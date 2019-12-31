Acreage Holdings: Cash-Strapped And Losing Relevance

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

In April 2019, Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) agreed to be purchased by Canopy Growth (CGC) in an unprecedented structure that delays closing until U.S. federal legalization. At the time, we predicted that the stock could suffer from a lack of investor interest and its phantom status which offers no upside from its own performance. As a result, we are Neutral on the stock based on our Neutral outlook for Canopy.

(All amounts in USD)

Zombie Stock

As we predicted in "Bad Outcome For Shareholders Selling To Canopy" shortly after the deal was announced in April, Acreage shares have followed Canopy each step of the way down. Since the deal announcement, Canopy shares lost 57% of its value while Acreage shares dropped 73%. However, Canopy already paid out $2.55 per share in cash to Acreage shareholders so the actual loss in value for each Acreage share is closer to 61%, more in-line with the Canopy's loss. Clearly, despite the progress and developments at Acreage, the troubles at Canopy have dominated the trading of Acreage shares, in effect rendering its shares the "zombie" status per our original analysis.

(Source: TSX)

Recall that each Acreage share is worth 0.5818 shares of Canopy which equals $11.18 per share based on prices on December 27, 2019. Acreage closed at $6.14 per share which represents a discount of nearly 45%! The wide discount between the implied offer price and Acreage share price indicates a troubling fact for Acreage shareholders: the market is highly skeptical of the deal happening. As we analyzed in our initial analysis after the deal announcement, the discount between Acreage share price and the implied offer price was only 18%. Since the deal was announced, there have been several new developments at Canopy that are highly relevant. The discount has grown much wider since then partially due to these developments.

First of all, the architect behind the original deal, Bruce Linton, was ousted from Canopy by its biggest shareholder Constellation Brands (STZ). Losing the man behind the deal was likely seen as a blow to the likelihood of the transaction happening in the future. Secondly, the prospect of federal legalization under the current administration has dimmed and there is no reliable estimate on when that could happen. Investors had high hopes following the passage of the 2018 Farms Bill that legalized hemp cultivation. However, there has been little progress made in 2019 and the SAFE Banking Act still needs to pass the Senate next year. The discount to offer price partially accounted for the fact that Canopy's offer had a 7.5-year timeframe and no one knows what happens if federal legalization does not happen by then. Combining the two factors above, it is conceivable that investors grew increasingly skeptical of the deal and the trading of Acreage shares implies a deep discount and deep skepticism among investors.

Constraining Future Growth

Acreage reported 2019 Q3 results which showed revenue growing 27% from the previous quarter. The gross margin improved to 41% as well. Acreage has seen consistent growth from its portfolio since starting with a smaller footprint compared to other U.S. MSOs. As a result, the company will require a larger amount of investments to build up its infrastructure.

(Source: Public Filings)

Acreage's cash balance declined from $85 million to $38 million this quarter, mainly reflecting $16 million of operating cash burn, $5 million in lease payments, and $9 million in capex investments. Post Q3, Acreage announced a series of sale-and-leaseback transactions with GreenAcreage for total proceeds of $19 million which involves facilities in MA, FL, and PA. However, Acreage also announced an acquisition of New Jersey-based CCF for an additional $10 million in payments. Remember that Acreage also announced an acquisition of Nevada-based Deep Roots back in April for $20 million in cash and 4.7 million shares. The deal has not closed which means that Acreage could be running out of cash to pay for this asset absent new financings. We think Acreage will need access to additional capital to fund these deals.

(Source: IR Deck)

When Canopy and Acreage announced the deal, it was stipulated that Acreage be allowed to issue up to 58 million shares which are worth only about $356 million based on the current share price. We think Acreage will need to issue new equity and debt in the very near-term to help fund its growth and announced transactions. But the deal to be acquired by Canopy could serve as an overhang that deters potential new investors and lenders. Why would someone invest in Acreage when the stock is essentially tracking the movements of another stock? On the other hand, issuing shares at the current depressed share price would be hugely dilutive to Canopy because it has agreed to the exchange ratio that values Acreage at almost double the current share price. We see this as a lose-lose situation for both parties as few would have foreseen such a dramatic change in fortune for the cannabis sector. With a depressed share price, it is becoming difficult for Acreage to raise the required amount of capital to fund its growth.

Looking Ahead

Acreage shares have been following the movements of Canopy Growth since the deal was announced. We had predicted that the stock will lose relevance among investors because it doesn't offer any upside from its fundamental business. Acreage has sold off its future potential to Canopy when it agreed to the deal and its future performance doesn't bear any impact on its share price. At this point, Acreage shares are likely only used as a trading tool for people looking for arbitrage opportunities. We continue to think that investors should look elsewhere for exposure to the U.S. cannabis market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.