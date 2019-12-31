Merger Arbitrage Mondays - The Battle For Anixter International Heats Up

Merger activity decreased with two new deals announced and one deal closing.

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 190 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 9 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 48 Stock Deals 22 Stock & Cash Deals 5 Special Conditions 5 Total Number of Pending Deals 80 Aggregate Deal Consideration $1.35 trillion

The acquisition of Carbonite (CARB) by Open Text Corporation (OTEX) on December 24, 2019. It took 43 days for this deal to be completed.

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) $8.00 $5.24 03/31/2020 52.67% 208.97% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $7.92 $5.2 01/31/2020 52.34% 597.02% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.36 03/31/2020 24.54% 97.36% ABDC 08/13/2019 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A) $11.02 $9.19 12/31/2019 19.91% 7268.23% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (N/A) $7.35 $6.48 06/30/2020 13.43% 26.78% SORL 11/29/2019 Ruili International Inc. (N/A) $4.72 $4.44 06/30/2020 6.31% 12.58% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) $125.00 $117.86 03/31/2020 6.06% 24.03% AMTD 11/25/2019 The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) $52.39 $50.36 12/31/2020 4.02% 4.00% YTRA 07/17/2019 Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) $3.27 $3.14 12/31/2019 3.98% 1453.03% FSBC 12/19/2019 Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) $17.80 $17.12 06/30/2020 3.97% 7.92%

Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Sprint (S), Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) and Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long S, MLNX, PACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.