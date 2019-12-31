Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/27/19

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/27/19, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are understandably waning into year end, but there is still profit to be had monitoring what insiders take the time to trade during these slow, year-end sessions.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at :
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Rivernorth Doubleline Strategic Opportunity Fund I (OPP)
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)
- Salem Media (SALM)
- GDL Fund (GDL)
- Hostess Brands (TWNK)
- Quotient Technology (QUOT)
- Nvidia (NVDA)
- Homology Medicines (FIXX)
- Chewy (CHWY)
- Bloom Energy (BE)
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
- Ameresco (AMRC)
There is a Conflicted Insider Sinal (both purchases & sales) at:
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- Blue Ridge Bankshares (OTCPK:BRBS)
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Perceptive Adv
|
BO
|
Athenex
|
ATNX
|
B
|
$1,060,514
|
2
|
Wade Brooke N
|
DIR
|
Gran Tierra Energy
|
GTE
|
B
|
$599,912
|
3
|
Layne Paul H
|
CEO, DIR
|
Howard Hughes
|
HHC
|
B
|
$59,894
|
4
|
Spurzem Richard T
|
BO
|
Blue Ridge Bankshares
|
BRBS
|
B
|
$51,745
|
5
|
Shah Preetam
|
VP, CFO, TR
|
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
|
BCLI
|
B
|
$45,929
|
6
|
Gabelli Mario J
|
DIR
|
GDL Fund
|
GDL
|
B
|
$43,582
|
7
|
Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt
|
BO
|
Texas Pacific Land Trust
|
TPL
|
B
|
$32,194
|
8
|
Atsinger Edward G Iii
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
Salem Media
|
SALM
|
AB
|
$23,216
|
9
|
Araya Arturo
|
O
|
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
|
BCLI
|
B
|
$11,700
|
10
|
Oakes John S
|
DIR
|
Rivernorth Doubleline Strategic Opportunity Fund I
|
OPP
|
B, JB*
|
$11,065
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Burbank John Howard Iii
|
BO
|
Quotient Technology
|
QUOT
|
S
|
$11,875,000
|
2
|
Flynn James E
|
BO
|
Homology Medicines
|
FIXX
|
S
|
$7,682,535
|
3
|
Kress Colette
|
VP, CFO
|
Nvidia
|
NVDA
|
AS
|
$5,753,079
|
4
|
Anzalone Christopher Richard
|
CEO, DIR
|
Arrowhead Pharm
|
ARWR
|
AS
|
$5,291,646
|
5
|
Sridhar Kr
|
CEO, DIR
|
Bloom Energy
|
BE
|
AS
|
$3,129,602
|
6
|
Hostess Cdm Co Invest
|
O
|
Hostess Brands
|
TWNK
|
AS
|
$3,035,283
|
7
|
Corrsin David J
|
VP, GC, DIR
|
Ameresco
|
AMRC
|
AS
|
$2,055,000
|
8
|
Marte Mario Jesus
|
CFO
|
Chewy
|
CHWY
|
S
|
$1,177,040
|
9
|
Woltosz Walter S
|
DIR, BO
|
Simulations Plus
|
SLP
|
AS
|
$822,000
|
10
|
Valenti Douglas
|
CEO, DIR
|
Quinstreet
|
QNST
|
AS
|
$751,299
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I am/we are long HHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.