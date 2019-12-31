A Realistic Valuation Of AMD Shares

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have gained 80% and 150% in 2018 and 2019, where company's actual fundamentals have not nearly arrived on the same order. Such discrepancy may imply that AMD shares have been overvalued for the last two years. Alternatively, it may also suggest that there may be alternative ways to value a momentum stock. In this post, I used an unconventional valuation method to price AMD shares.

Conventional "Linear" Thinking Fails

The easiest way to look at the proper valuation is to compare the fundamentals with the valuation at the same point of last few years. The logic is that the valuation should reasonably relate to the then fundamentals. For such comparisons, I present both AMD actual share price and the relevant financial metrics at the Q3 of 2017, 2018, and 2019 (Table 1). AMD price was at $11, $21, and $40 right after Q3 earnings announcements of the past three years. Using a "linear" way of thinking that share prices react to current fundamentals, the actual revenue grown 1% and 8% (from 2017's 26%) clearly cannot support two back-to-back 100% share price increases. Similarly, the unimpressive changes in other financial metrics such as EPS, gross margin, free cash flow or capital expenditure cannot explain the impressive increases in share prices over the same time period. As for the popular notion that stock prices react to forward financials, it didn't seem to work out for AMD either since their next-quarter estimates also displayed equally muted growth as the actual financials.

In fact, if you used historical linear relationship between forward financials and actual prices to find the fair value, AMD actual price will be consistently higher than the fair value (Figure 1). (Click here for the actual procedure to estimate the linear fair value.) As a result, based on the standard convention, AMD would be considered overvalued. However, because the same "overvaluation" has been prevalent for both 2018 and 2019, it seems counter-intuitive that AMD can be mispriced for such a long period. For the price premium that is not explained by the underlying fundamentals, it is generally referred to "momentum."

Overweight Future Market Share Gains

In the meantime, the bull thesis to support the momentum has always been the expectation of a potential PC CPU market share gain from Ryzen launch and server market share gain from EPYC launch. That is, the market looks beyond current financials and puts more weights on future revenue, so there is a fair amount of distant revenue discounting in the share valuation. Further, the overweight is more pronounced on the segments which AMD can gain meaningful market shares (Table 2). For example, market will react more positively on the same 1% server market share gain than the 1% GPU market share gain, as 1% increase from 0% in the server market share is much more meaningful than 1% increase from 25% GPU market share.

Maybe this "nonlinear" line of thinking is what a momentum AMD stock needs. What this means is that a proper AMD valuation should realistically incorporate the discounting of the distant revenue and the "exponential" nature of future revenue gain. To this end, I identified a nonlinear pricing relationship by correlating share prices with various versions of revenue and EPS estimates for the following 8 quarters. The estimated "forward price" (in red) is shown in relation to the actual AMD price (in black) (Figure 2). It is not surprising that the forward value can better capture the actual price moves over time, compared with the conventional valuation (in green) in Figure 1. Though, at least in more recent days, there is still some unexplained price discrepancy after momentum has been reflected into the pricing. The likely reasons for this actual price premium include the recent ease of trade tension and AMD investors' positive sentiment.

Takeaways

Even if AMD's actual financials have not advanced as much as the stock price has, it does not automatically suggest that AMD is overvalued. Being an emerging growth stock from consistent new product launches, the market has priced momentum into AMD shares. The price momentum beyond the underlying fundamentals comes from the expectation of AMD's ability to gain meaningful CPU market shares in the near future. For a momentum stock, AMD investors tend to overweight future distant revenue - an unconventional way which not necessarily contradicts rational pricing.

At $46, there is also evidence that AMD share is mildly overvalued by $3 after the momentum being considered. The premium may be a result of the "Phase I" trade deal or simply due to AMD investors' positive sentiment. If it is latter, investors need to be cautioned for the short duration of the sentiment. Historically, AMD sentiment value tends to reverse itself in 2-3 weeks (Figure 3). In other words, price premium (optimism) will soon turn into price discount (pessimism).

