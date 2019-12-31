Core Laboratories Falls Hard On Lowered Earnings Guidance

E&P in the oil patch has been stagnant for much of 2019. It could remain stagnant for the foreseeable future.

Source: Core Labs

Core Labs (CLB) was fell hard Tuesday after reducing its earnings, cutting its fourth quarter earnings guidance and cutting its dividend:

"Core Labs shares fell more than 7% in the extended session. Blaming declines in the U.S. rig count and slower-than-expected progress in client discussions for large international and offshore projects, Core Labs said it projected fourth-quarter earnings of 37 cents to 38 cents a share on sales of $154 million to $156 million. The company said it expects first-quarter 2020 earnings of 39 cents to 41 cents a share and revenue of $159 million to $164 million. The company also said it planned to reduce its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share from 55 cents a share because of modest growth in international markets and the "near-term and continued volatility in the U.S. land market."

Questions over the direction of the U.S. economy continue linger. Financial markets have melted up over tax cuts and easy money from the Federal Reserve, yet the economy could still stall. Oil-related names like Core Labs have also benefited from OPEC supply cuts. E&P in the oil patch began to stagnate in the second half of 2018. Those headwinds may still exist.

In Q3 2019, Core Labs reported revenue of $173 million, up 2% sequentially. If it generates Q4 revenue of $154 million (the high point of its guidance), then its revenue would fall sequentially by double digits. This likely explains why the stock sold off so sharply.

Core Labs received about 37% of total revenue from Product Enhancement, which involved the completion of well. This segment is highly-correlated to North America E&P. The segment grew revenue 1% Q/Q. The first nine months of 2019 was marked by lower levels of drilling and well completion activity. It is unclear whether E&P will recover.

The U.S. rig count has been stagnant to declining for most of the year. Active drilling rigs in the U.S. recently fell by 8, suggesting headwinds still exist in the oil patch. On its Q3 2019 earnings call, Halliburton's (HAL) management team admitted to a decline in pricing power in North America. A loss of pricing power could hurt smaller operators like Core Labs.

Revenue from Reservoir Description rose 3% Q/Q to $109 million. This segment provides services for deep water drilling. Deep water has shown signs of life. Core Labs has benefited from increased international and offshore client activity. Brent oil is hovering at $66. However, with oil prices below $70, E&P in the segment may not be sustainable long-term.

Core Labs Is Benefiting From Cost Cuts

Halliburton and National Oilwell Varco (NOV) have reduced head count to offset headwinds in the oil patch and preserve EBITDA margins. Core Labs also reduced costs last quarter. The company cut total operating expenses from $145 million in Q1 2019 to $136 million in Q2. General and administrative costs fell by 40% from Q1 2019 to Q2 2019. As a result, EBITDA margins also improved. EBITDA margins for Q1, Q2 and Q3 2019 were 14%, 20%, and 21%, respectively.

On a dollar basis, Q3 EBITDA was $36 million, up 9% Q/Q. I expect more cost cuts in Q4 and for the first half of 2020. However, if revenue falls by double digits, then it could be difficult for the company to maintain its EBITDA margins. Maintaining liquidity is another concern. At the end of Q3, Core Labs had cash of $13 million and working capital of about $111 million. Free cash flow ("FCF") was solid; through the first nine months of the year, Core Labs generated FCF of $50 million. FCF will be a key metric to watch in Q4.

I have been critical of CLB's valuation in the past. Even after the recent drop in the stock, I still believe CLB is overvalued. The company has an enterprise value of $2.4 billion and trades at 20x last 12 months EBITDA. CLB still appears too robust for a cyclical name. If the company's revenue continues to slide, then the stock could fall further.

Conclusion

CLB is down over 35% Y/Y, yet the stock remains overvalued. Sell CLB.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.