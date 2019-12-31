Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/27/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/27/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are understandably waning into year end, but there is still profit to be had monitoring what insiders take the time to trade during these slow, year-end sessions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Howard Hughes (HHC)

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

Athenex (ATNX)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Rivernorth Doubleline Strategic Opportunity Fund I (OPP)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)

Salem Media (SALM)

GDL Fund (GDL)

Hostess Brands (TWNK)

Quotient Technology (QUOT)

Nvidia (NVDA)

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

Chewy (CHWY)

Bloom Energy (BE)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Ameresco (AMRC)

There is a Conflicted Insider Sinal (both purchases & sales) at:

Simulations Plus (SLP)

QuinStreet (QNST)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Blue Ridge Bankshares (OTCPK:BRBS)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Perceptive Adv BO Athenex ATNX B $1,060,514 2 Wade Brooke N DIR Gran Tierra Energy GTE B $599,912 3 Layne Paul H CEO, DIR Howard Hughes HHC B $59,894 4 Spurzem Richard T BO Blue Ridge Bankshares BRBS B $51,745 5 Shah Preetam VP, CFO, TR Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics BCLI B $45,929 6 Gabelli Mario J DIR GDL Fund GDL B $43,582 7 Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt BO Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL B $32,194 8 Atsinger Edward G Iii CEO, DIR, BO Salem Media SALM AB $23,216 9 Araya Arturo O Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics BCLI B $11,700 10 Oakes John S DIR Rivernorth Doubleline Strategic Opportunity Fund I OPP B, JB* $11,065

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Burbank John Howard Iii BO Quotient Technology QUOT S $11,875,000 2 Flynn James E BO Homology Medicines FIXX S $7,682,535 3 Kress Colette VP, CFO Nvidia NVDA AS $5,753,079 4 Anzalone Christopher Richard CEO, DIR Arrowhead Pharm ARWR AS $5,291,646 5 Sridhar Kr CEO, DIR Bloom Energy BE AS $3,129,602 6 Hostess Cdm Co Invest O Hostess Brands TWNK AS $3,035,283 7 Corrsin David J VP, GC, DIR Ameresco AMRC AS $2,055,000 8 Marte Mario Jesus CFO Chewy CHWY S $1,177,040 9 Woltosz Walter S DIR, BO Simulations Plus SLP AS $822,000 10 Valenti Douglas CEO, DIR Quinstreet QNST AS $751,299

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.