In comparison with December 2018, December 2019 has been a good month for stocks. The S&P is headed towards 3,300 and some commentators see the S&P reaching 4,000 by the end of 2020 although this is admittedly somewhat optimistic. It is worthwhile to consider the factors influencing the market melt-up.

Corporate Profits

Corporate profits for 2019 have so far not been spectacular and can hardly justify the great gains in stock prices since January 2019.

Corporate profits were helped by the Trump tax cut, but that is no longer increasing profits. One can see from the above chart that corporate profits have levelled off, which is not a factor that should fuel a rise in stock prices

Share Buybacks

One factor that does influence stock prices is stock buybacks. Corporations have spent of lot on buying back their own stocks.

Buybacks and Tech Are Driving the 2019 Bull Market

There is little indication that there will be a significant change in corporation strategy in 2020. Given that share buybacks will continue in 2020, one can assume that the markets will continue their path upwards.

Corporate Debt

In this context it is clear that corporations do not only employ the money gained from profits for their share buyback programs but go deeply into debt. Since a ZIRP and NIRP environment encourages corporations to make debts, it is no wonder that CFOs gladly indulge in debt binges to finance share buybacks.

It is obvious that such a load of corporate debt could spark a crisis should liquidity become a problem. What is troubling is that this mountain of debt has mostly been employed by financial engineering to finance share buyback programs. The money has not mainly been put into R&D or even M&A. This means that corporations will be less well equipped to deal with a marked economic slowdown, that is, a recession or worse.

The Fed

The Fed has been keeping rates low and reversed its strategy to normalize rates after the stock market downturn in December 2018. Since then there have been two rate cuts and an end to the program of reducing the Fed balance. What is now happening is that the Fed is buying Treasury paper at the rate of $60 billion a month. Furthermore since September 2019 the Fed has been funneling billions into the repo market. Several market observers have concluded that Q4 is now being fully implemented even if the Fed denies that the terminology is correct.

The amount being made available for the repo market, hundreds of billions of dollars, raises the question of why such measures are necessary. The inter-bank loan system of repurchases broke down in September when interest rates went over 8%. So intervention by the Fed became imperative in order to avoid a liquidity crisis. The problem was and still is that banks do not have liquidity to make funds available to other banks so that they can respect the requirements for reserves imposed by regulations. The other possibility is that banks do not want to make overnight loans because they have no confidence in the credit of the borrower. It could also be a combination of both factors. In a low-interest rate environment it is clear that banks will try to squeeze as much yield as possible from investments, and that means lowering the amount of funds held in reserves. Thus the Fed is financing the banks to the extent that banks are now holding a lower amount of funds in reserves than is required by regulations.

The Fed

The Fed will have put in $125 billion up to 30th December and will be pumping in $175 billion in January. It is to be assumed that the Fed is trying to react to a potential crisis situation.

Travis Kling on Twitter

Conclusion

The bottom line for investors is that 2020 may be a good year for stocks if corporation buybacks continue and the Fed continues to sluice in hundreds of billions of dollars in order to ensure liquidity in the markets. At the same time the conditions are being created that could cause a severe market downturn. This will have to be avoided at any cost since Americans are dependent on the stock markets for their pensions. The Fed might even resort to the outright purchase of stocks and/or ETFs as the BoJ has done. Even though volatility is extremely low, there is no guarantee that 2020 is not going to be a roller-coaster year. Investors should be aware that not all is well with the finances of the US economy.

