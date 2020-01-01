Crane: Buying A Small Part Of Circor, Not All

While the comapny is not delivering on great growth, shares are trading at a modest valuation, leverage is modest and the long-term track record remains sound.

Crane (CR) has announced a bolt-on deal just ahead of Christmas as it is acquiring a smaller unit from its peer CIRCOR International (CIR). While the company of course tried to acquire the entire company earlier this year, it is now trying to acquire smaller segments of Circor and continues to have acquisition ambitions. A modest valuation and still unused financial room to pursue deals make that Crane could pursue more deals, as this deal makes sense and the overall valuation looks very reasonable and offers real value.

The Deal

Crane has reached a deal to acquire the Instrumentation & Sampling Business from Circor in a $172 million cash deal. Very little information was provided on the activities.

We know that I&S is a manufacturer of valves, fittings, regulators and sampling systems. Clients operate in the chemical, refining, oil & gas and industrial markets. The company generated $83 million in sales in the year 2018, revealing that a near 2.1 times sales multiple has been paid. With operating margins totalling 19% that year, that suggests an operating profit contribution of $16 million.

If that margin assumption is fully correct, Crane is paying a mere 11 times operating profit multiple for a business which is far from being close to peak performance. With the deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, more information should be provided soon.

An Interesting Deal

While it is just a bolt-on deal, the transaction is something to take notice of. In June of this year, Crane made an unsolicited offer to acquire all of Circor in all-cash deal worth $45 per share.

That deal was well-timed as chronic underperformance of Circor made that shares fell from levels in the $60s in 2017 to just $20 by Christmas this time last year. Shares bounced to $45 upon the offer made by Crane early this summer, fell back to $35 later this summer as that deal was not going through even as Crane hiked the offer to $48 per share. Now shares of Circor trade at $46 per share again.

The company, in this case Circor, was quite leveraged at the time, yet Crane believed the assets were mismanaged, hence its attempt to acquire Circor with revenues of $1.18 billion reported in 2018. With Crane now cherry-picking some segments of Circor, it is paying a slightly higher sales multiple, yet the 19% margins look quite compelling and justify a premium in relation to sales multiples.

The Pro-Forma Numbers And Recent Trends

In October, Crane reported third-quarter results. Revenues fell 10% to $772 million, mostly the result of operational weakness. To get a better understanding of this we have to look at the individual segments to explain the weakness.

Fluid handling is the largest segment with $276 million in third-quarter sales, a 1% decline compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating profits did improve modestly to $38 million, for compelling margins which approach 14% of sales.

The payments and merchandising segment used to be the largest segment, yet saw sales plunge by 24% to $249 million, as adjusted operating profits fell 40% to $36 million, for margins equal to 14% of sales. The Fed issued its currency print order that banknotes to be delivered would fall 18% because of accumulated unissued inventory, as we now face a period of de-stocking.

Aerospace & electronics continues to do well, with sales up 4% to $197 million as operating profits of $48 million translate into very compelling margins of 24%, as the backlog is increasing quite rapidly.

Engineered materials is the smallest segment yet saw weakness as well with sales down 17% to $50 million as operating margins fell to 12% on lower sales to RV customers.

The company is now on track to generate about $3.2 billion in annual sales. Following the softness in the payment business, the company now sees earnings at a midpoint of $6 per share. Given the share count of 60 million shares, the company sees net earnings of $360 million, as I peg EBITDA around $475 million. With net debt of $553 million translating into very manageable leverage ratios, note that Crane has long-term asbestos liabilities in excess of $400 million as well.

With 60 million shares trading at $86, Crane's equity is valued at $5.2 billion, and an enterprise value of $5.8 billion if we do not include asbestos liabilities. This values the company at 1.8 times sales. We know that the bolt-on deal of the I&S business at 2.1 times sales is a bit higher than the 1.8 times multiple at which Crane trades. Nonetheless, the I&S business is a bit more profitable with margins of 19%, while Crane reports 14% margins, valued at 12-13 times operating earnings.

Hence the multiples make sense as the $83 million revenue contribution adds about 2.5% to pro-forma sales in a segment which could be well-timed as expectations in many of those end markets remain far from elevated.

What Now?

Crane offers reasonable value despite the fact that it is more or less a diversified industrial business, or perhaps a small conglomerate. With earnings trending at $6 per share, the company trades at just 14 times earnings while leverage is very manageable. While net debt could jump to more than $700 million following the latest deal, EBITDA in excess of $500 million makes that this is no concern, even as there are asbestos liabilities outstanding. In fact, Crane has more room to pursue additional bolt-on deals.

Of interest is that Crane announced the purchase of Crane & Co. in December of 2017, in a $800 million deal to bolster its payment business, as those activities saw a soft third quarter. Shares traded at similar levels at the time as they do now, as the company guided for forward earnings of $5 per share back in 2017, while earnings currently trend a dollar higher. Furthermore, the company operates with a net debt load of $1.5 billion following closure of the deal as leverage has come down a lot as well.

As such, the passage of time meant that both leverage and earnings multiples have come down quite a bit, and in fact look quite appealing at a notable discount to the market while leverage is very modest and the business remains diversified. While not offering a spectacular short-term trade, I see long-term appeal at these levels and believe that an investment at these levels translate into a compelling risk-reward going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.