The Soybean Market Is Clearly In A Positive Mood

The US-China trade war has badly hit US soybean exports. If the so-called "phase one" trade pact is signed, the situation will begin to normalize.

Instrument

The Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to soybeans without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the soybean market.

Seasonality

The soybean market is characterized by a distinct seasonality. At least, in the past 3 years, the average CBOT soybean futures price has risen during the period from September to March. By and large, this trend is also continuing this year. Technically, this is a positive sign.

Drivers

It is always interesting to see how soybean correlates with other markets. This helps to better understand which driver is the most important for the soybean market at the moment.

Naturally, soybean correlates with the wheat and corn markets. The current rates of these correlations are at average levels. So, here we do not find anything interesting.

Judging by the last five years, soybean does not tend to correlate significantly with the Brent oil price. But now the direct correlation between these markets is almost 60%, which actually means a functional relationship:

So, the same factor is now driving the oil and soybean markets. And I think this factor is the trade war between the US and China. Or, to be more precise, the expectation that this war will end soon...

Soybeans are one of the main products the US sells to China. But, due to the trade war, over the past twelve months, US soybean exports to China have declined by more than half:

If the so-called "phase one" trade pact is signed, as expected, in early January, the situation will begin to normalize. And this will support the soybean market.

Supply and Demand

In the soybean market, as a commodity market, the structure of the supply and demand balance significantly affects the price. I use stock-to-use ratio, based on the USDA forecasts, as a single indicator that accesses the current supply and demand balance.

Considering the stock-to-use ratio exclusively for the US market, we can say that the price of CBOT soybean futures is clearly undervalued:

The same conclusion holds true for the global soybean market:

So, fundamentally, the soybean market is undervalued now.

Funds

Over the last week, the net short position of the money managers in soybean (CBOT) reduced by 58%! In just one week, they bought 3,046 contracts and closed 33,156 sold soybean contracts. The total size of the net position amounted to 33,156 sold contracts. Given the above, I believe the funds will buy further.

Bottom line

So, summing up all the above stated, I believe that soybean is prone to growth.

Based on the technical analysis, I believe that by the end of January, the Soybean ETF will reach $16.4.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.