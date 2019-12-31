2020 May Usher In Era Of Fiscal Policy Over Monetary Policy

This week, Real Vision used Refinitiv's best-in-class data to look back at the stranglehold that monetary policy has had over markets.

Central banks played a pivotal role in the era of monetary madness in the last decade, and despite their best efforts, growth and inflation have remained sluggish.

Central bank balance sheets have expanded dramatically, adding 13 trillion, but rather than creating inflation, the rampant money printing has lowered inflation expectations and helped guide bond yields to lower levels.

As balance sheets rose, the velocity of money collapsed and yields fell, which discouraged investment, which in turn lowered long-term expectations. As a result, capital effectively transferred from central banks to things like corporate buybacks with very little economic value beyond the wealth effect for the wealthiest.

Meanwhile, equity prices outperformed equity profits and valuation has become distorted due to the rise of passive investing, which has created a fundamental structural change in the way people invest and had a huge effect on the markets.

The next 10 years will likely be about fiscal policy as a renewed attempt to break the deadlock, but the fear – given debt, demographics, pension shortfalls and extremes in assets across the world – is the thing central banks want could be the very thing to bring everything crashing back down.

