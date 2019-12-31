Old Republic International Corporation: A Boring Stock With Soaring Potential

Why would I buy shares of an insurance company?

Insurance companies are very conservative with the money, that is what I expect from them. The premiums collected become a source of fund for these companies to be put into reserves as investments - they put a lot of money into reserves to protect them in the event of a crisis. Insurance company stocks belong to Financial Sector. Regulations require these companies to invest conservatively to have funds available to pay claims. A well-managed mature insurance company starts to grow rapidly with the passing of years. With maturity, more chances to expand into other segments of the insurance business exist, such as life insurers, auto insurers, re-insurers, property and casual insurers, renter's insurers, etc.. These companies are traditionally valued at low PE multiples owing to the inherent risks. They can be boring and dull. I consider them "Boring Stocks with Soaring Potential". They reward their investors greatly with the interest or income that their reserves earn in addition to the premiums collected on expired policies. Well managed Insurance companies can be generous in their distributions to shareholders.

As an investor, my measured greed at the highs of the market led me to investigate the chances for buying a regular 'boring and dull' stock for my long-term portfolio. As usual, I embark with a minimum condition that the stock I choose should have increased dividends during the past 10 years, the more such dividend growth years, the better for further exploration. The following companies fit that choice.

Company Business Ticker Aflac Incorporated Life and Health Insurance AFL Chubb Limited Property and Casualty Insurance CB Cincinnati Financial Corporation Property and Casualty Insurance CINF Mercury General Corporation Property and Casualty Insurance MCY Old Republic International Corporation Property and Casualty Insurance ORI Prudential Financial, Inc. Life and Health Insurance PRU The Travelers Companies, Inc. Property and Casualty Insurance TRV

I am trying to reason out which will end up as my choice to buy at the current market condition.

Some basic data comparison:

AFL CB CINF MCY ORI PRU TRV Div.Growth Years 36 53 58 33 37 10 10 Mkt.Cap (Billions) 38.71 70.39 17.06 2.69 6.77 37.34 35.23 Shares O/s (Mill.) 734 453 163 55 304 402 258 Current market price (30-Dec-19) 52.74 155.31 104.44 48.67 22.31 92.88 136.49 Price 52w High 57.18 162.44 118.19 65.22 24.10 106.40 155 Price 52w Low 44.28 124.45 74.26 46.69 19.68 77.65 115.06 EPS 4.05 7.90 5.54 3.73 2.24 9.35 8.90 PE - Current 13.02 19.66 18.87 13.05 9.96 9.94 15.33 Annual Dividend 1.08 3.00 2.24 2.52 0.80 4.00 3.28 Current Div.Yield 2.05% 1.93% 2.14% 5.18% 3.60% 4.31% 2.40% Current EPS Yield 7.68% 5.09% 5.30% 7.66% 10.04% 10.07% 6.52% Div. Payout/EPS 26.67% 37.97% 40.43% 67.56% 35.71% 42.78% 36.85%

Dividend history and growth rates:

Dividend Rate and Growth History: AFL CB CINF MCY ORI PRU TRV Current Div./Quarter 0.27 0.75 0.56 0.63 0.20 1.00 0.82 Div./Quarter Yr 2018 0.26 0.73 0.53 0.6275 0.195 0.90 0.77 Div./Quarter Yr 2017 0.215 0.71 0.50 0.625 0.19 0.75 0.72 Div./Quarter Yr 2016 0.205 0.69 0.48 0.6225 0.1875 0.70 0.67 Div./Quarter Yr 2015 0.195 0.67 0.46 0.62 0.185 0.58 0.61 Div./Quarter Yr 2014 0.185 0.65 0.44 0.6175 0.1825 0.53 0.55 Div. Growth Rate 1 Yr 3.85% 2.74% 5.66% 0.40% 2.56% 11.11% 6.49% Div. Growth Rate 2 Yrs 12.06% 2.78% 5.83% 0.40% 2.60% 15.47% 6.72% Div. Growth Rate 3 Yrs 9.61% 2.82% 5.27% 0.40% 2.17% 12.62% 6.97% Div. Growth Rate 4 Yrs 8.48% 2.86% 5.04% 0.40% 1.97% 14.59% 7.68% Div. Growth Rate 5 Yrs 7.85% 2.90% 4.94% 0.40% 1.85% 13.54% 8.32%

The dividends per quarter specified in the above table are the revised new dividend per quarter in those respective years. I did not mention the annual dividend since that will comprise the amount with few quarters at the newer revised rates and the remaining at the earlier quarterly rates. Besides, ORI has paid a special dividend of $1 per share in each of the years 2018 and 2019 in addition to the regular quarterly dividends. I am not sure if these will be repeated every year. These special dividends are excluded in the dividend growth rates or yields calculated in the above or below tables.

Historical Maximum Dividend Yields:

Dividend Yield History: AFL CB CINF MCY ORI PRU TRV Div. Yield High Yr 2019 2.44% 2.41% 3.02% 5.40% 4.07% 5.15% 2.85% Div. Yield High Yr 2018 2.51% 2.44% 3.20% 6.06% 4.00% 4.76% 2.77% Div. Yield High Yr 2017 2.59% 2.23% 2.93% 4.82% 4.24% 3.06% 2.53% Div. Yield High Yr 2016 3.00% 2.58% 3.58% 5.79% 4.54% 4.90% 2.65% Div. Yield High Yr 2015 3.03% 2.79% 3.70% 5.50% 5.45% 3.17% 2.56% Div. Yield High Yr 2014 2.69% 2.83% 3.92% 5.92% 5.44% 2.79% 2.75% Max of yield in any year 3.03% 2.83% 3.92% 6.06% 5.45% 5.15% 2.85% Current Dividend yield 2.05% 1.93% 2.14% 5.18% 3.60% 4.31% 2.40%

While PRU and AFL do life and health insurance business, the rest of the companies do property and casualty insurance. MCY and ORI have smaller market caps, CINF is mediocre, and the rest are relatively larger market cap companies. CB and CINF share prices are trading at higher earnings multiples relatively. ORI and PRU are trading at relatively attractive single digit PE multiples. MCY is paying an attractive dividend yield, but the yield growth is negligible. Insurance companies need to retain in reserve a lot of their earnings. I should not expect a dividend payout larger than 40% or 45% of their earnings. The more they reserve, the better for the subsequent years distribution since the reserves will fund further growth. The high dividend payout ratio of MCY rules out MCY from my choices. PRU has a nice dividend yield of 4.31% and a PE below 10. Same way, ORI with its below 10 PE and the current regular dividend yield of 3.6% (regular dividend) attract me keeping in mind the special dividends were even larger than its 4 times quarterly dividends during the last two years. Thus, the last two years' dividend yield of ORI is even greater than 7% pa. PRU and ORI are my choices. Having chosen PRU and ORI, I dug a bit more deeply in the media, specifically to find why the market price of PRU took a sharp dive in the near past.

I would like to caution that analysts have revised the EPS downwards for the next couple of quarters for PRU. The decrease in 2019 would mainly be driven by an approximate 10% drop in U.S Retirement Solutions division due to lower premiums and policy fees. While I am not an expert to evaluate such changes and its effects, it is history that the market price for PRU dropped about 25% in August 2019 (from above $100 to the 52 weeks low of $77.65). It indicates that I will get a better chance to buy PRU in the near future at a much lower price. The market often overreacts with 'dump or bump' creating chances to acquire good companies at fair valuation. Elsewhere, in the media, I also read that the PRU's businesses are expected to drop in the immediate one year by about 1-1.5% while the same will grow thereafter. I do not think this is enough of a big ripple to crater the market price by 25% which happened in August 2019.

Conclusion:

ORI is my choice in this sector for the time being. I decided to invest in ORI with caution and accumulate slowly to full positions appropriate to my long-term portfolio size.

My personal expectation is that, over a longer period of time, all these well managed boring insurance companies will provide good returns with consistent income flow. It is only the relative entry price that made me choose ORI at this point of time.

Those holding shares of the other tickers should continue holding them as DGI investors since well-managed companies tend to continue their march upward over extended years into retired life. I wish everyone good luck. I will buy other tickers as and when the relative valuations make sense with lower PE multiples. The spread of investment into a number of insurance companies is in a way an insurance for my investment within the total allocation for this sector/industry in my portfolio.

Please use your own diligence to invest in any of these companies. I am long ORI and intend to add more in the coming days to increase the holdings a bit more. Your comments will be appreciated even if I do not reply individually.

