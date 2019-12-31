Natural Gas Bears Gain A Stronger Grip On The Market After Bulls Lose Cold Weather Support Over The Weekend

A string of bearish inventory withdrawals are expected in the weeks ahead including stockpiles likely reaching a surplus versus the 5-year average by the start of the New Year.

Despite a cold day or two here and there, the overall base state of the weather pattern remains mild outside of the western U.S.

Forecast models late weekend into the start of the new work week shifted milder erasing away some heating demand in the 6-15 day.

Investment Thesis

Until noticeably colder material changes begin showing up in the outlook, upside potential will remain limited with downside risk outweighing.

Natural gas futures gapped lower on Monday after forecast models shifted milder late weekend and on Monday

On Monday, the new front-month February contract settled down 4.5 cents ($0.045) to $2.186/MMBtu, while the March contract settled down 1.6 cents ($0.016) to $2.157/MMBtu.

Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the February contract over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

On Monday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 2.54% to $16.90.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower by 7.26% and 2.21% at $73.82 and $8.42, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher by 7.26% and 2.37% at $180.51 and $38.43, respectively.

Natural gas production slipped slightly over the weekend

According to Genscape, Lower 48 production dipped slightly during the weekend at an average 94.13 Bcf/d. That's about 0.43 Bcf/d below the seven-day average prior to the weekend. Approximately, 0.3 Bcf/d of the declines were in Texas, followed by 0.11 Bcf/d declines in both the New Mexico Permian Basin and northern Louisiana.

Driven by a Polar Vortex that remains largely intact and strong means that mild/bearish weather will continue for most across the Lower 48 over the next couple of weeks

Despite the attractive valuation from a technical standpoint and supportive fundamentals, particularly on the supply side with declining production, bearish weather on the demand side continues to give the natural gas market problems. Initially, it seemed that the bulls had some cold weather support led by the European model which was most aggressive with cold in the Jan. 5-10 time frame late last week into the beginning parts of the weekend. That support, however, dissipated Sunday and Monday as forecast models including the European weakened the cold, taking away some HDDs from that week. Now it appears that the Jan. 6-9 cold snap will not only be short-lived, but just be modest. So with that, bearish weather over the next couple of weeks will remain a catalyst for natural gas bears as the pattern continues mostly mild/seasonably to unseasonably mild, particularly across the major natural gas consumption region of the East U.S.

Now into the technicals as to what's driving this overall bearish pattern, the Polar Vortex is expected to remain in a strong/healthy state which means that the cold will remain bottled up over the Arctic keeping the northern continents mostly mild. Upper level troughing/cyclonic flow associated with the state of the Polar Vortex will persist over the southern Arctic circle from Alaska to Greenland (both the Pacific and Atlantic side of the Arctic). This is largely why the NAO and AO will be in positive modes (a mild signal of us in the Lower 48) through the next couple of weeks. Furthermore, the Alaskan trough (which has been very resilient/persistent) will help to cut off Arctic sourced air from reaching the Lower 48.

Figure 2 below is a map from the 18z GFS model depicting the forecasted state/orientation of the Polar Vortex (in blue) by Saturday January 11.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 3 are forecast states of the Arctic Oscillation (AO) and North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) over the next two weeks.

Source: NOAA

Closer to home, the weather will mostly be influenced by mild Pacific Ocean origin/sourced air mass as the large scale upper level flow pattern over the next couple of weeks will mostly be in a zonal state. Though mostly in a zonal state, there will be times over the next couple of weeks when the flow is punctuated with upper level troughs that will eject from the parent base troughs/vortexes over Alaska/Greenland. These troughs will serve as breaks/interruptions in a mostly zonal flow that will result in at times a wavy/amplified flow pattern bringing Canadian cooled sourced air (cool, albeit transient changes) into parts of the country. This is especially true over the next 10 days.

In the 10-15 day (Jan. 10-15 time frame), the trough rotating over Alaska is expected to evolve into an elongated trough that will extend from Alaska southward into western Canada/U.S.

So what this means in terms of sensible weather is that the next 10 days will be quite variable/progressive with bouts of both warmth and cold (though mostly warmth) before the pattern in the 11-15 day becomes more stable featuring a cold West U.S. vs. a mild East U.S.

The next 5 days will be dominated by mainly seasonable to unseasonably mild temperatures across much of the country. A cold front associated with an upper level trough will bring cooler temperatures west to east (from the Rockies to the East Coast) late week into the weekend with the strongest cool anomalies being located over the southern U.S.

Figure 4 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-5 day (December 30-January 4) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

For the 6-11 day or the week ending January 10, another cold front associated with a second upper trough that will eject from the parent trough/vortex over Alaska will come right in behind the first one previously mentioned in the 1-5 day bringing cooler, though transient conditions to the northern and eastern U.S.

Figure 5 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 6-11 day (January 5-10) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Lastly, in the 10-15 day, a warming trend will quickly take place in the wake of the cold over the eastern half of the nation as upper troughing develops/re-establishes over the western U.S. giving way to downstream ridging over the eastern U.S. Basically, the large scale pattern will result in a cold West U.S. vs. a mild East U.S. during this time frame.

Figure 6 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (January 9-14) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

Given all of the bearishness in the weather pattern lately and forecasts for continued bearish/mild weather over at least the next couple of weeks, bearish inventory withdrawals are likely over the next 4 reports. Additionally, it's becoming more and more likely that stockpiles versus the 5-year average will be in a surplus by the start of the New Year/New Decade. Weather has proven to be a primary fundamental driver of natural gas prices and in knowing that the message is quite simple. That is until we see a substantial change in the large scale weather pattern that would yield to appreciable material colder changes particularly across the higher populated areas or key natural gas consumption regions over the eastern half of the country, downside risk will continue to outweigh upside potential keeping natural gas prices suppressed.

Given the above, expect a price range between $2.10 and $2.25 for the February futures contract. UNG will trade between $16.00 and $17.50.

Figure 7 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 7: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 8 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 8: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 9 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 9: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit/surplus.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

