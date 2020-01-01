Once-In-A-Lifetime Buy In Platinum

During late 2019, platinum has outlined what appears to be an incredibly positive technical base price pattern. In addition, it is uniquely undervalued among the main precious metals of palladium, silver and gold. Given my bullishness on gold and silver right now, purchasing platinum today may prove a great companion trade. From a purely speculative viewpoint, platinum’s December 2019 fundamental and technical backdrop may be looked back upon years from now as the best buy point since 1970!

Platinum is a member of the family of platinum group metals (PGMs), which also includes palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and ruthenium. It is the least reactive metal and, as other precious metals, resists corrosion. Due to platinum's malleability, ductility, and resistance to wear and tarnish, the metal is widely used in the jewelry industry as a substitute for gold. Investors worldwide recognize platinum's enduring value and rarity, owning it as an investment to hedge financial asset risk and fiat money depreciation. Because it is a precious metal with similar rarity found on earth, platinum usually trades in a correlated fashion to gold. Platinum is also widely used by industry in the manufacture of goods for its unique physical properties. It fluctuates like a commodity with economic growth and tends to be more business cycle-sensitive than gold or silver.

Platinum and Palladium are related in use and price

Palladium, considered a brother to platinum in terms of price and physical properties, has performed significantly better the last five years, as supply has been constrained versus a big uptick in demand from renewable energy products and new technology inventions. We may, however, be nearing the point where platinum’s 50% discount in pricing encourages a switch in demand from palladium to platinum. Many industrial products that use palladium can be converted to platinum usage, and vice-versa. Ten years ago, marketplace talk centered around switching from platinum to palladium because palladium was selling for a huge discount to platinum. Boy, have the tables turned over the last decade.

You can see on the long-term chart below, platinum historically traded at a median average of 2.5x the price of palladium into 2017, rather consistently. I am linking a good discussion of palladium’s pricing over the decades from Winton Group.

The usual premium price for platinum vs. palladium has swiftly morphed into a record discount since 2017. You can see on the 5-year charts below the massive divergence in trading direction, with platinum stagnating while palladium has moved straight up.

The usual 2.5x premium for platinum valued against palladium has imploded to a record low under 0.5x in December 2019. This situation is pictured above. If platinum was priced at 2.5x the $1,880 palladium price, it would be trading 400% higher at $4,700 an ounce, not the present quote of $957. Basically, the discrepancy between platinum and palladium, when you understand the ability to substitute one for the other in many industrial applications, is screaming at investors to buy platinum.

Platinum cheap vs. Gold and Silver

Not only is platinum a screaming buy measured against palladium, but its relative pricing vs. peer gold and silver is completely inconsistent with typical trading trends. Safety-minded investors looking for a successful long-term inflation hedge in their portfolio may be well-rewarded with platinum the next 5-10 years.

Below is a Macrotrends graph of the 50-year price change in platinum, rising about 1000% from 1970. Over the same period, U.S. consumer price inflation (CPI) rose 700%.

The traditional relationship against gold is for platinum to trade at a premium price level. You can see on the chart above, the platinum price has regularly been greater than the gold price the last 35 years, until 2015. (Note on the graph, the left blue scale is for platinum pricing vs. the lower price scale on the right side for gold.) The median 50-year average relationship is a 1.2x ratio for platinum vs. gold. At today’s gold quote of $1,500, platinum’s normal relative price should be $1,800, nearly double the current $957 print. Below is a 5-year chart of the platinum-to-gold ratio, now sitting at 0.63x. If gold continues higher in 2020-21 above $2,000 an ounce, an upside projection for platinum north of $2,400 (1.2x gold ratio) is both reasonable and credible in the next few years!

The platinum-to-silver ratio has averaged a 70x number in the last 50 years. Even against silver, which remains dirt-cheap itself, platinum has underperformed. (I wrote my last article on silver’s tremendous upside here.) The 5-year chart below shows the platinum-to-silver valuation comparison, which looks way overdue for a reversal. Given $18 silver and a 70x median ratio, platinum should be priced nearer $1,250 an ounce, all else being equal.

Has the bear market run its course?

You can review how $10,000 invested in platinum, palladium, gold and silver have fared the last 1-year, 5-year and 10-year periods. Platinum has been the laggard, but its fortunes may be shifting.

Platinum actually performed better than gold and silver during 2019. Below is a 12-month chart alongside a number of technical signs of accumulation in the spot future market for platinum. Without doubt, I would describe the chart as extremely constructive, with plenty of buying evident on both low- and high-volume up days.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

I own and suggest investors use the largest bullion ETF to gain exposure to platinum in stock brokerage accounts. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) expenses about 0.6% annually for the management, storage and replication of platinum price changes for investors. Below is a 2-year chart of the security showing the incredibly positive rounded base pattern, about to be broken to the upside. I would like to point out, with the green line break, platinum will be outperforming the gold price in a rising 8-month trend pattern. Such a breakout would be great news for platinum longs.

Final Thoughts

While I do not claim to be an expert on the platinum group of metals, the super-low valuation of platinum specifically is hard to ignore. Further research is warranted for those interested in platinum as a hedge or speculation in their portfolio. I highly recommend Seeking Alpha readers review the ideas of author Andrew Hecht on platinum. He does a wonderful job explaining platinum’s unique precious metal setup, including supply and demand data for investors on a monthly, if not weekly, basis.

If you weigh platinum’s value historically against the major peer metals of palladium, gold and silver, a $2,500 per ounce price would simply be an average expectation vs. $957 today, all other variables being equal. Then contemplate the strong odds of all metals rising in price from central bank money printing and QE efforts, negative interest rates in many government debt markets, and everyone questioning the worth of holding paper money with the emergence of cryptocurrencies. Don’t laugh, but I can logically and conservatively make a projection of $5,000 an ounce for platinum in 5-10 years.

The main arguments against owning platinum are the slow global economy and a market near supply/demand balance. In my opinion, the resumption of large-scale money printing schemes by central banks in the near future will far override the negative demand effect a recession will have on platinum. I fully expect a flood of investor capital searching to hedge financial asset turmoil and depreciating fiat currencies will be the catalyst to propel a sharp rise in price.

Betting on extended weakness in platinum after a decade-long decline, shorting its amazingly depressed valuation, or ignoring the potential upside story is getting harder by the day in late 2019. Maybe your New Year’s resolution should be to review platinum supply/demand trends and prepare your family for a prosperous future hedged with plenty of precious metals.

A move above the September high of $1,000 an ounce will likely mark the end of platinum's 2-year basing period and usher in plenty of buy-stop volume alongside renewed interest by Wall Street. Food for thought. Good luck in your trading endeavors during 2020.

