Stage Stores: Euphoria On Display

Off-price retailer Stage Stores (SSI) has been through an amazing rollercoaster in the past several months. The company was left for dead a few months ago, trading as low as 55 cents. Since then, however, shares are up roughly 1,400%, hitting more than $8 in December. I’ve been extremely bearish on Stage Stores in the past given the very obvious issues it has faced. However, the Gordmans transformation is obviously progressing nicely, and credit is due for a job well done. The problem is that the stock has moved up so much that I’m not sure Stage Stores can possibly grow into its current valuation without a superhuman effort in 2020 and beyond. For that reason, I think investors should take profits while they still can.

Rapid improvement, but is it enough?

To be clear, Stage Stores has come a very long way from a couple of years ago when it was teetering on the brink of disaster. The move to convert its Stage Store-branded stores into Gordmans stores is working unbelievably well, and it has in fact effected a great turnaround. However, things are still a bit dicey from a profitability perspective, and let’s keep in mind we are in the very early stages of a turnaround. The numbers the company is producing are huge and impressive, but it takes more than one or two quarters to turn around a situation like this.

To get an idea of just how far Stage Stores had fallen, below we have revenue for the past six quarters charted in millions of dollars, as well as the year-over-year change associated with each figure.

Stage produced some pretty rough top line numbers in recent quarters, but as we can see, the company’s Q3 report showed a 17.4% increase in comparable sales, driving a 15% total gain in the top line. The company saw a 180% comparable sales gain from its expanded home business, as well as a ~40% gain from the 89 stores that were converted to off-price in 2019. That implies legacy Stage Stores are still performing quite poorly, but it also provides great hope based upon the transformation to Gordmans stores. The company is guiding for another terrific quarter for Q4, and we can expect the first half of next fiscal year to have very easy comparables, so we should see strong growth then as well.

Where I get concerned is the point where the Gordmans transformations become part of the comparable base, because it will be much more difficult to produce comparable sales gains then. Keep in mind that the eye-popping comparable sales gains we’ve seen are based upon horrible Stage-branded stores that have been awful for years. Gordmans is seeing some very soft comparable bases today, but that won’t always be the case.

The increase in revenue is great, but Stage is still suffering mightily from its margin situation. Below, we have operating margins for the same time period as above, and it isn’t pretty.

Operating margins crested at just 1% of revenue in last year’s Christmas quarter, which is obviously seasonally much stronger than the other three quarters. This year’s Q1 was -13%, Q2 was -5%, and even the blockbuster Q3 was about 0%. In other words, while improving, Stage hasn’t proven it can actually make money yet, even with 17% comparable sales gains, which is astonishing to think about.

Source: Seeking Alpha - Q3 earnings release (in $thousands)

This table from the Q3 earnings release tells us all we need to know: Stage has a serious profitability issue. Cost of sales came to 79% in this year’s Q3, which is an improvement from last year’s 80.3%, but implies gross margins of just 21%. I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of a retailer with gross margins that low apart from subscription-based models like Costco (COST) where profits come from somewhere other than the sale of merchandise. Twenty-one percent is nowhere near high enough to produce any sort of profits, as we can see by examining the next line item, which is SG&A costs.

That line item also improved markedly, falling from 31.6% to 27.8% year-over-year, but some simple math will tell you that 21% is lower than 27.8%, and thus, before accounting for the company’s ample interest expense, it has already fallen to a loss. In addition, it isn’t all that close to producing profits as its loss before taxes came to 3.9% of revenue in Q3 after including credit income. I know the bulls will point out that’s a vast improvement over the 9% loss the prior Q3, but -4% EBT margin isn’t good by anyone’s standards.

If Stage is to produce meaningful, sustainable profits – which is what the stock is pricing in today – it has to fix its horrendous gross margins. Its SG&A costs are actually quite reasonable at ~27%/28% of revenue, so that’s not the issue. The issue is the company selling its merchandise with such poor markups, and it has to be fixed to make the current share price work.

Other issues to consider

Even if you ignore the fact that Stage isn’t really anywhere close to producing profitable revenue at this point, which would be an interesting route to take, it has other issues to consider carefully. First, it has well over $300 million of long-term debt on its balance sheet, as we can see below with that line item depicted in millions of dollars.

For a company with EBITDA of around one-tenth of that amount for this year, that’s a lot of debt. Stage leveraged up in recent years as the losses piled up, and it has more liabilities on its balance sheet as well. We’re looking just at long-term debt, and keep in mind that annual interest expense has come in at ~$4 million per quarter in recent years. Even if guidance from the Q3 report is to be believed and EBITDA comes in at $35 million to $40 million, interest expense will consume nearly half of that. The turnaround picture is nowhere near as rosy when that is considered.

In addition, Stage’s inventory management efficiency is bottom-of-the-barrel, as we can see below with its average days of outstanding inventory.

With the exception of the Christmas quarter, Stage generally has six months of inventory on hand. That implies inventory is turned over just twice a year, while good retailers generally turn inventory over at least 4 times annually, meaning they have ~90 days outstanding at any one time. TJX (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST), which is who Stage is trying to become with its Gordmans-focused strategy, turn their inventory over ~6 times annually each. In other words, those companies keep about 60 days of inventory on hand, while Stage has three times that amount.

This means Stage is constantly stuck with old inventory, which can lead to markdowns, and it also means its cash is constantly tied up in holding inventory for six months at a time. For a company with severe profitability and cash generation issues, this is a big problem. Keep in mind also that Stage managed a +17% comparable sales move in Q3, and its inventory position is the same as it was a year ago by this measure.

Too much priced in

Given all of this, while I recognize that Stage has done a masterful job of turning the ship around, I also think the market is pricing in way too much based on the progress that has been made. Most concerningly, margins are still very negative and the company’s balance sheet is heavily leveraged. Management guided for ~$37 million in EBITDA for this year, putting the current valuation of $237 million in question. After all, that is 6.4X EBITDA for a company with huge interest expenses each year, which consumes nearly half of EBITDA. If we’re looking at EBT, Stage is trading at a multiple of 10 or 11, and that is simply too much for me to be willing to pay to sit around and hope that a turnaround comes about.

Stage has made tremendous progress, but continues to have huge issues to work through with margins. With progress being made, investors are way too excited, and are pricing in earnings that are still a long way off. I think if you sell Stage, you’ll get a chance to buy it a lot lower.

