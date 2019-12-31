Agriculture Futures Should Continue To Push Higher With Seasonality, Export Data, And Positive Trade News Weighing

Despite weak inspection data, soybeans were boosted higher on Monday with positive trade news; some 281k (31%) metric tons of beans were shipped to China last week.

Monday's inspection data weak across the board with shipments coming in less than last week and trader's expectations.

Investment Thesis

Agriculture prices should continue to push higher driven by seasonality and positive trade news.

Grain prices finish mixed on Monday with weak inspection data leading corn and wheat lower, and positive trade news leading soybeans higher

On Monday, the U.S. March corn futures finished down 0.38% to $3.8850, with the U.S. January soybean futures up 1.06% to $9.3925 and the U.S. March wheat futures finishing lower 0.34% to $5.5500. For the less-volatile, un-leveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down on Monday 0.40% ($0.06) to $14.82, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.77% ($0.12) to $15.81 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) down 0.34% ($0.02) to $5.80.

Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for corn over the past month.

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month January futures contract for soybeans over the past month.

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for wheat over the past week.

On Monday, the March Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 0.2 cents to $5.560, with March Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 0.6 cents to $4.804. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) March contract was up $0.034 at $5.570. Further down the strip, the May contract was up $0.044 to $5.662.

Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for spring wheat.

Monday's inspection report weak across the board with inspections for all three grains coming in less than last week and trader expectations

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending December 26 at 409k metric tonnes. This came in more than last week's mark of 402k metric tonnes and less than traders' range of 500k-700k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 55%. Mexico (135k) and Japan (108k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 312k metric tonnes, less than last week's 606k metric tonnes and less than the traders' range of 375k-600k metric tonnes. Wheat inspections included 111k metric tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 83k metric tonnes of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Year-over-year shipments are up 15%. Indonesia (74k), Japan (56k), and Italy (50k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 911k metric tonnes, less than last week's 1,098k metric tonnes and less than traders' range of 1,000k-1,500k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are up 25%. China (281k) was the main destination.

Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending December 26, 2019.

China expected to sign phase one trade deal Saturday

According to the South China Morning Post, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to sign a phase-one trade deal with the U.S. this Saturday.

Mild weather theme to continue across much of the nation over the next couple of weeks; next storm system to bring heavy rain threat to the southern U.S. and rain/snow potential across the western and northern U.S.

On the weather front, the Polar Vortex is expected to remain in a strong/healthy state which means that the cold will remain bottled up over the Arctic keeping the northern continents mostly mild. Upper level troughing/cyclonic flow associated with the state of the Polar Vortex will persist over the southern Arctic circle from Alaska to Greenland (both the Pacific and Atlantic side of the Arctic). This is largely why the NAO and AO will be in positive modes (a mild signal of us in the Lower 48) through the next couple of weeks. Furthermore, the Alaskan trough (which has been very resilient/persistent) will help to cut off Arctic sourced air from reaching the Lower 48. Closer to home, the weather will mostly be influenced by mild Pacific Ocean origin/sourced air mass as the large scale upper level flow pattern over the next couple of weeks will mostly be in a zonal state. Though mostly in a zonal state, there will be times over the next couple of weeks when the flow is punctuated with upper level troughs that will eject from the parent base troughs/vortexes over Alaska/Greenland. These troughs will serve as breaks/interruptions in a mostly zonal flow that will result in at times a wavy/amplified flow pattern bringing Canadian cooled sourced air (cool, albeit transient changes) into parts of the country. This is especially true over the next 10 days.

In the 10-15 day (Jan. 10-15 time frame), the trough rotating over Alaska is expected to evolve into an elongated trough that will extend from Alaska southward into western Canada/U.S.

In terms of sensible weather, the next 10 days will be quite variable/progressive with bouts of both warmth and cold (though mostly warmth) before the pattern (in the 11-15 day) becomes more stable featuring a cold West U.S. vs. a mild East U.S.

The next 5 days will be dominated by mainly seasonable to unseasonably mild temperatures across much of the country. A cold front associated with an upper level trough will bring cooler temperatures west to east (from the Rockies to the East Coast) late week into the weekend with the strongest cool anomalies being located over the southern U.S.

Figure 6 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (December 31-January 5) temperature pattern.

For the 6-11 day or the week ending January 10, another cold front associated with a second upper trough that will eject from the parent trough/vortex over Alaska will come right in behind the first one previously mentioned in the 1-5 day bringing cooler, though transient conditions to the northern and eastern U.S.

Figure 7 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (January 6-11) temperature pattern.

Lastly, in the 11-15 day, a warming trend will quickly take place in the wake of the cold over the eastern half of the nation as upper troughing develops/re-establishes over the western U.S. giving way to downstream ridging over the eastern U.S. Basically, the large scale pattern will result in a cold West U.S. vs. a mild East U.S. during this time frame.

Figure 8 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting the 11-16 day (January 10-15) temperature pattern.

As for precipitation, a major winter storm that's brought hazardous/dangerous wintry conditions to the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast U.S. is beginning to wind down as the storm's center tracks from the northern Great Lakes/southern Ontario to eastern Quebec. In the wake of this, another storm system, associated with the first aforementioned trough, is expected to move southeastward into the Northwest U.S. bringing rain/snow to the Pacific Northwest and snow to the Rockies Tuesday into the New Year. As the storm tracks further southeast, it will tap into rich gulf moisture which will result in moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across the southern U.S. Thursday and Friday. As this storm lifts northeastward, it will bring rain/snow to the Midwest, Great Lakes into the Northeast U.S. Friday through Sunday.

Figure 9 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Monday evening to next Monday evening) across the Lower 48.

Final Trading Thoughts

Grain prices should continue to edge higher in the days ahead with seasonality being the primary variable attributing to corn and wheat's climb, and the combination of seasonality and positive trade news boosting soybeans.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

