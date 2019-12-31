Merger Arbitrage Mondays - The Battle For Anixter International Heats Up
Merger activity decreased with two new deals announced.
The acquisition of Cincinnati Bell (CBB) by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP).
Anixter (AXE) and CD&R agreed to an Amended and Restated Merger Agreement.
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019
|190
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019
|9
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|48
|Stock Deals
|22
|Stock & Cash Deals
|5
|Special Conditions
|5
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|80
|Aggregate Deal Consideration
|$1.35 trillion
New Deals:
- The acquisition of Cincinnati Bell (CBB) by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) for $2.6 billion or $10.50 per share in cash.
- The acquisition of AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS) by Culligan for $1.1 billion or $27.10 per share in cash.
Deal Updates:
- On December 23, 2019, Genworth Financial (GNW) and China Oceanwide Holdings Group announced they have agreed to a 13th waiver and agreement of each party’s right to terminate the previously announced merger agreement. The 13th waiver and agreement extends the previous deadline of December 31, 2019 to no later than March 31, 2020.
- On December 23, 2019, Anixter (AXE) announced that Anixter and CD&R agreed to an Amended and Restated Merger Agreement to increase the per-share consideration payable to Anixter’s shareholders to $86.00 per share in cash from $82.50 per share in cash and a $2.50 contingent value right.
- On December 24, 2019, WESCO International (WCC) confirmed that it is seeking to acquire Anixter International(AXE), and has most recently made an offer valued at $90 per Anixter share.
- On December 26, 2019, WESCO International (WCC) confirmed it has delivered to the Anixter International (AXE) board of directors an improved proposal to acquire Anixter, a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions, for $93.50 per share in cash and stock.
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of Carbonite (CARB) by Open Text Corporation (OTEX) on December 24, 2019. It took 43 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|Announced Date
|Acquiring Company
|Closing Price
|Last Price
|Closing Date
|Profit
|Annualized Profit
|PACB
|11/01/2018
|Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)
|$8.00
|$5.24
|03/31/2020
|52.67%
|208.97%
|S
|04/29/2018
|T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)
|$7.92
|$5.2
|01/31/2020
|52.34%
|597.02%
|GNW
|10/23/2016
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|$5.43
|$4.36
|03/31/2020
|24.54%
|97.36%
|ABDC
|08/13/2019
|Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A)
|$11.02
|$9.19
|12/31/2019
|19.91%
|7268.23%
|FIT
|11/01/2019
|Google LLC (N/A)
|$7.35
|$6.48
|06/30/2020
|13.43%
|26.78%
|SORL
|11/29/2019
|Ruili International Inc. (N/A)
|$4.72
|$4.44
|06/30/2020
|6.31%
|12.58%
|MLNX
|03/11/2019
|NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
|$125.00
|$117.86
|03/31/2020
|6.06%
|24.03%
|AMTD
|11/25/2019
|The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)
|$52.39
|$50.36
|12/31/2020
|4.02%
|4.00%
|YTRA
|07/17/2019
|Ebix, Inc. (EBIX)
|$3.27
|$3.14
|12/31/2019
|3.98%
|1453.03%
|FSBC
|12/19/2019
|Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN)
|$17.80
|$17.12
|06/30/2020
|3.97%
|7.92%
Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Sprint (S), Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) and Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.
Disclosure: I am/we are long S, MLNX, PACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.