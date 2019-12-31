MSCI: ESG Related Business Can Take The Stock Price To New All-Time Highs

In our first article on MSCI Inc. (MSCI), we will focus on the market opportunity and business development activities regarding the ESG related products and solutions. Our bullish investment thesis is built around the fact that the company has an early market advantage as well as a competitive edge over its competitors when it comes to strong deep domain knowledge of the ESG analytics solutions market. The company will continue to bring to the market new sophisticated ESG forecasting models and other analytics solutions. That will simplify the entire investment decision process for portfolio managers so they can construct investment portfolios with a high share of companies with excellent ESG ratings. Given that MSCI is trading at a premium compared to its direct peers, we believe that the company can offset some potential headwinds of its passive investing business. Furthermore, we anticipate successful commercialization of ESG related products to large enterprise customers including funds over $20 billion in AUM over the next several years.

ESG Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape

(Source: Investor Presentation)

We believe that there is a lot of upside potential in the ESG addressable market opportunity as plenty of major asset management firms are significantly promoting their ESG related funds to clients and raising ESG integrated AUM as well. For instance, the UBS Asset Management division (UBS) is already involved in the sustainable investing business for the last 20 years. It has managed to raise $231 billion in ESG integrated AUM so far. MSCI management stated that market penetration of ESG ratings in use among large investors (more than $20 billion in AUM) is expected to expand from 30% to 50% between 2018-2021. In addition, it believes that it has a great upsell opportunity to existing clients by offering them additional advanced ESG related analytics solutions or industry themed reports combined with any kind of mandatory regulatory or compliance-related solutions. Given the increasing market demand for ESG related financial instruments over the last decade, plenty of data providers other than MSCI are trying to dominate the market and expand their market share as well. However, MSCI management is confident that it can maintain its leading position in the market due to its deep domain knowledge of the portfolio construction business.

“So, when we consider ourselves is the leading provider of those mission-critical tools and the investment process that are taking a lot of ESG into account, whether it's data per sequential, whether it's research, whether it's ratings, whether it's indices, whether it's risk models or whatever. And there are not too many providers in that space. There are not.” (Source: Earnings Call)

One of the unique angles the company has over its competitors is an intelligent use of a vast amount of data to fit the entire investment decision framework whether a certain company meets ESG criteria or not. For instance, minor data vendors might offer certain ESG related metrics; however, MSCI does a better job to incorporate that vast amount of data into the broader context of asset allocation, risk management, and portfolio construction. Another example is a recent acquisition of Carbon Delta, which enables the company to help its customers to properly evaluate portfolio impact of climate change. Management stated that the government of Japan already promotes a climate-related financial disclosure and there are no other solutions currently present on the market. We believe that the company will be able to address and solve complex problems when it comes down to ESG related asset management or risk analytics in the near future. Therefore, it will be able to maintain a strong market leadership position due to the widening of its domain knowledge gap compared to its key competitors and smaller data providers.

ESG Products and Business Development Initiatives

(Source: Investor Presentation)

MSCI offers a wide range of ESG products including ESG ratings and research reports of plenty of publicly listed companies, various equity & fixed income indexes for construction of ESG related portfolios, as well as risk analytics solutions and ESG reporting capabilities. Consequently, portfolio managers have all of the available tools to construct market-leading ESG portfolios or to meet increasing ESG regulatory requirements.

(Source: MSCI website)

According to the figure above, MSCI offers an ESG rating scale which helps investors to determine whether a company has a poor or excellent ESG related governance. If we take for example an oil mining company with a poor ESG rating, then a particular company would most likely face the following issues: (1) a corruption of its management board, (2) has a bad procedures when it comes down to pollution of the environment by spilling oil into the sea, or (3) have a low safety requirements of its production facilities leading to a frequent injuries of its workforce. If investors or large asset management funds hold such a company in their portfolio, they might face significant losses because of its operational inefficiencies. In addition, they might even destroy their public reputation, in the case of a major oil spill. Such an example was the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 when an oil rig operated by British Petroleum (BP) exploded. Therefore, we anticipate that ESG related indicators or ratings will become even more important for investment decision purposes in the near future, which puts MSCI on a very strong position to capitalize on this emerging trend. Management has been very active in the M&A market so far by looking for new opportunities to bring additional ESG analytics solutions to its customers.

MSCI has recently acquired a Swiss company Carbon Delta which will help the company to maintain its leading position in the ESG analytics market by providing additional information on climate change metrics to investors. As a result of this acquisition, MSCI will receive a modeling technology to run a forward-looking climate scenario analysis that will enable the company to create a new tool for investors - MSCI Climate value at risk. A particular tool that basically quantifies a climate risk for the company’s market value and helps investors to diversify away particular climate-related risks. We believe that MSCI will prioritize any kind of similar acquisitions in the near future with a key focus on climate change-related analytics.

“We believe climate change will become one of the most important investment factors over the long term. Institutional investors should be able to analyze the exposure of their portfolios to climate risk while also being able to report on their climate strategy,” said Remy Briand, Head of ESG at MSCI. “We are pleased to come together with Carbon Delta to provide our clients with state-of-the-art climate risk analysis capabilities that can help shape investment management practices of the future.” (Source: Press Release)

That will enable fund managers to make wise investment decisions when constructing ESG related portfolios. In addition, they will have an easier task to explain to their clients why a certain investment fits certain ESG criteria as well as to comply with any kind of mandatory ESG related regulations or requirements.

Management has been looking to expand existing partnerships with well-established stock market data providers to offer innovative indexes which include ESG ratings and investment criteria as well. The company can offer its ESG related analytics to stock market data providers for an exchange for certain data licenses, which MSCI uses to construct its indexes. One such example is a recent partnership with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

“So we are going to be licensing from them. That relevant data for us to use across a lot of our products on MSCI including potentially MSCI's fixed income indices. Likewise, they're licensing from us our ESG data is the ratings, is the indicators and all that so that they can incorporate ESG criterias or criteria into the construction of their own fixed income indices. So that they can create ICE branded ESG fixed income indices.” (Source: Earnings Call)

MSCI has already developed ESG themed Bloomberg Barclays fixed income indexes on the market. Investor can select the following indexes:

Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Socially Responsible (SRI) Indices

Excludes the companies which might be in conflict with generally accepted social norms (financing of terrorism, development of controversial weapons, etc.)

Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Sustainability Indices

Includes issuers with the best-in-class MSCI ESG ratings

Bloomberg Barclays MSCI ESG-Weighted Indices

Use both MSCI ESG ratings and MSCI ESG ratings momentum to consistently reweight issuers

Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Green Bond Indices

Consists of fixed income securities, which were issued to fund environmental friendly or beneficial projects

Apart from partnerships with ICE and Bloomberg Barclays, we believe that the company is well-positioned to conduct similar deals with other global major stock exchange operators as well. For instance, the Hong Kong stock exchange might consider developing its own related HSI branded ESG equity indices and would most likely consider MSCI related ESG metrics to do so while offering an equity data licensing bundle at a discount. Therefore, we believe that additional investments in the development of the ESG metrics and analytics will have a positive impact on the operational leverage of the company. For example, it will be a major contributor to drive additional revenue growth. In addition, the management can use it as a bargaining tool to sweeten a deal when it comes down to data licensing products, thus leading to lower data licensing-related costs and the overall operational expenses.

Financials

(Source: Investor Presentation)

In general, MSCI has a very strong financial model with a high share of diversified recurring revenues. In addition, it has an efficient operating model that enables the company to increase its operational leverage as it grows in size combined with a robust free cash flow generation. For instance, the company has a very high FCF yield of roughly 44% because of supportive underlying market dynamics and the strong moat it has in the asset management and portfolio construction & analytics business. We anticipate that the company will be able to maintain a high cash flow generation in the near future because of its consistently improving operational leverage as it continues to grow recurring revenue. In fact, the operating margin has improved from 37.5% to 47.9% between FY 15 and FY 18.

(Source: 10-Q Filing)

According to the figure above, total revenue was up 10.15% y/y in Q3 '19, exceeding analysts' consensus estimates by a slight margin of 1.4%. The growth was primarily driven by both index and all-other segments both reaching a total revenue growth of more than 12% y/y in Q3 '19. The highest growing business segment was in the ESG related indices reaching a recurring subscription revenue growth of 31% y/y in the period between January and September 2019. We anticipate that the recurring subscription revenue mix will continue to increase to over 80% over the next couple of years. For example, it was 73.1% of total revenue in Q3 '19 compared to 67.8% of total revenue in Q3 '18. Such a high portion of subscription-based revenue makes a resilient business model, which could protect dividend payments in the case of the U.S. recession. In fact, subscription revenue is geographically diversified as well, as the highest growing region has been Asia-Pacific over the last several years. Future recurring subscription growth will be supported by the most recent BlackRock (BLK) contract extension for another 10 years, thus leading to a lower license rates BlackRock pays to MSCI. Therefore, BlackRock will be able to offer certain ETFs at lower expense ratios. Nevertheless, both companies expect a higher inflow in the particular ETFs that will offset any kind of revenue decline coming from expense ratios. In our view, extended BlackRock-MSCI strategic partnership will be of crucial importance for ESG related indices, as BlackRock might be able to offer ESG related ETFs at lower expense ratios thus leading to a higher interest among investors and fund inflows. Apart from that, market demand for ESG related investing products has been stronger in Europe, while in the U.S., it has been lagging so far. Therefore, there is a significant opportunity for future ESG related subscription growth once the preference of investors or even regulatory changes boost demand in the U.S.

Valuation

(Source: FinViz)

If we take a look at a bullish rectangular pattern on the chart above, a purple line represents a key resistance point, while the blue line represents a key support level. After the better than expected Q3 '19 earnings results in November 2019, the sentiment has been excellent so far, as the stock price increased roughly 20% over the last two months. The current 50 SMA and 20 SMA are both around $250 level or roughly 10% above the longer-term 200 SMA line, which indicates a strong momentum of the present uptrend. We anticipate that as long as the current bullish sentiment persists, the stock price will most likely continue to test all-time highs above the key resistance level at $270.00. On the other hand, in the case of weaker-than-expected Q4 '19 earnings results or provided outlook for FY 2020, the stock price might decline below $240.00 and later on even below the key blue-purpled support line on the chart at approximately $220.00.

Shares are now trading at forward P/E and EV/REV multiple of ~40.8x and ~15.3x, respectively. Both multiples are trading at a hefty premium compared to the direct peer group and the S&P 500 market average forward P/E multiple of ~19.1. We believe that a further market expansion of the ESG related business combined with an extracted value from the most recent or any kind of future ESG-related acquisitions might support the stock price to test new highs above the $270. Consequently, a forward EV/REV multiple might reach more than ~16.5x what makes up a ~10% upside or a price target of roughly $285 over the next twelve months. However, we would like to warn our readers that a particular forward EV/REV level is at a quite high level compared to both the peer group and the company’s historical multiple. Therefore, a better short-term trading strategy might be to wait for a potential momentum-driven dip in the stock price, without any kind of fundamental reasoning behind it.

(Source: Morningstar)

According to the figure above, the company has reported a record-high dividend of $2.72 in 2018 which makes up a dividend yield (TTM) of roughly 1%. In addition, the company reported a quarterly dividend of $0.68 over the most recent two quarters in 2019 or $0.10 higher on a YoY basis. On the other hand, major peers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) and Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO) offer a slightly lower dividend yield (TTM) of approximately 0.85%. The dividend payout ratio has been moderate at approximately 35% over the last couple of years. One of the reasons for such a lower ratio is the company’s plan to reward its shareholders with consistent share repurchases and to invest capital in additional growth projects like the ESG related analytics. As such, we recommend dividend investors to consider allocating MSCI in their longer-term portfolio, given that it offers a current total yield (TTM) of 5.25%, which is supported by (1) a strong moat when it comes down to the index investing business, (2) flexible business model to offset any kind of significant headwinds by controlling payroll related expenses, and (3) free cash flow generation.

Takeaways

We believe that management has done an excellent job to acquire companies such as Carbon Delta to bring new advanced climate-related solutions to the market, which will create a strong value proposition for end-customers. In addition, it differentiates the company’s ESG related offerings even more compared to its competitors, which protects its leadership position in the market. In our view, the company is on the right track to successfully commercialize ESG products by targeting the new as well as existing accounts in the large fund market with a great upsell opportunities over the next several years. In our view, the revenue growth of the ESG business will be supported by positive underlying market dynamics. Furthermore, an increasing number of investors and asset management firms will have to include a higher number of companies with an above-average ESG rating in their portfolios due to a better chance of reaching a higher alpha or to meet regulatory requirements. Based on our valuation analysis, we see the upside potential of 10% to $285 and the downside potential of 15% to $220 over the next couple of quarters. Key risks remain worse than expected sales execution of the new large fund accounts, which might select other data providers on the market. Furthermore, any kind of changes in the underlying ESG market trends or investors' preference to not include a high share of companies with a strong ESG profile might negatively impact the company’s commercial activities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not constitute a bid or an invitation to bid for the purchase or sale of the financial instruments in question. Neither is it intended to provide any kind of personal investment advice, therefore readers should conduct their own due diligence. Investing in financial instruments may always be associated with risk. Please contact your personal financial or investment advisor for any additional questions or materials regarding this article. We shall not be liable for any type of damage or loss arising from the use of the information contained in this article.