iBuying Financial Model Highlights Concerns For Zillow And Advantages For Redfin

Unlike the story told by iBuyers, I find that economies of scale are limited in iBuying. This is unfavorable for Zillow.

Instant, institutional home buying, or "iBuying" has dominated the headlines of real estate media, raised well over $2Bln in equity (and far more including debt), and has become the largest revenue growth driver for two publicly-traded companies, Zillow (ZG, Z) and Redfin (RDFN). "iBuying" is the business of buying and selling a home for a fee, providing the home seller with quick liquidity and saving them the hassle of listing and showing the home.

Some of the more notable iBuying institutions include the "pure iBuyers" Opendoor, Offerpad, and Knock, as well as the real estate media tech company Zillow, the tech-powered brokerage Redfin, and, more recently, the traditional brokerages Keller Williams and Realogy (RLGY). Such rapid growth in this space has led some to speculate that iBuying is the future of residential real estate, despite warnings that the enterprise is a disaster-in-the-making. Others, however, maintain a more agnostic, informational stance.

As an overweight shareholder of Redfin, I do not have the luxury of remaining agnostic on this topic. Furthermore, I think that anyone invested in the residential real estate space - either through public brokerages (RMAX, RLGY), rental services (AMH), home builders (ITB), or even simply home ownership - needs to have an informed opinion of iBuying; it has already altered the dynamics of this industry in numerous markets. However, I've found that the available information on iBuying lacks the detail and flexibility, i.e. an interactive financial model, needed to inform a grounded opinion about how iBuying might affect their investments.

To this end, I have two goals in this article.

First, I'll share a financial model of "iBuying". This goal is simply informational and is the main purpose of the article. My aim is to establish a base case of variables, values, and terminology as a foundation for future discussion. I have uploaded an excel file containing the model so that my assumed relationships between variables are fully transparent. I hope this model will be valuable to other investors by allowing them to test their own assumed input values. Moreover, I encourage challenges to the model in the Comments section, which should help us all "crowd source" the correct financial model for iBuying.

But, I didn't derive the model just for fun. I did it to know whether iBuying was a risk or opportunity for my investment in Redfin, as well as to see if I should buy another put on Zillow (I successfully closed a Zillow put in August). As such, my second goal is to use the model to explore different iBuying approaches and simulate how iBuying might fare in different macroeconomic climates.

With these sensitivity analyses, I'll show that pre-existing brokerages have an advantage in the iBuying space due to their control over commissions; this particularly favors Redfin. Additionally, I'll argue that there are limited economies of scale in iBuying, which is negative for the "pure iBuyers". Even worse, I'll suggest that Zillow is caught in a catch-22 because iBuyers are strongly incentivized to drive down commissions. This will lead me to speculate that an ironic outcome of the growth of iBuyers might be to expedite what I believe is the US's inevitable trajectory toward the lower commissions of other countries. That said, I'll also show that iBuying is as risky as some have advertised.

Thus, taken together, I aim to show that iBuying is strongly negative for Zillow, neutral to slightly negative for traditional brokerages, and neutral to slightly positive for Redfin.

The iBuying Financial Model: Revenue

Others have done a fantastic job of providing the history, scope, and strategic fit of iBuying, particularly Mike DelPrete. My aim, however, is to get deep into the details.

Let's define iBuying Revenue as follows.

Revenue = (Home Selling Price - Home Purchase Price) + Fees

Here, Fees = f ibuyer *(Home Purchase Price). Typically, f ibuyer is ~6 to 10%. Additionally, we can borrow the parlance of equity brokerages to define Spread as the difference between the selling price and the purchase price of the home. Thus:

Revenue = Spread + Fees (Equation 1)

Right away, I've broken down the reported revenues of iBuyers. On SEC documents, iBuyer revenue is reported as Home Selling Price + Fees. This makes sense since these companies are outlaying cash to acquire these homes, which is recorded as outgoing cash flow. However, it can be quite misleading to think of revenue this way - iBuyers stand no chance of ever reaping anywhere close to 100% of that revenue. Consider that an optimistic 3% price appreciation and a standard 7% iBuyer's fee imply a de facto revenue max for iBuying of 10% of the residential real estate market.

This obvious reality has not stopped Zillow CEO Rich Barton from bragging about a "trillion-dollar TAM" (TAM = total addressable market). The putative "trillion-dollar TAM" is referring to the $1.6 trillion of residential real estate value that changed hands last year. I'm not alone in realizing how absurd it is to refer to the iBuying "TAM" this way. Big Short protagonist Steve Eisman revealed why he has a large short position in Zillow:

I would say Zillow has one of the most flawed business models I've seen in a very, very long time. […] I actually think the company doesn't understand the risks [of the iBuying] business which are massive. And one of the ways you can see that is last night on the conference call the first words out of the CEOs mouth when he talked about this business, was how big the TAM was, the total addressable market. [… It's] a misapplication of the word TAM, to apply it to the real estate market, because there really is no TAM, […] the way people think about in terms of the internet […]

What gives me pause about Barton's claim that the TAM of Zillow should be measured in trillions is that Rich Barton also considers Zillow's new instant home buying business as "market making". The prototypical market makers are equity brokerages that bring liquidity to the stock market. Does this mean that we should say that the TAM of equity brokerages is the value of all common stock transactions? Of course, not. And for the same reason, the "TAM" of being a market maker in residential real estate is not the value of all home transactions.

That aside, it is important to keep in mind that my definition of revenue will greatly inflate margins as percentages of revenue relative to those reported by iBuyers.

The iBuying Financial Model: Costs

As for the iBuying cost of revenue, we have:

Cost of Revenue = Commissions + Closing Costs + Concessions + Renovations + Holding Costs

Breaking these out, we find:

Commissions = Listing Agent Commissions + Buyer's Agent Commissions

Closing Costs = Escrow & Title & Transfer Fees + Debt Origination Fees

Concessions = (e.g.) Allowances for moving expenses & appliances & repairs & closings costs + etc.

Renovations = (e.g.) Landscaping Costs + Painting Costs + Code Violation Repairs + etc.

Holding Costs = (e.g.) Homeowner's Association Fees + Utilities + Property Taxes + etc.

While a lot of these costs are common sense, I was also heavily influenced by Zillow's reported unit economics, and, especially (again) Mike DelPrete's analysis.

Before moving on, please take a closer look at "holding costs", which is a wildcard for iBuyers. If a local municipality or neighborhood decides that iBuyers are harming their community, they have the ability to litigate extra costs. This makes holding costs an unpredictable risk for iBuyers.

Now, going deeper we see that:

Commissions = (f listing_agent + f buyer_agent ) * Home Selling Price

And:

Closing Costs ~ Escrow & Title & Transfer Fees,

Where I have assumed that the Debt Origination Fees are ~ 0 because the fee to establish a large credit facility is spread over many transactions.

Furthermore, I assume that:

Closing Costs = f closing * Home Selling Price

* Home Selling Price Concessions = f concessions * Home Selling Price

* Home Selling Price Renovations = f reno * Home Selling Price

* Home Selling Price Holding Costs = f holding_per_day * Home Selling Price * Holding Days

Thus, together we have:

Cost of Revenue = (f listing_agent + f buyer_agent + f closing + f concessions + f reno + f holding_per_day *Holding Days) * Home Selling Price (Equation 2)

And so, for Gross Margin we have:

GM = Equation 1 - Equation 2

Finally, we need to account for SG&A, fixed costs, and interest expenses to calculate net income. These expenses are more difficult to estimate for iBuyers. Particularly, it is unclear what percentage of SG&A and fixed costs should be attributed to iBuying for the non-pure iBuyers (e.g. Zillow and Redfin) who share back-end processes across many different revenue streams.

Furthermore, it is not clear if all of the line items that I outlined above belong above the line. For example, it appears that Zillow counts agent commissions in SG&A. This is, in my opinion, a spurious allocation. Zillow states:

"Sales and marketing expenses consist of advertising costs and other sales expenses related to promotional and marketing activities, as well as selling costs, such as commissions, escrow and title fees, staging, and holding costs, such as utilities, taxes and maintenance, related to our Zillow Offers [iBuying] program."

In other words, Zillow tucks away some of the largest expenses related to iBuying under general SG&A for the whole company. Zillow also reports iBuying income on an EBITDA basis, even though "ITDA" stands to be a non-negligible ongoing drag on iBuying cash flows. (And let's not forget what Charlie Munger says about EBITDA earnings - warning: earmuffs).

In contrast, Redfin more conservatively includes commissions and other costs in their iBuying gross margin and has publicly taken issue with the non-GAAP iBuying reporting by "other" iBuyers.

What drives me crazy about this space is that almost everybody in the space accounts for their margins differently, which makes it hard for you to give an apples-to-apples comparison of who's really making money and who's losing money and how much money they're losing. That's the reason we invented accounting principles. I wish we would use them more consistently. -Glenn Kelman, Redfin CEO.

In my model, I've kept most of the expenses above the line, closer in flavor to Redfin's accounting. As for net income, here's what I've come up with.

Net Income = Gross Margin - Interest Expense

As such, I've ignored the fixed costs and SG&A associated with iBuying to simplify cross-company analysis. This assumption has two implications. One, it means that my net income is an overestimate of reality. Two, it means that larger iBuyers might be disadvantaged by my analysis since they have better leverage on SG&A and fixed costs per home. For simplicity, I've also ignored taxes and depreciation.

All that's left, then, is to derive an expression for Interest Expense.

Interest Expense (per Home) = (APR) * (Average Credit Drawn from Credit Facility)/# Homes Sold per Year

Where:

Average Credit Drawn = Avg Home Value * Avg # Homes in Inventory * Percentage Financed

This demonstrates that inventory turning favors faster iBuyers because:

Avg # Homes in Inventory = # Homes Sold per Day * Avg Days Home Held

So, for Interest Expense we find:

I = APR*(Avg Home Value)*(# Homes Sold per Day)*(Avg Days Home Held)*(%Financed) (Equation 3)

Finally, we have:

Net Income = Equation 1 - Equation 2 - Equation 3

Sensitivity Analysis of iBuying

Let's put some real numbers to this. As realistic touchstones, we can compare these values to the links above for Zillow's reported values and Mike DelPrete's model. That said, I'm not suggesting that these values represent a particular company. Rather, it is a "toy model" rooted in reality that will allow us to understand the forces at work for iBuyers.

Figure 1. iBuying Base Case Model

In the base case of Figure 1, the yellow values are assumptions that I input. Here, the average home is held in inventory for 42 days (I've added 14 days on top of the 28 days-on-market per the Redfin report). The home value appreciates from $287,000 by 3% (per Mike DelPrete for appreciation and Zillow's 2018 annual report for the sold home value, although Zillow has increased their average home value in recent quarters). The service fee is 7% (approximately Zillow Offer's fee). The Buyer's and Listing agent fees are set to industry norms. The closing costs, concessions, renovation fees, and holding fees are populated using commonsense values and approximately match those of the Mike DelPrete model. The total homes in inventory are set to 3000 to approximately match Zillow's most recent report. And finally, the percentage of home inventory financed, 85%, as well as the interest rate on the revolving credit facility, 4.73%, are borrowed from Zillow's 2018 Annual Report.

To me, these realistic base case parameters are deeply troubling for iBuyers. They suggest a FY run rate of ($99MM) net income with a (13%) net income margin at the scale in the model (3000 homes in inventory). You might say - the author must be wrong because Zillow reports a gross margin of $11K per home. I don't think the data support that notion; last quarter, Zillow posted a net income of ($65MM) versus ($0.5MM) the year before. This growing loss can be attributed almost entirely to Zillow Offers. Of course, I recognize that Zillow was a net purchaser of homes during this time. But, accounting for that still doesn't make the numbers pretty. For example, in my model, the quarterly loss is ~($25MM). Thus, Zillow would've needed to be purchasing homes ~3X faster than selling them to match my already dire model. Instead, Zillow's buy/sell rate was only 2291/1211 ~ 2. Thus, I'm left to conclude that my model is perhaps rosier than Zillow's reality and is at least in the ballpark of actual iBuying financials.

So, how do iBuyers intend to walk to profitability (aside from using it as a loss leader for ancillary businesses)? The standard argument is "economies of scale". Looking at the model, I only see three inputs that can be leveraged at scale - renovations, holding costs, and interest. The argument for renovation efficiency is that home inventory density, contracts with a defined contractor base, and data on worthwhile renovations will reduce costs. I'm not entirely sold on renovation economies of scale argument but will entertain the idea. The argument is clearer for holding costs and interest; the faster you turn inventory, the cheaper these values become per home. So, how do the numbers look?

(Note that another benefit of scale is that variability in home valuation error gets washed out as the number of homes sold increases. My model implicitly assumes that the cost of valuation noise is zero because it is a deterministic model).

Figure 2. iBuyers with Economies of Scale

In Figure 2, I've halved the average days inventory to just 21 days and cut renovation costs to 1% (from the 1.5% base case). I did this without changing price appreciation, which is a stretch because cheaper renovations and fewer days on the market would likely correlate with lower price appreciation. I also scaled up the average number of homes in inventory to 4,009, which yields Zillow's transactions value target of $20Bln per year. The resulting interest per home dropped to $664, which is 50% lower.

The result of these optimistic inputs for an iBuyer with "economies of scale" is only a break-even scenario. This is particularly ominous because the aggressive 21 days in inventory is very unlikely in any macroeconomic conditions that do strongly favor sellers. Furthermore, if you look closely, the debt needed for this scenario is ~$1Bln. It is a tightrope!

Of course, we can play with the numbers and paint a better picture.

Figure 3. iBuyers with Economies of Scale, Cost Leadership, and Increased Fee

In Figure 3, I've further reduced the renovation costs to 0.5%, increased the service fee to 8%, and decreased the closing costs and concessions to 1% each. In this very optimistic scenario, net income increased to $500MM at a 23% margin, with the same working debt of $1Bln. Therefore, it is not impossible for iBuying to be a solid business model, but it requires a company to be firing on all cylinders in a seller's market and to warrant a market leading service fee.

But, it is hard to imagine any particular iBuyer demanding a leading service fee because the services are not differentiated. In such race-to-bottom industries, the only way to win is to be a cost leader (think large commodity producers) or use network effects to gain a pseudo-monopoly (think cable companies and Uber).

It doesn't look to me like cost leadership is a possibility because economies of scale are not in play. However, I don't deny that Zillow Offers has a strong customer acquisition advantage over the pure iBuyers and a decent advantage over Redfin. But, my model sees the enterprise as producing negative income before considering customer acquisition cost, so it is a moot point. Furthermore, I would not underestimate consumers' shopping habits with so much money at stake, and we're already seeing partnerships close the customer acquisition gap.

Furthermore, I do not believe that network effects exist for iBuying. The definition of network effects is that, for every new user in a network, there is more value to every other user in that network. For example, with Uber, every new rider adds value as a possible customer to every driver, and every new driver reduces the wait time for riders. Nothing like this is possible with iBuying. With every new home seller that decides to sell to an iBuyer, there is not an added benefit to the existing owners who have sold to an iBuyer. Perhaps the unannounced, but ultimate "moonshot" for iBuyers is to build a trade-in platform that becomes a two-sided network (two-sided networks are prototypical network effect examples). Even this hypothetical is a weak strategy to me; the MLS already acts as a two-sided marketplace, so the real goal ought to be to eliminate the cost to get to the MLS, which is Redfin's mission.

The key takeaway here, though, is that "economies of scale" is not the best approach to become profitable as an iBuyer because the largest costs in the model are variable costs. A quick glance at the base case (Figure 1) shows that agent commissions are eating up 51.5% of iBuying revenue. This compares to about 31% of revenue for the combination of the "scaleable" holding costs, interest expense, and renovations.

On the other hand, commissions cannot be scaled. For Zillow, this is an unfortunate irony. They need to cut commissions for iBuying to become more profitable, but their core business depends on the status quo of commissions. Indeed, Zillow pays both listing agents and buyer's agents in their iBuying business.

For the pure iBuyers, commissions are also a tough situation, as they rely on agents to find buyers for their homes. However, they can adopt the strategy of reducing fees on the listing side by bringing that in-house. Let's revisit the base case (Figure 1) but with reduced listing commissions.

Figure 4. iBuying Base Case with Reduced Listing Commissions.

In Figure 4, we see that with listing commissions reduced to 1%, the base case achieves a positive gross margin. Interestingly, this implies that all iBuyers should list and sell with Redfin that offers 1% listing when acting as the buyer and listing representative. It also implies that companies that already broker residential transactions are best suited to profit from iBuying because they have the most control over commissions. Most notably, Redfin is in the best position to take advantage of the iBuying sensitivity to agent commissions because their employees are on a set salary and have worked for a decade with lower commissions.

Another promising route to efficiency employed by iBuyers is to allow home shoppers to tour the home on demand using an app (re: Redfin Direct Access and Opendoor). Ironically, these efficiencies are only passed on to the buyer's agent because a home buyer that toured the home without representation is incredibly unlikely to also purchase that home without representation. Instead, they'll call their agent to help finalize the paperwork. Therefore, iBuyers still have to pay the Buyer's agent. Here, Redfin again appears to be the company putting downward pressure on these superfluous commissions.

On the one hand, Redfin has made the bold move to publicly post the Buyer's commission that a seller is willing to pay next to a listing. If this transparency carries any clout, the entire iBuying enterprise could expedite the lowering of buyer's agent commissions. Indeed, iBuyers have a stronger incentive to try to push the buyer's commission lower than they do to increase throughput. If my model is correct, then 1.5% of agent commissions is worth 60 days of holding costs and ~3X interest costs. It will be interesting to see what traditional agents do when their clients ask "why am I not seeing this home?" Or, more poignantly, when they tour the home by themselves and tell their agent that they are buying it. This line of reasoning heavily favors Redfin and hurts Zillow. A systematic decrease in commissions would crush Zillow's core business, which ironically is exactly what they need to do to bolster their iBuying business.

An even stronger move to reduce buyer's agent commissions, however, is Redfin Direct. With Redfin Direct, home buyers can place an offer on a home without representation. The fee to the home seller then becomes a mere 1% to Redfin (+ the listing fee, 2% total if with Redfin). Redfin has built the Redfin Direct software as a questionnaire that populates with local housing information to guide the home buyer through the process of making their own offer for a home. Clearly, an iBuyer (including Redfin Now) would love to field Redfin Direct offers. And, since not all iBuyers are seasoned brokerages - or even are national brokerages - it would be beneficial for iBuyers to be a third-party user of the Redfin Direct software. Indeed, Redfin entertained opening their services up to third parties on their last earnings call.

It makes sense for us to let other agents including the agents who have complained about Redfin Direct, put that button on their own listings because it's good for their clients, and it's actually good for their own business. -Glenn Kelman

So, let's look at the base case with commissions reduced to 2%, which is the Redfin Listed + Redfin Direct fee.

Figure 5. iBuying Base Case with Redfin Direct Commissions

The scenario in Figure 5 is the most profitable base case and a solidly profitable business, with comfortable wiggle room to handle moderate shifts in the inputs. The reason is simple: brokerage commissions are the costliest input to iBuying, thus the best way to be a profitable iBuyer is to cut the cost of commissions.

What happens in a recession?

One of the biggest worries with iBuying is the risk of carrying so many homes on the balance sheet. Interestingly, the current macroeconomic conditions are perfect for iBuying: low interest rates, low housing supply, and appreciating home values. iBuyers should not bank on this forever. What happens to the profitable, aggressively optimistic, $20Bln run rate case from Figure 3 if the market turns?

Figure 6. iBuying in a Housing Market Downturn

The result would be a disaster. In Figure 6, we see that if the homes were offloaded at a -3% spread and the holding time increased to 60 days, then the FY numbers would show a $307MM loss on $1Bln in debt. This loss would be more than Zillow's 2018 FY Adjusted EBITDA (and again, I'm not a fan of Zillow highlighting Adjusted EBITDA when GAAP net income has been negative for seven years running).

And despite what iBuyers will say, I see no way to avoid the risk of a housing downturn by renting the property or increasing the service fees. Indeed, a 12.4% service fee (2.5X status quo commissions) would be needed to break even in the Figure 6 scenario - no one would take that offer. As for rent, with the 4,009 homes in inventory (Figure 6) to recoup the $307MM lost would require charging $307,000,000/4009 homes/12 months = $6,381 per month in rent per home. Again, no takers.

One could argue that the scale of the operations that I've modeled in Figure 6 is too high because as home prices began to drop, the companies would stop purchasing homes. Again, I'm skeptical of this optimism. Zillow argues, for example, that housing downturns are usually geographically isolated events, so the mix of home purchasing can be shifted accordingly.

The wisdom of our elders should guide us here. Consider:

"The ups and downs of short-term economic cycles are hard for any one person to consistently predict better than others." - Howard Marks. "I am not willing to incur risk of substantial permanent capital loss in seeking to better long term performance." - Warren Buffett

Yet, non-isolated housing downturns of a few percentages aren't rare, and large scale iBuyers are risking substantial permanent capital losses on the premise that they can predict the ups and downs of short-term cycles better than others. For instance, imagine an iBuyer that does not want to lose revenue, so they attempt to shift mix away from a weakening market by ramping up volume elsewhere, only for home values in the new region to unexpectedly drop even worse than the original market. This is not a far-fetched scenario, and worse, it is not in the company's control.

In fact, the bravado of large-scale iBuying reminds me of another Buffett classic, "nothing sedates rationality like large doses of effortless money."

OK, but maybe the low commissions iBuyer would be safe. Not so. Even in the reduced commissions scenario of Figure 5, while updating it to match the optimistic cost profile and inventory of Figure 6, a housing market slowdown is disastrous (Figure 7).

Figure 7. iBuying in a Housing Market Downturn with Low Commissions

The upshot is, at-scale, iBuying is deeply risky and depends on fast inventory turns (a seller's market), appreciating home values (a seller's market), and, to a lesser extent, low interest rates on borrowing (analysis not explored in this article). Importantly, these criteria are all macroeconomic forces that are out of the control of iBuyers.

After all that apocalyptic talk, I'll leave with some hope - the Best Case Scenario. Here, I keep the inventory turns, fee, and cost profile of Figure 3, but update the commissions to the "Redfin Direct" structure.

Figure 8. iBuying's Best Case Scenario

I'll remind you that I think that Figure 8 is a ceiling, but it's nice to look at!

Conclusion

I've built a financial model of iBuying and laid out each term and their assumed values with full transparency. I've supplied the excel file with this article. I went out on a limb to start the conversation about the details of iBuying because the actual numbers are hard to find when searching the web. The reason that I showed each little step and value is to invite criticism of the model - through refinement we should be able to reach a solid understanding of iBuying financials.

That said, I believe that my model is supported by commonsense and the data that we do have. If it is correct, it provides three clear conclusions about iBuyers: 1. Economies of scale are limited levers, 2. Commissions are the enemy of iBuyers, and 3. A housing market slowdown could be disastrous for iBuyers who have too much inventory to offload.

The solution to (1) and (2) favors existing brokerages in the short-term because they have more control over commissions. In particular, (2) favors Redfin and those that partner with Redfin, as Redfin is the lowest cost provider of brokerage services that still reaches the entire MLS audience. To me, I do not see a solution to (3), other than being very cautious with inventory.

Longer term, I see iBuying expediting the downward pressure on commissions, which is a secular trend that strongly favors Redfin through their current infrastructure, and especially with their newer offerings Redfin Direct and Redfin Direct Access. On the other hand, Zillow is caught in a catch-22 - either go all in as an iBuyer, which implies an incentive to push reduced commissions cannibalizing the current cash flow, or try to keep commissions high, but maintain dangerously negative cash flow on iBuying.

Beyond that, I see any risk-on attitudes toward iBuying by management and highly levered housing inventory on a balance sheet as a red flag. Thus, I'm strongly bearish on Zillow. Admittedly, I would like to see less home inventory on Redfin's balance sheet, but I see the net outcome of iBuying as a neutral to positive for Redfin. My hope is that Redfin looks to fund their iBuying with external partnerships, as well as support other iBuyers with their technologies and low-fee services, as opposed to going all-in themselves with Redfin Now. They seem to be toeing this line with caution currently, as evidenced by their relative inactivity compared to their iBuying peers (see the multiple Mike DelPrete references above).

In conclusion, I remain long and overweight Redfin. I may initiate a new Zillow short position if leading macroeconomic indicators begin to flash red without commensurate share decline.

