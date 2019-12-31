Chile's Leading Brewer Still A Buy Despite Political Jitters

The company's stock price is down as much as the overall Chilean index, which isn't justified as beverages are a stable, defensive industry.

In August, I suggested buying the dip in the dominant Chilean beer producer, Compania Cervecerias Unidas aka United Breweries (CCU). Shares had fallen 15% primarily on unfavorable election results in Argentina. Argentina is CCU's second largest market, trailing only their domestic operations in Chile. However, historically, CCU has done alright even during hyper-inflationary Argentine periods, so I argued the sell-off was overdone; CCU would get by fine despite political worries in Argentina.

I stand by that piece of analysis. As it is, Argentine stocks have come roaring back in recent weeks - many individual issues there are up 50-100% since the October lows; CCU's beer sales in Argentina will be fine.

However, what I didn't foresee was that CCU's home market - Chile - would soon end up embroiled in political turmoil of its own. I described the goings on in my article last month: Down 25% Year-To-Date, Buy Chile On Overblown Political Fear. In any case, there was major popular unrest that threatened the government's stability. They eventually offered concessions to bring about social order. These include a potential revision of the Constitution later this year, which leaves a fair bit of macro uncertainty lingering in the air.

Regardless, Chilean stocks fell too far, and have started to recover in recent weeks. But there should be plenty more to come. And the brewing giant, CCU, is a particularly strong option heading into 2020. While its business is recession-resistant and a great thing to own during a potentially softer economy, shares have gotten whacked just as hard as the Chilean index overall. That's a mistake and should lead to alpha in due time.

Brexit 2016 Vs. Chile 2019

In a large stock market with a ton of active market participants, you'd expect defensive stocks to get a bid as human analysts quickly work out the relative winners and losers from breaking news. For example, consider leading beer and liquor producer Diageo (DEO). It is headquartered in the United Kingdom, and thus was part of the Brexit excitement, as some folks were concerned about its supply chains and access to the European market in the wake of a potential exit from the EU.

Regardless, Diageo stock immediately repriced higher following the initial Brexit vote in June 2016 as active managers rotated their portfolios from cyclical British stocks into safe shelters such as British American (BTI) and Diageo:

Following the June 2016 Brexit vote, defensive stocks immediately generated a fair bit of alpha versus their United Kingdom index.

In Chile, this rotation to defensive stocks simply has not occurred. Both CCU and the local Coca-Cola bottler - Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B) have gotten slammed just as bad as the overall index ETF (ECH). Look at the chart - the correlation has gone to one on all these listings:

Think about it though. Let's suppose that a downside bearish scenario plays out for Chile. In a case where the worst really does happen for Chile politically, would you rather own the local beer producer, the local Coca-Cola distributor or other more economically-sensitive Chilean holdings such as banks, department stores, and mining operations?

If you really think the recent protests will lead to a socialist swing in Chile, obviously owning stuff like banks and mining properties will be far riskier than owning consumer goods. Yet the market is pricing in zero difference in business quality or risk at the moment.

Once again, as is so often the case with LatAm political scares, it appears people in New York are hitting the big red sell button on their exposure to the whole country with little discrimination to the underlying securities they are transacting in. And I get why; if you had a macroeconomic bullish case for Chile, it's suddenly a lot less promising now. Dumping the ETF is the easy way to cut your losses. But it's not an efficient or optimal approach, and it leaves opportunity for individual investors willing to go the extra step and pick out discarded higher-quality securities from the index.

How Is CCU Doing?

I received feedback from the previous CCU article that it was difficult to find information on the company. There aren't published investor conference call transcripts for 2019 here at Seeking Alpha. And you might need to poke around their investor relations site for a minute to find the English-language content.

It does exist though, and the quarterly earnings reports are translated and include a large chunk of CEO commentary in English.

So how did CCU do last quarter? Here's the opening of the Q3 results:

As expected with the huge fall in the Argentine Peso recently, CCU's overall results ended up looking messy. EBITDA dropped nearly 7% overall, including a total wipeout of international EBITDA for the third quarter.

If you're a multi-year time horizon investor, there's no need to get too concerned. Overall product sales volumes grew 6% for the quarter, with all three segments (Chile, International, and wines) growing nicely. The 6% was actually an acceleration despite the iffy political climate, as full-year unit volume growth has come in at +4.9%. Over the long-term, if you grow your beer, wine, and soft drink sales 5-6% per year, you're going to make a lot more money in the future than you do now. Despite all the short-term currency swings, the price of basic consumer products tends to come back to a median level sooner or later.

Its revenues (in dollars) per unit of beverage sold has dropped over the past few years. Yet beer and soft drinks, like Big Macs or Starbucks' lattes, tends to reach similar pricing levels internationally over time, and people note when they are unusually cheap or expensive in one market compared to another. As of the last iteration of the Big Mac Index published summer 2019, the Chilean Peso was 33% undervalued and at nearly its widest gap to fair value in 20 years. And that discrepancy has only grown as the Peso plunged this fall.

It's a sign that a country's currency is significantly mispriced when its multinational consumer products are selling for much less or more than they do in other countries. Long story short, pricing will revert to the mean sooner or later. The company's franchise grows more valuable from consistently selling more product, not from exploiting short-term currency swings.

However, the average hedge fund manager can't buy a CCU-type stock with the thesis that the company will be selling 30% more beer and soda five years from now than today and that pricing will work itself out over time. When you have investors calling you every month, if not every week, demanding to know why the fund is trailing the market, you don't have the luxury of buying a position like this and sitting on it until currency fluctuates in your favor and sentiment improves. An active fund manager would need conviction that the currencies will swing CCU's way within 2020, if not the first quarter of the year, to take a position.

In my previous CCU article, I made the case for why earnings should be around $1.40 per share in a neutral operating environment. 2019's earnings are going to fall far short of that, as Argentine operating profits essentially vanished for the year with the currency move, and the Chilean profits are devalued in dollar terms thanks to their own domestic uncertainties.

It's not a change to the long-term thesis though. CCU will raise prices, particularly in Argentina, to offset the higher inflation rate. They've operated in Argentina through many years of grave economic uncertainty, they can do it again. Meanwhile, the cheap Pesos do give them an operating advantage with the export wine business; look how wine EBITDA grew 29% this quarter. All that Gato Negro and other such brands they sell to the U.S. and Europe is suddenly is worth a lot more Chilean Pesos back home. Always gravitate toward companies with dollar revenues when dealing with an emerging market whose currency is slumping.

Gato Negro's awards. Source: Corporate Website

Large internationally diversified operators like CCU can handle this sort of economic fluctuation. The core business - unit volume - continues to grow at a strong clip. If core earnings power is $1.40/share this year and you increase top-line revenues 6%, then baseline earnings should rise to $1.50 or so next year. Maybe we get $1 in practice because South American currencies remain weak. Maybe the dollar finally slumps in 2020 and we get significantly more than normal core earnings as FX swings in the company's favor.

In any case, at recent prices, CCU stock was selling at something like 12-13x its average annualized earnings. That's the same valuation as Molson Coors (TAP) which has had consistently declining sales volumes, rather than CCU's 6% annual growth. Meanwhile, CCU is at a 30% or so discount to its partner Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY).

If Chilean stocks go back up - as I expect - CCU should ride the index higher as well. If Chile misses my expectations, CCU stock will still probably fare okay. Right now, Chilean stocks are all down big as the flood of sell orders for the whole country overwhelmed individual stock selections. Over time, however, defensive stocks like CCU should perform better than more exposed names like banks or retailers.

