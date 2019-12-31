Genesco To Acquire Togast For Licensed Brands Push

If management can deliver on its FY 2020 EPS guidance of at least $4.10, my bias on the stock is BULLISH.

With the acquisition, GCO gains a deeper relationship with Levi's as it seeks to continue its focused approach.

Togast is a distributor of footwear products for Levi's, Dockers and other brands.

Genesco said it will acquire Togast for up to $68 million in total potential consideration.

Quick Take

Genesco (GCO) has announced the proposed acquisition of Togast LLC for up to $67.7 million.

Togast has developed a distribution business for major footwear brands such as Levi's (LEVI) and Dockers.

With the deal, GCO is expanding and deepening its licensed brands segment as the company continues to refocus more tightly on its core businesses.

At the stock’s current level, my bias in BULLISH assuming management can deliver on its most recent guidance for FY 2020 earnings.

Target Company & Market

New York-based Togast was founded to distribute casual footwear products from large brand owners via license agreements.

Management is headed by owner Anthony 'Tony' LoConte.

According to a 2014 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for footwear is expected to reach $372 billion by 2020.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.5% from 2015 to 2020.

The main drivers for this expected growth growing demand for new trends in footwear design and technologies as well as increasing discretionary income by consumers, especially in developing countries.In addition, market participants are focused on increasing their sales channel coverage through a full range of online to offline strategies.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Genesco disclosed the acquisition price and terms as follows:

Purchaser (Genesco) has agreed to purchase and acquire substantially all of the assets, and assume certain liabilities, of each Seller for an aggregate base purchase price of $33.7 million in cash at closing with an additional two-part earnout provision of up to an additional $17.0 million in cash following the Company’s fiscal 2022 and an additional $17.0 million in cash following the Company’s fiscal 2024, contingent upon the Sellers’ business achieving certain earnings targets over multi-year periods, plus a potential further payment following fiscal 2022 of 10% of earnings in excess of the earnings target...

Management said it expects the transaction ‘to be accretive to next year’s earnings.’

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of November 2, 2019 Genesco had $55.8 million in cash and equivalents and $1.2 billion in total liabilities, of which $62.4 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended November 2, 2019 was a negative ($18.6 million).

In the past 12 months, Genesco’s stock price has risen 9.1% vs. the U.S. Specialty Retail industry’s growth of 30.1% and the U.S. S&P 500 Index’ rise of 28.2%, as the GCO chart indicates below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in seven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $708,550,000 Enterprise Value $1,540,000,000 Price / Sales 0.37 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.70 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 12.37 Earnings Per Share -$2.26 Total Debt To Equity 154.93% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $231,910,000 Revenue Growth Rate 31.91%

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $60.51 versus the current price of $48.22, indicating they are potentially currently undervalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

GCO is acquiring Togast because it wants access to its Levi’s and Dockers footwear licenses.

As current GCO Chairman and CEO Robert Dennis stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of Togast adds scale to our successful licensed brands platform. The combination of our licensed business with Togast's strengths furthers our footwear focused strategy by creating an even more robust platform within Genesco that can serve multiple tiers of distribution. We are also excited to add the Levi's® footwear license to our portfolio and expand upon our long-standing business relationship with Levi Strauss & Co., which dates back to 1991.

Togast promises to bring new revenue sources and grow Genesco’s Licensed Brands division for Levis, Dockers, G.H. Bass & Co., ADIO and FUBU and others.

For a deal that expands and deepens its relationships as a footwear licensor as well as being accretive to next year’s earnings, it appears GCO is making a solid acquisition.

While it likely won’t have a large effect on its P&L, the deal signals that management is keen to take advantage of opportunities to return to profitable growth after several years of negative earnings.

The DCF indicates the stock is currently undervalued, assuming management can deliver its expected $4.10 or greater earnings for the FY 2020 period.

Given the apparent turnaround in progress, my bias on GCO is BULLISH at its current level.

