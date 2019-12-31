Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/27/19

Includes: ATNX, BCLI, GTE, HHC, OPP
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/27/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are understandably waning into year end, but there is still profit to be had monitoring what insiders take the time to trade during these slow, year-end sessions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Howard Hughes (HHC)
  • Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)
  • Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
  • Athenex (ATNX)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Rivernorth Doubleline Strategic Opportunity Fund I (OPP)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)
  • Salem Media (SALM)
  • GDL Fund (GDL)
  • Hostess Brands (TWNK)
  • Quotient Technology (QUOT)
  • Nvidia (NVDA)
  • Homology Medicines (FIXX)
  • Chewy (CHWY)
  • Bloom Energy (BE)
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
  • Ameresco (AMRC)

There is a Conflicted Insider Sinal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Simulations Plus (SLP)
  • QuinStreet (QNST)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Perceptive Adv

BO

Athenex

ATNX

B

$1,060,514

2

Wade Brooke N

DIR

Gran Tierra Energy

GTE

B

$599,912

3

Layne Paul H

CEO, DIR

Howard Hughes

HHC

B

$59,894

4

Spurzem Richard T

BO

Blue Ridge Bankshares

BRBS

B

$51,745

5

Shah Preetam

VP, CFO, TR

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

BCLI

B

$45,929

6

Gabelli Mario J

DIR

GDL Fund

GDL

B

$43,582

7

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$32,194

8

Atsinger Edward G Iii

CEO, DIR, BO

Salem Media

SALM

AB

$23,216

9

Araya Arturo

O

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

BCLI

B

$11,700

10

Oakes John S

DIR

Rivernorth Doubleline Strategic Opportunity Fund I

OPP

B, JB*

$11,065

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Burbank John Howard Iii

BO

Quotient Technology

QUOT

S

$11,875,000

2

Flynn James E

BO

Homology Medicines

FIXX

S

$7,682,535

3

Kress Colette

VP, CFO

Nvidia

NVDA

AS

$5,753,079

4

Anzalone Christopher Richard

CEO, DIR

Arrowhead Pharm

ARWR

AS

$5,291,646

5

Sridhar Kr

CEO, DIR

Bloom Energy

BE

AS

$3,129,602

6

Hostess Cdm Co Invest

O

Hostess Brands

TWNK

AS

$3,035,283

7

Corrsin David J

VP, GC, DIR

Ameresco

AMRC

AS

$2,055,000

8

Marte Mario Jesus

CFO

Chewy

CHWY

S

$1,177,040

9

Woltosz Walter S

DIR, BO

Simulations Plus

SLP

AS

$822,000

10

Valenti Douglas

CEO, DIR

Quinstreet

QNST

AS

$751,299

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.