Newtek Business: The NEWT That Flies

However, a slowdown in the company’s SBA 7(a) loans suggests that it is time to analyze its future prospects.

Its future outlook depends on economic growth and the good news is that a Goldman Sachs report estimates that the U.S. economy will be on solid ground in 2020.

The ascent of money has been essential to the ascent of man. ~ Niall Ferguson (The Ascent of Money: A Financial History of the World)

Newtek Business Services (NEWT) is a solid, consistent performer, and has got quality written all over it. The company has outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) and the Russell 2000 (RUT) indices as of Sep 2019, and has gotten investors buying it at every dip since the last 12 months. It has dipped a bit in the last two weeks and is quoting $22.37 as of 31 Dec 2019.

Source: Yahoo Finance

NEWT is a financial services provider to small & medium businesses. It also provides electronic payments processing, insurance, cloud computing, technology consulting, eCommerce and payroll solutions to the same business segment through its controlled portfolio companies.

Key question: Does it make sense to invest in NEWT after it has spectacularly appreciated by 30% in 2019? Is there juice left in the price? Let’s analyze.

Why NEWT is Flying High

NEWT is an awesome cash distribution machine. Its dividend yield works out to a whopping 12% (approximately) on a market price of $22.37 – a magnet for dividend chasers. Source: NEWT Dividend Date & History The company has created “NewTracker”, a referral commission tracking system which it claims (in its Q3 2019 earnings call) is superior to the one created by Salesforce. NewTracker is engineered to attract entrepreneurial networkers in the business world, help them refer customers to NEWT, and in the process help the company bag new clients in a cost-effective manner. In 2017, there were 28.8 million SMBs in the U.S. This number sure would have grown by now as the economy is doing well. A growing economy and an increasing number of SMBs spell great business for NEWT going forward. The company already is the largest originator of SBA 7-A loans. In May 2019, Newtek Conventional Lending (a portfolio company) and a subsidiary of BlackRock TCP Capital entered into a 50:50 joint venture (JV). This new venture was formed to advance commercial and industrial loans to American small and middle-market companies. This venture will also end up directly benefitting Newtek Technology Solutions, another portfolio company, which has been roped in to play a significant role as the technology-enabler. The company reckons that no matter who wins the 2020 elections, the next President cannot afford to ignore the economy. And because NEWT earns income from diversified sources and has enough going for it, it will be able to survive any weakness in the economy.

The Niggles

During the Q3 2019 earnings call, the management team stated that though the SBA 7-A loan growth was estimated at 25% in the beginning of the year, it is likely to end up at just 10.8%, which is a big disappointment. However, the management is estimating that the growth would be 10–20% going forward. If the weakness in 7-A loan growth persists, it is obvious that these projections will fail. Page 16 of its Q3 2019 earnings presentation says that the 7-A business slowed down because “the economy was slowing.” It’s a worrying statement about future prospects. Though the management is gung ho, there seem to be some gray clouds on the horizon. If the economy does slow, all loan growth, and not just 7-A loans, will slow down.

The Small & Medium Businesses Outlook for 2020

A Goldman Sachs report dated 22 Nov 2019 says that the U.S. economy is on firm ground and should grow 2.25–2.5% in 2020. The firm also expects that the trade war will be resolved and unemployment will fall. It also says that the chances of recession have dropped to 20% from 33% predicted earlier. If the Dems win power, then the firm expects corporate tax rates to rise, and that is a red flag for stock prices and dividends.

Summing Up

NEWT generously distributes 90% to 100% of its taxable income and its payout has consistently been above its forecast in the last 4 years,. The company’s NAV has grown slowly and steadily and is currently at $15.41, and that’s because of its static portfolio loans. An active private equity market or a reduction in interest rates should help bump up the NAV in 2020–21.

Image source: http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/static-files/fa64e5f2-f2d2-4844-9424-9e65539bf06d

NEWT’s dividend forecast for 2020 is $2.19. Since the company has a lot of diversified income-generating streams, it does seem that it will be able to fulfill its promise.

NEWT is a rock-solid dividend play, and its year-over-year stock price gains have been handsome. In the future, if the stock price refuses to move or falls, then the dividend distribution will compensate; and if the stock price does move up, then it’s a win–win situation for the shareholders.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.