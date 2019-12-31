Diodes - Semis On The Rise

I've been investing for almost 50 years and I've found that the only way an individual investor has any chance of beating the market and professional investors is to learn to be proficient in the use of tried-and-true databases and screeners. The two that have become my favorites are Barchart for its numerous technical and momentum indicators and Value Line for its complete fundamental analysis. In my series of articles in the coming year, I will teach you how to find stocks with Momentum, High Growth and increasing Revenue and Earnings. We will use a disciplined approach to educate ourselves about the stock to see if it is an appropriate addition to our portfolio.

When I'm looking for a stock with great momentum and technical indicators, I use Barchart's powerful screening tools to make a list of the stocks with the highest Weighted Alpha and Technical Buy Signals. I set my screening criteria for:

Stocks with a Market Cap over $100 million

Weighted Alpha over 50+

Technical Buy Signals of 90% or better

The screening resulted in 378 stocks which I then sorted by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. The first chart was the Semi Conductors company Diodes (DIOD) and its chart looked like this:

The first test I use is to compare DIOD's performance over the last 6 months to see if it is beating the market. My market benchmark is the Value Line Arithmetic Index of 1700 stocks because it is not a Cap Weighted Index where larger stocks are more heavily weighted but is a non-weighted index where all 1700 stocks are given equal weight so the index is not skewed.

As you can see, DIOD is up 50.12% over the last 6 months while my benchmark of the Value Line is up only 6.71%. Clearly it has outperformed the market.

I next research the stock's fundamentals to see if that momentum is warranted:

Market Cap $2.79 billion

P/E 18.60

Revenue expected to grow 2.80% this year but be down 1.00% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 21.80% this year, decrease 6.20% next year but continue to compound upward at an annual rate of 15.00% for the next 5 years.

Financial Strength B+

The overall sentiment of the investing community is very important but I want to emphasize that you should never buy a stock just because it is popular but realize that it cannot maintain its upward momentum if some of the major players are beginning to bail out.

Wall Street analysts issued 1 strong buy and 4 hold recommendations on the stock

332 institutional investors own 87.13% of the stock

Insiders own 19.35% of the stock and over the last 6 months have decreased their holdings by about 61,000 shares

Short Sellers presently have 8.18% of the outstanding shares shorted but appear to be decreasing their short positions month over month

Navellier Portfolio Grader rates the stock a B - Buy

Zack's gives DIOD an B-2 Buy rating with a B for Value, A for Growth, F for Momentum and Overall B rating

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 210 to 6 that the stock will beat the market and their Experienced investors voted 43 to 4 for the same result

Value Line rates the stock's price increase potential as a 2 - Above Average

Seeking Alpha has 1,922 investors monitoring the stock and gives the stock a Bullish Quant Rating of 4.10 out of 5 with an A+ Momentum rating

Argus Research rates the stock a buy and undervalued

I use Barchart for my technical momentum data over the last 6 months:

82.00+ Weighted Alpha

100% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

Relative Strength Index 84.01%

Technical support level at 54.14

Recently traded at 54.60 with a 50 day moving average of 47.21

I like to compare my selected stock to other stocks in the same sector, in this case the semiconductor sector, and see that in the last 6 months Diodes has increased 50.12%, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is up 52.06%, Cirrus Logic (CRUS) up 90.76% and Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) up 31.80%.

Additional Comparisons:

Advanced Micro Devices

Market Cap $54 billion

P/E 179.35

Revenue expected to grow 3.60% this year and another 26.80% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 34.80% this year, an additional 77.40% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 36.49% over the next 5 years

Wall Street analysts issued 4 strong buy, 5 buy, 15 hold and 5 sell recommendations

Financial strength B+

Value Line gives it an above average rating of 2

Argus Research feels the stock is overvalued

Cirrus Logic

Market Cap $4.81 billion

P/E 33.40

Revenue expected to grow 2.70% this year and another 3.80% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 28.40% this year, an additional .60% next year and continue to increase at an annual compounded rate of 15.00% for the next 5 years

Wall Street analysts issued 3 strong buy, 5 buy, 2 hold and 2 sell recommendations

Financial strength A-

Value Line rates it above average 2 for potential price appreciation

Argus Research feels it is overvalued

Lattice Semiconductor

Market Cap $2.57 billion

P/E 51.23

Revenue expected to grow 1.30% this year and another 5.00% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 75.80% this year, an additional 15.50% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 15.00% for the next 5 years

Wall Street analysts issued 1 strong buy and 3 hold recommendations

Financial strength B+

Value Line has an above average rating of 2

Argus Research rates it overvalued

Summary

Diodes has met all my screening criteria and appears to be a good choice to add to my Momentum Portfolio. It has positive momentum over various time frames and has beaten both the market and most of its peers over the last 6 months. Although all 4 stocks have positive buy signals by analysts DIOD has the lowest P/E ratio and is the only one rated undervalued. Wall Street seems to agree with me and if you add it to your portfolio I recommend a moving stop loss at its 100 day moving average presently at 43.17 and revisit that stop loss at least every Friday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DIOD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.