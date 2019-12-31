Facebook Is Worth A Look Now, Despite Everything

It is not exactly undervalued, but is trading at a decent valuation given its anticipated growth.

However, the company's financial position is very strong in spite of all that.

In light of the horrific amount of negative press that Facebook (FB) has received over the past couple of years, it would be all too easy to dismiss this as a prospective investment. However, the hard numbers tell a more positive story, and the current valuation makes Facebook look relatively favorable at this point in time.

Not favorable at all has been the press coverage that the social media giant has been the recipient of. The revelations that Cambridge Analytica, the British political consulting firm, had used Facebook's platform to harvest personal data from millions of user profiles, generated an avalanche of criticism and regulatory fines which Facebook is still dealing with up to the present day. In July 2019 the Federal Trade Commission levied a record $5 billion fine in relation to privacy violations, while in late December the Brazilian government levied a $1.6 million fine in relation to unlawful sharing of user data.

Facebook's role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal has seen several fines levied against the social network provider. Image provided by CNET.

In addition to this scandal, Facebook has also had difficulty in developing their own cryptocurrency, Libra. This is hardly surprising in light of concerns regarding Facebook's cavalier attitude to privacy as exemplified by the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Facebook having access to the transaction data of users is something that has raised hackles already, and has prompted several high-profile partners such as eBay (EBAY), Mastercard (MA), Stripe (STRIP), and Visa (V) to walk away.

Now, in light of the foregoing, one would expect Facebook - a company that is reliant on advertising for its revenue and net income - to have suffered over the past couple of years given the number of public relations fiascoes it has been embroiled in. However, a look at the revenue and net income figures over the past five years presents a very different picture.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2014 12.47 billion 2.93 billion 2015 17.93 billion 3.67 billion 2016 27.64 billion 10.19 billion 2017 40.65 billion 15.92 billion 2018 55.84 billion 22.11 billion

Figures taken from annual reports on Facebook's investor relations website.

This very different picture is reinforced by the quarterly results reported in the present financial year.

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 15.08 billion 2.43 billion Q2 16.89 billion 2.62 billion Q3 17.65 billion 6.09 billion Total 49.62 billion 11.14 billion

Figures taken from quarterly reports on Facebook's investor relations website.

Indeed, in spite of the negative headlines, Facebook has continued to not merely survive, but thrive. Daily active users have consistently increased from the 1.368 million reported in Q3 2017 to the 1.623 million reported in Q3 2019, and monthly active users have increased from the 2.072 million reported in Q3 2017 to the 2.449 million reported in Q3 2019.

Quarter Daily Active Users (millions) Monthly Active Users (millions) Q3 2017 1,368 2,072 Q4 2017 1,401 2,129 Q1 2018 1,449 2,196 Q2 2018 1,471 2,234 Q3 2018 1,495 2,271 Q4 2018 1,523 2,320 Q1 2019 1,562 2,375 Q2 2019 1,587 2,414 Q3 2019 1,623 2,449

Data compiled from Facebook Q3 2019 earnings presentation.

As user count has grown, so too has the advertising revenue that has grown 28% year-over-year in Q3. And credit has to be given to Zuckerburg and his team: in a period which has been anything but a positive for Facebook, they have managed to extract significant profits from this revenue and enhance shareholders returns, as the figures for operating margin and return on equity outlined below illustrate.

Year Operating Margin (%) 2016 44.96 2017 49.70 2018 44.62

Trailing operating margin for the past twelve months currently sits at 34.49%, and I am certain that when Q4 2019 is reported, the overall operating margin figure for 2019 will surpass the 44.62% reported for 2018.

Year Return on Equity (%) 2016 19.70 2017 23.84 2018 27.90

Trailing return on equity for the past twelve months currently sits at 20.67%, and I have every confidence that Q4 2019 will see overall return on equity for 2019 trump 2018's reported figure of 27.90%.

In short, while people are aware that Facebook has been less than exemplary in protecting their personal data, the social media network has become entrenched as the convenient go-to for people to remain in touch with one another, and this utility has enabled it to weather the series of public relations nightmares it has faced over the past few years.

Naturally, of course, people have become more skeptical of social media in general, and further regulatory action is likely - as are further fines. However, such regulation is more likely to entrench established players such as Facebook still further. And the company is so financially strong at this point that it is unlikely to be badly fazed by further fines: its long-term debt of $8.76 billion is of little relevance considering that it holds total assets worth $124.42 billion against total liabilities of $30.42 billion to enjoy a net worth of $94 billion.

Facebook's short-term finances are also robust, with total current assets of $62.08 billion comparing well against total current liabilities of $13.33 billion. Combine that with cash-on-hand worth $15.99 billion, short-term investments worth $36.29 billion, and total accounts receivable of $7.67 billion, and it is safe to say that Facebook is well-positioned to fend off any further issues it may face.

Facebook chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerburg is more likely to face regulatory pressures to police the excesses of his social media empire going forward. Image provided by Business Insider.

Smartly, the firm is taking measures now to mitigate any such further issues that could confront it. Addressing the Q3 conference call on 10/30/2019, Zuckerburg touched on the issue of the forthcoming 2020 Presidential elections, an issue he could not evade considering how lambasted Facebook has been as a platform for foreign interference in the 2016 elections:

We formally entered into a settlement with the FTC to make structural changes and build a rigorous privacy program that will set a new standard for our industry. We're about a year out now from the 2020 elections and we just announced that the systems we've built are now so advanced that we've proactively identified and removed multiple foreign interference campaigns coming from Russia and Iran. And we've found ourselves in the middle of the debate about what political speech is acceptable in the upcoming campaigns.

I will not comment on how sincerely Zuckerburg's comments on this matter are, but I will highlight one further statement he made in the same address:

Right now, the content debate is about political ads. Should we block political ads with false statements? Should we block all political ads? Google, YouTube and most internet platforms run these same ads, most cable networks run these same ads, and of course national broadcasters are required by law to run them by FCC regulations. I think there are good reasons for this. In a democracy, I don't think it's right for private companies to censor politicians or the news. And although I've considered whether we should not carry these ads in the past and I’ll continue to do so, on balance so far I've thought we should continue.

My personal takeaway from this is that Zuckerburg will have his hand forced by regulation, as his willingness to police such excesses himself is constrained by his focus on profits - his denials to the contrary notwithstanding. As he puts it himself:

Frankly, if our goal were trying to make either side happy, then we're not doing a very good job because I'm pretty sure everyone is frustrated with us.

Further, as all social media will be similarly affected by such regulation, and Facebook is as financially robust as the figures I have cited above suggest, in the long-run Facebook and its shareholders will benefit from such regulatory curbs - in much the same way as certain utilities do from the regulatory barriers which protect their businesses. Current shareholders, therefore, should have no qualms about holding Facebook in their portfolio. And prospective shareholders should give serious thought to adding Facebook to their portfolio: its current P/E of 33.26 is above the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 23.95, but its forward P/E of 22.74 is on par with the market average and both its trailing P/E and forward P/E are at a significant discount to its five-year average P/E of 50.66.

Any qualms about the high valuation have to be tempered by the realization that Facebook is still a growth stock at this stage. To reiterate: in the midst of some truly awful negative headlines over the past two years, Facebook was able to grow its daily active users from 1.368 million to 1.623 million and its monthly active users from 2.072 million to 2.449 million. As regulations and its own efforts to stymie the issues that generated those negative headlines take effect, there is little reason to doubt that Facebook will continue to grow - its estimated EPS growth of 17.98% over the next five years appears justified.

Facebook is not a bargain, but it is certainly a battle-tested firm that has performed well under adverse circumstances. At its current valuation, I am content to call it "a wonderful company at a fair price" - to quote the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.