth rate falling from the mid-20%’s to the low 20%’s. Hopefully, this is an overly conservative outlook, but I’ll need to see some meaningful beat-and-raise quarters before I start readjusting in the other direction.

AxoGen does still maintain healthy gross margins, though, and that’s not trivial – while gross margin doesn’t influence med-tech valuation to the same extent as revenue growth, it does still play a role. At this point, I’m looking for positive EBITDA and free cash flow in 2023, but only just barely and that could slide into 2024 pretty easily. Given where the cash burn is, though, I’m not worried about AxoGen needing capital.

The Bottom Line

Revaluing AxoGen with significantly lower revenue growth expectations has a meaningfully negative impact on the fair value calculation, but the stock has more than corrected for that, and the shares do seem underpriced for 20%-plus revenue growth. Of course, management still has to deliver on these lowered expectations, and today’s valuation tells me the Street isn’t particularly confident about that. While that skepticism is not entirely unfair, I think there’s still an opportunity here for investors with above-average risk tolerance and a willingness to buy ahead of real evidence of re-acceleration in productivity and utilization.

