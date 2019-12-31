Recession Probability: Low (Turning Points For The Week Of 12/23-12/27)

The coincidental numbers are mostly positive, with the only weakness in industrial production.

The leading indicators are mostly positive; there continues to be industrial sector softness.

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic indicators to determine if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction -- to determine if the economy has reached a "Turning Point."

Recession probability is low: the long-leading indicators are solid, corporate earnings are strong, there is little financial market stress, and the Fed is supplying ample liquidity. There continues to be softness in the industrial data, with weak orders flowing through to declining manufacturing hours. However, the leading and coincidental data remains positive.

Long-Leading Indicators

Here are FactSet's early observations about 2020 earnings (emphasis added):

The estimated (year-over-year) revenue growth rate for CY 2020 is 5.4% , which is above the 10-year average (annual) revenue growth rate of 3.8%. All 11 sectors are expected to report year-over-year growth in revenues , led by the Communication Services sectors.

, which is above the 10-year average (annual) revenue growth rate of 3.8%. , led by the Communication Services sectors. The estimated (year-over-year) earnings growth rate for CY 2020 is 9.6%, which is above the 10-year average (annual) earnings growth rate of 9.1%. All 11 sectors are projected to report year-over-year growth in earnings. Five sectors are predicted to report double-digit growth, led by the Energy, Industrials, and Materials sectors.

There are no signs of any slowdown in growth nor are there any industry laggards. Several sectors may see 10%+ earnings growth. The overall picture is very healthy.

The NY Fed's GDP nowcast for 4Q19 is 1.19% while the Atlanta Fed's is 2.3%. According to the Atlanta Fed, the Blue Chip Consensus' range of 4Q GDP projections is 1.7%-2.1%, making the central bank's estimate above the top range.

There is little financial stress:

The St. Louis (in red) and Chicago Fed's (in blue) financial stress indexes are both very low.

CCC yields - which were rising - have come back in.

BBB yields (left) are near 5-year lows and have not made any moves higher. The Fed is pumping liquidity into the system (right chart).

Long-leading indicators conclusion: All are positive. Corporate earnings have been growing and are expected to continue increasing in the next quarter. There is little stress in the financial system and the Fed is providing ample liquidity for the economy.

Leading Indicators

The primary issue here is manufacturing weakness. The ISM Manufacturing PMI has been below 50 the last four months, indicating a contraction in that sector. As a result, new orders for durable goods have been weak (emphasis added):

New orders for manufactured durable goods in November decreased $5.0 billion or 2.0 percent to $242.6 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This decrease, down two of the last three months, followed a 0.2 percent October increase. Excluding transportation, new orders were virtually unchanged. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.8 percent. Transportation equipment, also down two of the last three months, led the decrease, $4.9 billion or 5.9 percent to $79.2 billion.

Here's a chart of the data:

Total durable goods (top left chart) has been trending sideways since the 1Q18. The Y/Y percentage change (top right chart) is negative. Orders for business equipment ex-aircraft (lower left chart) have been trending sideways since 1Q18. The Y/Y percentage change (right chart) is now barely positive.

As a result, weekly hours worked by production workers have been declining:

This has led to soft industrial production data (see below).

There is also continued stress in the commercial paper market:

The commercial paper yield less the federal funds rate is near its highest level of the last year.

And the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims - while low - is still rising:

This indicator of the labor market is approaching levels from the end of 2018/early 2019.

However, other indicators are positive:

1-unit housing permits are now at a cycle high (left chart) and the Y/Y percentage change has returned to solid levels. This is the strongest news for the economy as it's hard to see a recession occurring without at least a slowdown in the housing sector.

Baa bond yields spread to the 10-year CMT inverted are also at high levels. This further shows that there is little financial stress in the credit markets.

The S&P 500 is near a high.

And that brings us to the yield curve, which inverted earlier this year but has since widened:

The 10-year-3-month spread has widened over the last few months...

... as has the belly of the curve.

Leading indicators conclusion: The manufacturing data is still soft. The orders growth numbers are fluctuating around 0% Y/Y growth, which is leading to soft weekly hours data. We're also seeing continued issues in the commercial paper market. Other data - the stock market, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims, the improving bond market picture - point towards more growth.

Coincidental Data

Most of the data here are positive and point to continued growth. The latest employment report showed a remarkably strong labor market for an economy in its 10th year of expansion. Retail sales are in a clear, multi-year uptrend, although the last two reports have trended sideways. Incomes are also rising. Only industrial production is weak:

The overall number (left chart) decreased at the end of 2018 and has been trending modestly sideways since. On a Y/Y basis (right chart), it just went negative.

Coincidental data conclusion: The data is largely positive; only industrial production is soft.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.