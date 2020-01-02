BGR: 8% Defensive Yield From A Sector We Are Extremely Bullish On

We explain why the fund has lagged commonly-compared ETFs and tell you why we think it still makes sense going forward.

Co-produced with Trapping Value.

The oil and gas sector has strongly under performed in the past two years, mostly due to negative investor sentiment rather than fundamentals. Now that WTI crude oil is above $60/barrel, the tide is turning. Investors, including financial institutions and banks, are starting to load up on this sector, and for sure we don't want to miss out on it. We have identified a closed-end fund that provides a well-diversified exposure to the integrated oil sector. The CEF is BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR). Its holdings include some of the largest names in oil and gas such as Exxon Mobil (OTC:ZOM), BP (NYSE:BP), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Total (NYSE:TOT) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), among others. This immediate diversification is a big plus. We are extremely bullish on this sector and investing in BGR is a great way to do it. Also note that BGR is trading at a huge discount of 9% which juices up the yield.

While the market has gone on to dazzling heights, one sector has been left in the dust. The energy sector now occupies the lowest percentage of the S&P 500 index.

The sector continues to be shunned, and exploration and production companies are being dumped. What's even more astonishing is that even the relatively low weight is due to support from refining stocks.

This can be seen below in the price movements of refiners like Valero Energy Corporation (VLO). They have even outpaced the broad indices like the S&P 500 (SPY) and hence moved the returns of broad energy ETFs like Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) higher than they otherwise would be.

Data by YCharts

Pure exploration and production oil and gas companies have been left in the dust as seen by the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) underperforming even XLE by 29 percentage points since 2015. This interests us greatly as we believe the big money will be made by the companies that have big resources in the ground.

Reasons we are bullish

We go through company reports day-after-day and one thing is becoming rather obvious. A very small minority of companies are profitable near $55 WTI oil. The vast majority are struggling and their struggles will worsen over time as they are using up their best acreage. At major bottoms, the news flow is negative. You did not hear about how awesome it is to invest in the oil and gas sector in 2002 and you won't generally hear it now. But on every gauge the sector has discounted very bad fundamentals and even worse news to come. At this point we feel that we can be unequivocally bullish on the sector as future supply growth has been permanently wounded in the US and also in Canada. With these two countries having supplied 85% of the world net production increase in the last decade, we think the bullish case is now firmly entrenched. We will bring you some select plays over the coming weeks that we think can benefit from this change in fundamentals.

A defensive high yield bet

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR) is a closed-end-fund with about $373 million in total assets. It holds a highly concentrated portfolio and at last check had close to 30 equity holdings. For investors who are looking to capitalize on this sector while getting a decent yield and mitigating downside risks, we can think of no better CEF than BGR. The fund has been around since 2004 and has a modest 1.20% management fee, which we think is well justified based on several factors that we shall touch upon below.

Source: BGR

We have in the recent past bought you a few plays in the MLP sector, and while one may be tempted to throw BGR in the same category, it definitely is quite different. Based on last check it does not hold any MLPs and its holdings are focused on large integrated oil companies.

The average market cap of its holdings was in excess of $100 billion. Considering how unpopular the oil and gas stocks have become, that's a lot.

Source: BGR

The top 10 holdings together account for more than 63% of the fund assets so the fund is definitely running concentrated bets.

Source: BGR

But looking at the holdings themselves, we see very familiar names on the top 10 list of holdings, like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), BP PLC, Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, and Suncor Energy (SU). While the shale plays have been the most beaten down, BGR is making its bets on what will definitely be the survivors of this energy investing apocalypse. From our perspective, the integrated oil and gas names are lower risk and lower reward as well.

Source: BGR

If we are right about the direction of oil prices, the pure exploration and production companies will do best. We have certainly seen that potential and recently highlighted long plays in both Vermilion Energy (VET) and Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) to take advantage of that. But for those who want a smoother less oil price dependent ride, BGR offers possibly one of the best choices today.

BGR uses covered calls to enhance yield

We have been fairly critical of Infracap MLP ETF's (AMZA) use of covered calls and cash secured puts as the fund has shown no ability to outperform in bear markets. Hence our interest was really piqued when we saw that BGR uses covered calls as well. Going through the semi-annual report we can see that BGR was selling calls on about one third of its portfolio holdings.

Source: BGR

These short-term call options aim to generate about 1% of extra yield every two to three months. As we have discussed before, such call selling also should allow the fund to do much better than index funds in bear markets. Did they succeed? Over the last three years BGR has certainly done better than the XOP ETF and the XLE ETF.

Data by YCharts

Based on its holdings it should perform somewhere between XOP and XLE as it has a lot of integrated oil and gas names but has a smaller exposure to the pure refining companies. BGR's outperformance here is encouraging and possibly stems from its call selling. Over the last decade, BGR has actually come in between XLE and XOP.

Data by YCharts

A key reason for this comes from XLE's big exposure to Chevron at 21% weighting. CVX has been an outstanding performer, but we think that relative performance will not be repeated in the coming decade.

Data by YCharts

Another reason that BGR has not done as well as it could has been that the US has actually done relatively better compared to foreign countries when it comes to oil and gas performance. BGR's exposure to Canada and Europe has hurt it over the last decade.

Source: BGR

While the past is instructive, we expect the next 10 years to be rather different and the era of abundant oil is coming to an end. As such we expect BGR to do better than XLE with its equal weighted approach to oil names. We also expect Canadian exposure to be a big plus as the abundant resources lie there.

The Big Yield

BGR sports a whopping 8% yield on its market price. Investors would want to know whether this is covered by the underlying dividends or not. We dissected that question for you. Before we start, we would note the fund currently trades at an about 9% discount, so the 8% yield on market price is actually a 7.5% yield on NAV.

The top holdings currently sport big yields on account of their depressed price.

Data by YCharts

We expect that on average about 5% of the yield would come from the underlying holdings and 3%-4% annually from options. In that sense at the current price, we see no problems with the fund generating its 7.5% NAV yield after expenses.

Discount to NAV

One main draw of BGR is the current 9.1% discount to NAV.

Source: CEF Connect

Over the past 52 weeks the discount has gone as low as 5.67% and as high as 12.77%. While we would love to get a bigger discount we do not think one is likely to come. Also if we are right about energy forming a secular bottom we would expect this fund to trade more in line with its performance between 2010-2014 (note 2010-2015 is shown in chart) where the fund averaged a smaller discount to NAV and occasionally traded at a slight premium.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

BGR is the best high-yield choice for ultra-defensive exposure to energy. There's nowhere else you can get the exposure to the large integrated oil plays alongside a nice discount and covered calls to dampen your downside. We are very confident in our longer term outlook for energy from these levels. At the same time we are aware that shorter-term price movements can dissociate from reality. There also are risks that are incredibly hard to incorporate into our forecasts such as the possibility of an Iran deal. In all such downside risk cases, BGR would outperform our smaller names on account of its exposure to the mega caps alongside its defensive covered call selling. BGR is a great buy at the current price.

BGR issues a 1099 form (no K-1).

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +3500 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGR, VET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.