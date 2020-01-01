DBC: Why Commodities Will Likely Be Next Decade Of The Bull

Commodities ETF (DBC) and related investments could be outperformers heading into the next decade after lagging for bulk of last 10 years.

A cyclical bottom in natural gas is also probable next year based on current price action and sentiment's similarities to 2015-2016.

Low inflation has certainly been one of the key themes of the past decade, which is interlinked with lower interest rates, prolonged global central bank easing, and ever higher stock markets. Commodities being mired in a long-term downtrend collectively has been one of the main contributors to inflation staying at subdued levels.

Aside from gold, wheat, zinc and silver, all other major commodities which are tracked by Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (NYSEARCA:DBC) have been down since the start of the decade:

Commodity Proxy ETF Weight in DBC As of 2010-01-01 As of 2019-12-27 Chg % Brent Crude BNO 12.38% 77.93 68.16 -12.54% Light Crude USO 12.38% 79.36 61.72 -22.23% NY Harbor ULSD N/A 12.38% 2.12 2.05 -3.28% RBOB Gasoline UGA 12.38% 2.05 1.74 -14.99% Gold GLD 8.00% 1,096.20 1,513.90 38.10% Sugar SGG 5.63% 26.95 13.54 -49.76% Wheat WEAT 5.63% 541.50 556.25 2.72% Corn CORN 5.63% 414.50 390.00 -5.91% Soybeans SOYB 5.63% 1,039.75 930.00 -10.56% Henry Hub Natural Gas UNG 5.50% 5.57 2.21 -60.32% Copper JJC 4.17% 3.33 2.82 -15.25% Zinc N/A 4.17% 2,130.00 2,312.00 8.54% Aluminum JJU 4.17% 2,053.50 1,822.50 -11.25% Silver SLV 2.00% 16.82 17.88 6.30% Invesco DB Commodities Tracking Fund DBC 100% 23.92 16.08 -32.78%

Source: Invesco Prospectus

New Cycle Coming Up in The Sun, Commodities & Inflation

Looking ahead, just as all cycles come and go, it is our view that the tide is about to turn for commodities. One major catalyst is the looming solar minimum and the beginning of a new solar cycle. To quote from John Hampson's piece in 2012, who largely predicted the peak of inflation heading into the previous solar premium around 2013:

The biggest peaks in inflation corresponded to secular commodities peaks, as we might expect due to commodity prices fueling inflation. These secular commodities peaks all occurred close to the solar maximums, with one luni-solar cycle between each, which is around 33 years. These ultimate peaks in inflation / commodity prices were preceded by a shadow peak 5 years prior.

Here is a chart showing the historical solar cycles since 1914 based on number of sunspots versus annual inflation rate in the U.S. While not a perfect indicator, more often than not, significant troughs and peaks of inflation occurred during beginning and end of solar cycles:

Source: SILSO, US Inflation Calculator

Furthermore, per Bank of Canada's report on commodities' supercycles, the last 3 secular peaks in commodities took place in 1947, 1978 and 2011, coinciding with the solar maximums around those years. Note that the troughs have tended to occur around solar minimums as well such as 1932 and 1995.

Source: Bank of Canada

According to SpaceWeatherLive, the solar minimum is predicted to be in April 2020, during which the next solar cycle will begin and eventually reach its maximum in 2025. In terms of its actual impact on the Earth, to wit from KTAR, "at or near the solar minimum, an increase in cosmic rays will shower the Earth and the planets as the protective bubble or solar wind is diminished."

Source: SpaceWeatherLive

Higher Wheat Prices and Food Inflation Ahead

A scientific research by Lev A. Pustilnik and Gregory Yom Din on the relationship between solar activity and wheat prices dating back to medieval England concluded that "prices in the phases of minimum solar activity (maximum 10Be and cosmic rays input) are consistently higher than the corresponding prices in the phases of maximum solar activity." Meanwhile, Tom McClellan also observed that gold prices have shown to be a reliable leading indicator in wheat and corn prices:

Source: McClellan Financial Publications

Hence, with gold continuing to recover towards its 2011 peak, there is a strong likelihood of wheat and corn following suit next year and in turn driving up food inflation in general.

Stabilizing Crude Oil and Cycle Low Nearing in Natural Gas

Oil & gas, which accounts for more than 50% exposure in DBC, is certainly a wildcard that has continued to be plagued by an oversupply story. Indeed, crude oil prices have moved almost in sync with EIA inventory's cumulative change since 2009:

Source: Energy Information Administration

That said, prices have been on a recovery uptrend just as stockpiles have been gradually decreasing since the peak in 2017. Meanwhile, warmer weather has led to natural gas inventories piling up and renewed pressure on prices.

Source: Energy Information Administration

While further plunges resembling the ones between end of 2015 and early 2016 are probable, such capitulating price action could actually point to a cyclical bottom as the natural gas market eventually finds a balance.

Bullish AUD Technicals And Fundamentals

The Australian dollar (FXA), which is highly correlated to prices of commodities based on the Commodity Research Bureau (CRB) Index, has likewise been showing signs of technical strength after months of consolidation near decade-lows:

Specifically, the AUD/USD's monthly moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is on the verge of turning positive after 19 consecutive months under zero. As illustrated in another article about the U.S. dollar index's looming bearish crossover, the implication of this bullish crossover in AUD/USD's monthly MACD is likewise significant due to its extended period of time in the negative:

Fundamentally, China's economic outlook on the mend after reaching a trade deal with the U.S. is also supportive of Australian dollar turning the corner, which would solidify the bullish case for commodities, especially base metals such as copper. Indeed, early indicators are pointing to a pick-up in the Chinese economy according to Bloomberg:

Production in the world’s second-largest economy accelerated as domestic demand stabilized, and market sentiment turned around on the prospect of a near-term trade deal with the U.S. Profits at Chinese industrial enterprises rebounded in November, data released Friday showed, as factory-gate deflation eased and domestic demand improved.

In summary, a new bullish cycle appears to be on the horizon in commodities on the backdrop of upcoming solar minimum, higher food prices, lower U.S. dollar and improving global economic fundamentals. While commodities-related investments generally have underperformed in the past decade, we anticipate they will become a source of alpha going forward. In addition to going long DBC, here is a quick list of possible trades that we favor:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.