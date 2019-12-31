Geely Auto Emerging From China's Auto Downturn In Better Shape

Management's goals are aggressive but not ridiculous, and I believe the shares still offer upside here, particularly if management can beat my long-term 5% revenue growth target.

Management is betting on a much-improved SUV line-up and growth in hybrids and electric vehicles to take it to 10% overall share over the next five years.

Geely has returned to volume growth while the Chinese auto market continues to see volume declines, and the company currently holds around 15% share of the "new energy" vehicle segment.

“Chaos isn’t a pit. Chaos is a ladder.” David Benioff & D.B. Weiss through Petyr Baelish, Game of Thrones

The last year and a half has been tough for Chinese automakers, as the Chinese auto market goes through its first real downturn since the market really became a major opportunity for both global and local producers. Amid the chaos, though, I believe Geely Auto (OTCPK:GELYY) (0175.HK) has continued to perform well and distinguish itself a bit further from the pack of domestic OEMs. With improving results in its new vehicle lineup, particularly SUVs, and a strong platform of electrified models, I think management’s goals of becoming the #2 domestic automaker in China and holding 10% market share within five years are no worse than plausible.

Up more than 25% from my last article, the market has responded favorably to Geely returning to volume growth ahead of the broader market. While the potential returns are not quite exciting at this level, the risk isn’t as high and I believe the stock remains a decent idea for investors who want to play the growth in China’s auto industry.

Off Its Best, But Back To Growth Before The Market

Due in no small part to Chinese car buyers turning away from this downturn and favoring foreign brands, Geely has seen its market share fall from a peak of just over 8% at the beginning of the downturn to a low of 5% before rebounding back up to 7% in the second half of the year.

Geely has also returned to growth ahead of the pack – while Chinese auto sales are still shrinking (down 5% in November), Geely returned to growth in September and has managed to maintain growth (even if just barely). Encouragingly, this doesn’t seem to be coming by stuffing the channel, with dealer inventories at around 1.5 months (versus more than two months a year ago) – a relatively low level compared to other domestic OEMs.

For the month of November, Geely had seven models selling over 10,000 units a month, with six of the seven showing year-over-year growth (ranging from 3% for the older EC7 to 27% for the BinYue). To be sure, Geely still has a long climb to the top – the top-selling car in China in November the Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) Lavida sold over 51,550 units, more than double Geely’s top-selling Boyue. Still, while Geely doesn’t yet have a top-10 model, the gap is shrinking, with the Boyue about 3,000 units/month behind Nissan’s (OTCPK:NSANY) Sylphy.

This is still a challenging situation though. While Geely has been outperforming other Chinese marks on a year-to-date basis (down 15% versus 17%), this decline has still dented the company’s momentum. I would note, though, that while so-called “new energy vehicle” sales have been weak overall in China, Geely seems to be doing notably better, with 67% year-to-date growth and over 33% yoy growth in November, outperforming a 44% decline in the market and holding around 15% share.

2020 Is Not Going To Be A Full Bounce-Back

Given how the sell-side panicked when Geely guided down earlier this year, I can understand why management is being cautious about prospects for 2020. Chinese auto sales were hurt in 2019 by a combination of weak macro conditions and flagging consumer confidence (hurt by the U.S.-China trade dispute), but also by the ongoing growth and development of a used car market in China. While the signing of the Phase One agreement between the U.S. and China may be a sign that trade relations are on the mend, it’s going to take a little longer for sales to recover – and even when they do, strong foreign brands and the growing used vehicle market aren’t going away.

For my part, I’m expecting sales growth of around 6% to 7% against a sell-side target of 9% growth. I believe Geely will continue to gain share, and I think five new model launches in 2020 will certainly help, but I’m still cautious on the health of the Chinese consumer at this point.

Longer term, though, I remain excited about Geely’s share growth prospects. The company has significantly upgraded its model designs (a subjective call to be sure), but has also meaningfully improved the performance, features, and reliability of its vehicles, making its goals of #1 share in the SUV market, 10% overall market share, and #2 share among Chinese OEMs credible to me. I also believe the market is still underrating the long-term potential of the company’s hybrid and electric portfolio.

The Outlook

Operating scale is still a challenge for Geely; the sharp decline in sales volume in the first half of 2019 (down about 15%) led to a 240bp decline in gross margin, but a 520bp decline in operating margin, as the company still has meaningful ongoing R&D expenses in its expense structure. I believe scale efficiencies will come with time (and market share growth), and I likewise believe that the investments in powertrain R&D are worthwhile, but investors should be aware of the potentially high decremental margins if recent trends of volume growth reverse.

I’m expecting growth to accelerate from 2020 onward for several years, though my long-term revenue growth expectation is a more modest 5%. I believe Geely can generate “mid-high” single-digit FCF margins at scale, supporting high single-digit FCF growth. While the annualized return potential in my DCF model isn’t the greatest (high single-digits), I do use a high discount rate and I may well be underestimating the sales growth potential, particularly if Geely hits its market share/market position targets (I find management’s goals plausible, but they’re not my base case). Valuation is more interesting on a margin/return-driven basis, though, and I see roughly 15% upside from here on that basis.

The Bottom Line

Although Geely shares have certainly recovered, I still think this is a company that doesn’t consistently get its due from the sell-side, and I think there is room here for the company to outperform expectations (both mine and the sell-side’s). While the Chinese market is intensely competitive and Geely has its work cut out taking share away from companies like Volkswagen and Nissan, I still believe this is a worthwhile name to consider.

