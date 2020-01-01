Nickel Monthly News For The Month Of December 2019

Nickel market news - Nickel prices were up ~30% YTD, helped by Indonesia’s export ban news. Nickel outlook 2020: Deficit to support prices, EV story still strong.

Welcome to the nickel miners news for December. The past month saw nickel prices the same as last month and some very good drill results from some nickel juniors.

Nickel price news

As of December 27, the nickel spot price was USD 6.35, similar to USD 6.38 last month. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange [LME] rose last month from 68,000 tonnes to 146,694 tonnes.

Nickel spot prices - 5-year chart - USD 6.35/lb

Source: InfoMine.com

Nickel demand v supply

The chart below shows nickel is forecast to be in deficit after ~2020-2022 (or at least require new supply to come online).

Source: Wood Mackenzie

Note: Some others such as BMI have been forecasting a nickel surplus by 2020 due to increased Indonesian production and reduced Asian demand.

As a reminder, the November 2017 McKinsey report stated:

"If annual electric vehicle [EV] production reaches 31 million vehicles by 2025 as expected then demand for high-purity class 1 nickel is likely to increase significantly from 33 Kt in 2017 to 570 Kt in 2025." Note: That is a 17 fold increase in just 8 years, albeit only on Class 1 nickel.

Nickel demand from EVs set to surge 5x from 2020 to 2025

Source: Fastmarkets

Nickel demand - Battery nickel demand set to grow at a CAGR of 7-20%

Source: BHP 'Think Nickel' presentation August 2019

Nickel Market News

On December 18 Reuters reported:

Unexpected bump on the EV road hits battery metals. It’s been a tough year for electric vehicle [EV] metal bulls. Nickel has fared better but only thanks to strength in its traditional end-use sector, stainless steel, rather than any pull from the battery sector. Both lithium and cobalt are living with the consequences of previous price exuberance in the form of a supply surge that has swamped processing capacity and left an overhang of stock.....The average EV sold globally contained 22% more nickel, 19% more cobalt and 15% more manganese in October than the same month last year, according to Adamas Intelligence. The impact has been accentuated by an unexpected slowdown in demand from the EV sector in China, where sales have fallen for five months and are expected to record a loss for this year. The EV revolution appears to have stalled this year, challenging previous expectations for future growth. Appearances can be deceptive, however, and there is accumulating evidence that the next demand wave is building.

On December 30 Fastmarkets reported: "Market eyes growing NPI supply as ferro-nickel discount deepens to historical low."

On December 30 Investing News reported:

Nickel outlook 2020: Deficit to support prices, EV story still strong. (Nickel) prices....were up almost 30 percent year-to-date as of the end of December, with one of the main drivers being Indonesia’s export ban news. Indonesia’s nickel ore export ban defined much of 2019, and its effects are seen playing a major part of nickel’s story in 2020. The impact of the Indonesian ore ban may be underestimated if the domestic downstream plants and projects are unable to consume the surplus ore. The impact would be exacerbated if the Philippines industry also encounters problems. (Nornickel quoted) “The current market situation is not expected to change materially any time soon." After 2020, however, Nornickel believes the market is likely to face a structural deficit.....Nickel demand is likely to remain high as stainless steel production stays strong and electric vehicles [EVs] continue to rise in importance. As supply dwindles and demand grows in the long term, many analysts and companies expect nickel’s price to increase — but the timeline of this growth is the real question.

Nickel Company News

Producers

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vale plans a US$1.7B Voisey's Bay expansion plan to boost its nickel production.

On December 26, Vale SA announced: "Vale signs US$3 billion revolving credit facility."

On December 27, Vale SA announced:

Vale informs on sale of minority interest. Vale S.A. (“Vale”) informs that it has entered into an agreement to sell the totality of its 25% stake in the Chinese company Henan Longyu Energy Resources Co., Ltd. (“Longyu”) to the Yongmei Group Co., Ltd (“Yongmei”), for CNY 1.065 billion, which is equivalent to US$ 152 million, approximately.

Norilsk Nickel [LSX: MNOD] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On December 3, Norilsk Nickel announced:

Komsomolsky and Skalisty mines linked at 900 m deep. Nornickel connected Komsomolsky and Skalisty mines by means of counter-heading drivage during the phase one construction of Komsomolsky Stage 2. This large-scale strategic project aims to strip and mine the C2 reserves at Russia’s largest Oktyabrsky copper-nickel deposit of rich, сupriferous and disseminated ores. The breakthrough between the mines took place at the depth of 950 m in the project’s longest (more than 2 km) working.

On December 6, Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel and Atomflot establish strategic partnership. Nornickel and Atomflot have signed a long-term agreement for ice-breaking services.

On December 17, Norilsk Nickel announced:

Shareholders of Nornickel approved the dividend for the nine months 2019. The EGM approved the interim dividend the nine months of 2019 in the amount of RUB 604.09 per ordinary share (approximately USD 9.48)..... The Board of Directors has proposed to set the dividend record date (the list of shareholders entitled to the dividend) on December 27, 2019.

BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP)

In 2017, BHP announced a US$43.3m investment in its Nickel West project to enable conversion to nickel sulphate.

On November 29, International Mining reported:

BHP to rollout light electric vehicle trials to iron ore, nickel in WA. The Olympic Dam trial is providing us with valuable data and information to understand how we may continue to electrify different forms of transportation, and material movement in our operations. “Early results indicate significantly reduced maintenance time, and very positive operator feedback on the vehicle – not only are they smooth to drive, they’re quiet – and with no diesel exhaust and dramatically reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

On December 12, BHP Group announced: "BHP releases 2019 industry association review."

Jinchuan Group [HK:2362]

No news for the month.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) [LSX:GLEN]

On December 5, Glencore announced:

Investigation by the Serious Fraud Office. Glencore has been notified today that the Serious Fraud Office [SFO] has opened an investigation into suspicions of bribery in the conduct of business of the Glencore group. Glencore will co-operate with the SFO investigation.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY)

No news for the month.

Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (OTCPK:AAUKF)

No nickel news for the month.

Eramet (OTCPK:ERMAY)

On December 13, Eramet announced:

Eramet: Update on manganese ore and nickel price trends and the Group's outlook for the 2019 financial year. In recent months, Eramet has performed well in terms of production, confirming its targets for 2019, and in particular: production of 4.5 Mt of manganese ore, 720 kt of mineral sands and 1.5 Mt of nickel ore exports.....Despite a solid level of activity with confirmed production targets for the year, given the price environment to date, and with the assumption of continuing market conditions of November 20192, forecast EBITDA for the second half of the year should be in line with that of the first half.

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)[TSX:S]

No news for the month.

Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY)

On December 5, Independence Group announced: "IGO not to participate in Panoramic entitlement offer."

On December 12, Independence Group announced: "Lake Mackay JV update: Grimlock returns +97% Co and Mn extractions in teach testwork." Highlights include:

"First bench-scale leach extraction results returned for high grade Grimlock Co-Ni-Mn sample with head grade of 1.94% Co, 0.47% Ni and 51.91% Mn: Atmospheric Leach SO2: 97% Co extracted. 99% Mn extracted. 85% Ni extracted.

RC drilling planned for Grimlock and Swoop Co, Ni, Mn Prospects in the new year."

Western Areas Ltd. [ASX:WSA](OTCPK:WNARF)

No significant news for the month.

Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)

Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.

On December 4, Panoramic Resources announced: "Savannah North update and operational review outcomes." Highlights include:

"Development of ore drive and primary underground infrastructure at Savannah North continues; first stoped ore on target for the March 2020 quarter......

Strong expected ramp-up in contained metal production through calendar 2020 from transition to mining of Savannah North.....

Updated average “all-in-sustaining cost” [AISC] forecast over residual life of mine [FY2021 to FY2027] of US$3.77/lb payable Ni (based on current spot commodity prices and A$:US$ FX rate), broadly similar to Feasibility Study (Oct 2017) estimates (after aligning for commodity prices and A$:US$ FX rate assumptions and adjusting for inflation).

Significant upside potential given recent drilling of Savannah North upper zone and targeted diamond drilling of Inferred Resources and near-mine extensional targets.....

Panoramic Directors maintain their recommendation to TAKE NO ACTION in relation to the IGO takeover offer.

Assessment of funding alternatives continues."

On December 5, Panoramic Resources announced: "Panoramic board unanimously recommends rejection of IGO takeover offer."

Nickel Mines Ltd [ASX:NIC]

No news for the month.

RNC Minerals (Royal Nickel Corp.) [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)

On December 12, RNC Minerals announced: "RNC delivers strong [gold] production of 9,485 oz for the month of November."

Axiom Mining [ASX:AVQ] (OTC:AXNNF)

No news for the month.

Other nickel producers

Franco/Nevada [TSX:FNV], MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN], Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY).

Note: First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF) plans to restart its Ravensthorpe nickel mine in early 2020.

Nickel juniors

Amur Minerals Corp. [LSE:AMC] [GR:A7L] (OTCPK:AMMCF)

No significant news for the month.

Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTC:PSDNF)

On November 27, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Black Swan underground RC drilling final assay results." Highlights include:

"Final assay results received from last 4 holes of the recently completed underground RC drilling trial.

Significant intercepts include: 28.0m @ 0.95% Ni [PBSC012 from 96m] including 13.5m @ 1.27% Ni. 31.5m @ 1.00% Ni [PBSC012 from 133.5m] including 18.0m @ 1.20% Ni. 28.5m @ 1.07% NI [PBSC011from 172.5m] including 6m @ 1.61% Ni and 7.5m @ 1.31% Ni.

Additional mineralisation confirmed below the Black Swan Open Pit presenting an exploration opportunity beyond the current mine plan.

Continuation and improvement of R&D trial now under consideration."

Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTC:GGIFF)

On December 20, Garibaldi Resources announced: "Garibaldi drills 15 meters grading 5.25% nickel and 3.2% copper at nickel mountain." Highlights include:

"Drill hole EL-19-71 has cut 7.94% nickel, 5.85% copper, 0.16% cobalt, 7.05 g/t palladium, 2.73 g/t platinum, 1.75 g/t gold and 15.81 g/t silver over 4.43 meters within 14.99 meters (estimated true width of 12 meters) highlighted by 5.25% nickel and 3.21% copper in the upper section of the Lower Discovery Zone (LDZ). This hole cut massive sulphides from 142.5 meters to 157.5 meters including a total of 4.9 meters of dykes with mineralization;

Drill hole EL-19-65 indicates there may be a distal mineralized zone enriched in copper and precious metals as 7.92% copper, 6.33 g/t palladium, 2.69 g/t platinum, 3.0 g/t gold, 40.0 g/t silver and 1.49% nickel were intersected in a chalcopyrite vein between 132.5 and 132.8 meters downhole within one of three wide intervals of mineralization in this hole. EL-19-65 also confirmed (for the first time) nickel-rich massive sulphides 50 meters below the LDZ starting at a depth of 212.4 meters, providing a vector into potential new chambers along structural corridors;

Drill hole EL-19-64 has produced the widest mineralized intercept to date east of the historic E&L deposit – 103.98 meters grading 0.56% nickel and 0.51% copper starting just 16.7 meters downhole.....

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI]

On December 9, Cassini Resources announced:

Drill program to commence at Yarawindah Brook Ni-Cu-PGE Project.....Historical exploration returned a best hit of 7m @ 1.29% Ni, 0.21% Cu, 0.06% Co.

On December 18, Cassini Resources announced: "West Musgrave tenement acquisition." Highlights include:

"Agreement with Traka Resources to acquire exclusive rights to their entire West Musgrave tenement package.

Includes tenements neighbouring the Nebo-Babel and Succoth Deposits.

Exploration tenure prospective for magmatic Ni-Cu sulphide.

Expands JV position in the West Musgrave Province to >9,500 km2."

On December 19, Cassini Resources announced: "West Musgrave Project exploration update." Highlights include:

"Exploration programs for 2019 completed One Tree Hill.

Significantly improved geological and structural interpretation following high resolution aeromagnetics and step out drilling.

Priority target zone defined in interpreted fold-hinge Succoth.

Infill drilling supports new geological interpretation more favourable for open-pit mining.

Evaluation of potential mineralisation extensions continuing."

St. George Mining Ltd [ASX:SGO] [GR:SOG]

The Cathedrals, Stricklands and Investigators nickel-copper discoveries (at Mt. Alexander) are located on E29/638, which is held in joint venture by Western Areas Limited (25%) and St George (75%). St George is the Manager of the Project with Western Areas retaining a 25% non-contributing interest in the Project (in regard to E29/638 only) until there is a decision to mine.

On December 23, St George Mining Ltd announced: "Drilling success continues at Mt. Alexander." Highlights include:

"MAD175 and MAD176 were drilled to test high priority EM conductors at the Cathedrals Prospect located along strike from known high-grade mineralisation.

Intersection of nickel-copper sulphides in both holes confirms further continuity of mineralisation."

Metallurgical drill hole completed at the Investigators Prospect:

"MAD177 was drilled at the Investigators Prospect as a twin hole of MAD127 which returned assays of: 8.49m @ 5.8% Ni, 2.6% Cu, 0.18% Co and 3.61g/t PGEs from 183.9m, including 6.39m @ 6.5% Ni, 2.8% Cu, 0.21% Co and 3.68 g/t PGEs from 184.4m.

Drill core from MAD177 will be used to complete further metallurgical test work in Perth and in Canada as part of the scoping studies underway for a potential mining operation at Mt Alexander."

Extensive moving loop electromagnetic [MLEM] survey underway across the Cathedrals Belt with positive early results:

"Radar Prospect: EM anomaly identified to the west of the MAD152 discovery hole (6m @ 2.14% Ni, 0.74% Cu and 1.62 g/t PGEs from 46m).

Stricklands Prospect: EM anomalies identified down-plunge of the high-grade mineralisation intersected in MARC128 (5m @ 2.97% Ni, 1.04% Cu, 1.02 g/t PGEs from 83m) and in MAD71 (17.45m @ 3.01% Ni, 1.31% Cu, 0.13% Co and 1.68g/t total PGEs from 37.45m)....."

Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] [GR:8RS] (OTCPK:SAMMF)

On December 19, Sama Resources announced:

HPX exercises CAD$5,000,000 in warrants continuing its strategic investment in Sama.

Horizonte Minerals [LN: HZN]

On December 20, Horizonte Minerals announced:

Horizonte updates on its community engagement and CSR for the local communities surrounding the Araguaia Nickel Project.

Neometals [ASX:NMT]

On November 28, Neometals announced: "Battery recycling pilot update–key nickel milestone achieved." Highlights include:

"Lithium-ion battery recycling pilot generates exceptional purity (+99.9%) nickel sulphate product at high recovery rate (+98%).

Results materially surpass scoping study assumptions.

Pilot test-work program remains on track for substantial completion this calendar year."

On December 11, Neometals announced: "Mt Edwards nickel-drill results from Widgie South Trend." Highlights include:

"High grade nickel sulphide assay results from RC drilling across the Mt Edwards ‘Widgie South Trend’.

Drill assay results include: 16 metres @ 1.45% nickel including 2 metres @ 4.79% and 5 metres @ 1.81% nickel; 21 metres @ 1.05% nickel including 4 metres @ 2.42% nickel; and 7 metres @ 1.37% nickel including 3 metres @ 2.39% nickel.

Drilling highlights significant increases in mineralised strike extent at the Widgie South Trend.

Further nickel sulphide targets identified with Down-Hole Electromagnetic surveys [DHEM]. Assay results, Geological logging and DHEM are refining the geological models to assist future targeting.

Follow up drilling to test DHEM targets and Mineral Resource extension is to commence in Q1 2020."

North American Nickel [TSXV:NAN]

No significant news for the month.

Conic Metals [TSXV:NKL]

Conic Metals has been formed from the Cobalt 27 spin-out. Conic Metals offers broad exposure to nickel and cobalt through a 8.56% JV interest in Ramu, 11 royalty investments, and an equity share of ~7% of Giga Metals Corporation.

No significant news for the month.

Canada Nickel

A new nickel and cobalt junior, Canada Nickel, is set to list soon (~January 2020) and will 100% own the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project, near Timmins in Canada. The issue price is expected at $0.25 – based on 55 MM shares on issue, market cap would be ~$C13.7 million ($US10 million). You can read more here or my CEO interview on Trend Investing here.

Other juniors

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF), Artemis Resources [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI] (OTC:CSSQF), Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF), FPX Nickel [TSXV:FPX], Giga Metals [TSXV:GIGA], Grid Metals Corp [TSXV:GRDM, New Age Metals [TXV:NAM], Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQX:NCPCF), Pancontinental Resources Corporation [TSXV:PUC], Polymet Mining [TSX:POM], Rox Resources [ASX:RXL], S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), Talisman Mining Ltd. [ASX:TLM], Talon Metals [TSXV:TLO], Transition Metals [TSXV:XTM], and Wall Bridge Mining [TSX:WM].

Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.

Conclusion

Nickel spot prices were unchanged and LME nickel inventory rose in December.

Highlights for the month were:

Market eyes growing NPI supply as ferro-nickel discount deepens to historical low.

Nickel outlook 2020: Deficit to support prices, EV story still strong.

Norilsk Nickel approves another dividend.

BHP to rollout light electric vehicle trials to iron ore, nickel in WA.

Eramet - Forecast EBITDA for the second half of the year should be in line with that of the first half.

Panoramic Resources board unanimously recommends rejection of IGO takeover offer.

Garibaldi Resources drills 15 meters grading 5.25% nickel and 3.2% copper at Nickel Mountain.

St George mining - Drilling success continues at Mt Alexander.

Neometals - Lithium-ion battery recycling pilot generates exceptional purity (+99.9%) nickel sulphate product at high recovery rate (+98%).

Canada Nickel to list soon (~January 2020).

