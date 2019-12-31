IShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF: Time To Buy This ETF

Stocks in IEO’s portfolio are stocks with moats and are trading at a significant discount to their historical averages.

IEO’s portfolio of stocks consists of mostly large- and medium-cap U.S. stocks in the oil & gas exploration and production sector.

ETF Overview

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO) owns a portfolio of mostly large-cap and medium-cap U.S. energy stocks. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index. The fund’s top 10 stocks represent nearly 70% of the total portfolio and these stocks are trading at valuations below their historical averages. Given the strong cash flow generation of these stocks, we think the current risk and rewards profile is attractive. While IEO’s fund price can be volatile, we think investors willing to take on some risk will be rewarded.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

We like to highlight several points we think are important for readers to know about IEO. These points are as follows:

The fund is sensitive to commodity price swings

Unlike many other energy ETFs that also include energy services and infrastructure stocks, IEO’s focus on energy exploration & production stocks means that its fund price will be much more sensitive to commodity price swings. The profitability of these stocks in its portfolio can change significantly if oil prices rise. On the other hand, many of these companies may experience losses when oil prices fall below their break-even prices. Because of this sensitivity, IEO’s fund price has a strong correlation to the crude oil price (see chart below).

Data by YCharts

Stock price volatility is a norm for these oil & gas exploration & production companies. As can be seen from the chart below, IEO’s 30-day rolling volatility is nearly 21% (was nearly 45% a year ago). On the other hand, S&P 500 Index’s 30-day rolling volatility is only 6.82% right now (was about 25% in late 2018).

Data by YCharts

The energy industry is not heading for a decline anytime soon

Renewable energy has been gaining some market share in the past few years and is expected to continue to grab more market share in the future. Nevertheless, global oil and gas consumption is not heading for a decline anytime soon. In fact, the International Energy Agency still expects oil demand to grow by nearly 1 million barrels per day (year over year) in 2024 (see chart below). According to Fatih Birol, the executive director of the IEA, peak demand for oil is unlikely to materialize over the next 15 years. Crude will remain important and will find more use as feedstock in the manufacture of chemicals and refined products. In addition, the aviation industry will also continue to rely on fossil fuels. While the market may be pessimistic about the energy sector due to the near-term global demand outlook, we think demand will gradually improve when the global economy re-accelerates.

Source: IEA Crude Forecast 2019

Similarly, natural gas consumption is expected to continue to grow significantly from 120 trillion cubic feet in 2012 to 203 trillion cubic feet in 2040. The growth is driven by the demand for carbon emission reduction as well as economic growth in non-OECD nations (mostly in Asia).

Source: IEA Natural Gas Forecast

IEO’s shares are mostly companies with competitive positions

IEO’s top-10 holdings represent nearly 70% of IEO’s portfolio. These are mostly companies with competitive positions. As can be seen from the table below, 9 out of the top-10 holdings in IEO’s portfolio receive narrow or wide moat status according to Morningstar’s research. These are companies that have either economies of scale, or hold important key assets and locations.

as of 12/24/2019 Morningstar Moat Status % of ETF ConocoPhillips (COP) Narrow 15.33% Phillips 66 (PSX) Narrow 11.05% EOG Resources (EOG) Narrow 10.30% Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Narrow 8.79% Valero Energy (VLO) Narrow 4.94% Pioneer Natural Resource (PXD) Narrow 4.77% Concho Resources (CXO) Narrow 3.95% Hess (HES) None 3.92% Cheniere Energy (LNG) Wide 3.42% Diamondback Energy (FANG) Narrow 3.39% Total: 69.86%

Source: Created by author

Stocks in IEO’s portfolio are trading at significant discounts to their historical valuations

Despite the recent share price rally (about 13% since September), its fund price is still 30% below its near-term high reached in 2018.

Data by YCharts

As a result, many of these energy stocks in IEO’s portfolio are trading at a significant discount to their historical averages. As can be seen from the table below, most of its top 10 stocks are trading at a lower EV/EBITDA valuation than their 5-year averages.

as of 12/24/2019 EV/EBITDA 5-year Average EV/EBITDA % of ETF ConocoPhillips 4.18 8.34 15.33% Phillips 66 7.66 8.75 11.05% EOG Resources 6.59 11.59 10.30% Marathon Petroleum 6.84 6.88 8.79% Valero Energy 8.14 5.88 4.94% Pioneer Natural Resource 9.37 17.76 4.77% Concho Resources 5.74 10.11 3.95% Hess 9.04 23.73 3.92% Cheniere Energy 20.39 20.69 3.42% Diamondback Energy 6.71 6.87 3.39% Weighted Average: 7.33 10.67 69.86%

Source: Created by author

Why we think this is the time to initiate a position

At the moment, demand outlook remains weak due to a slowdown in the global economy. However, we think demand outlook will gradually improve in 2020 as decline in global PMI appears to be stabilizing (see chart below). In addition, the percentage of countries with PMI above 50 appears to be rebounding (back to 50%). The recent stabilization and a small rally in IEO’s fund price are also indications that the worst might be over. Although things could turn worse before it gets better, central banks around the world are either cutting rates or introducing some forms of monetary easing to help to stabilize the global economy. As the global economy stabilizes and the outlook improves, demand will improve. Therefore, we think this may be the right time to invest in IEO.

Source: Markiteconomics.com

Investor Takeaway

We continue to believe that IEO is trading at a significant discount and we see significant upside if the global economic growth rate re-accelerates. This should result in strong operating cash flow generation. We see the current risk and reward profile as very attractive and believe it is a good time to invest in this ETF. However, IEO's fund price can be quite volatile as we have discussed in our article. Therefore, this is suitable for investors willing to take on some risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.