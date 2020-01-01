Avalara: A Compounding Growth Story

The company may see further upside from its eBay partnership, Amazon US and European channels, and cross-border opportunities.

A recent Supreme Court ruling has caused a revenue acceleration that could continue into 2020 and beyond if Avalara can capitalize on the new customer growth.

The custom content and partner ecosystem that Avalara has built create high barriers to entry, sustainable pricing, and an economic moat.

Avalara operates in a large, greenfield market with few direct competitors. The market for automated tax collection is growing as retail moves online and multi-location.

Avalara (AVLR) automates calculating, collecting, and filing sales tax for retailers. Sales and use taxes vary by state, counties, and countries. Avalara charges the right amount automatically to each customer based on their geolocation, registers those sales for the retailer, and creates automated reports for tax audits.

Product

Avalara charges on a usage basis per transaction on a monthly basis. Plans start at $50/month.

Here is how Avalara automatically calculates sales tax for each transaction that a retailer has. The algorithm factors in holidays, the customer geolocation and appropriate tax laws, and shipping and handling rules from the retailer.

Source: Avalara website

AvaTax monitors where the retailer's sales are occurring and notifies the retailer if it needs to register in new states based on this activity.

Source: Avalara website

Avalara offers on-demand reporting of tax collections for auditing and tracking. It can automate the returns and remission process as well.

Source: Avalara website

Avalara can automate this process by amassing 16 million UPC codes which are critical to assessing sales tax. Avalara matches these codes to tax rates and applies them. This creates a very large content moat that has built up over 10+ years.

Further, Avalara has 800 partner ERP integrations which create a workflow moat and is its primary go-to market strategy in the mid-market. It has a diversified strategy here, with the largest ERP accounting for only 4% of revenue.

Market

Avalara is one of six vendors in the US that is qualified via a program called Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) to offer free tax calculation software to companies, which companies must comply with due to the recent Wayfair Supreme Court ruling (2018).

Companies get a ~10% discount for using SST to register with each complaint state (35). These states offset the cost of using Avalara for tax filings, which is a major tailwind. Avalara has experienced accelerating revenue growth for most of 2019 due to this increased regulation and its market position as SST-compliant.

The market for automated sales and use tax filings for retailers can be stratified into three key categories: micro-merchant, mid-market, enterprise. We can discuss each of these markets and the various players to get a better sense of where Avalara fits.

Micro-merchant

Most retailers fit into this category. There are millions of small online merchants that sell <$1m worth of goods. These customers are often price-sensitive to extra costs of compliance that tax automation software like Avalara provides. Some companies in this market segment include lightweight tools like TaxJar. Most merchants simply use spreadsheets or plug-ins from various websites to handle compliance and tax, or they simply do not bother to calculate these because their volumes are so low.

Mid-market

Avalara focuses on the mid-market. Companies in this space often do not know they need to truly understand that their customer base is global and that they need to comply with rules for where they sell.

Enterprise

The two main players in the enterprise market are Vertex and Sovos. Sovos is squarely focused on Fortune 500 customers and integrations with enterprise resource planning software tools (ERP).

Avalara caters to each of these market segments, although their strength is in the mid-market. In the micro-merchant space, plans start at $50 and Avalara focuses on existing integrations which software merchants already use. They provide a case study of Inovonics. In the mid-market space, Avalara stresses that it has 700+ pre-built integrations and can calculate taxes in the US and Canada. The company provides a case study of Duo Security. At the enterprise level, Avalara stresses its integrations with PoS systems, CRMs, and shopping cart systems.

Catalysts for Growth

The company has several potential catalysts for future growth that are not already backed into the expensive valuation (10x+ forward EV/S).

1. Some states are being more aggressive on collecting the sales tax

Kansas is debating to require all retailers regardless of size to be responsible for sales tax, which could set a precedent for other states. This would expand the total addressable market of retailers for Avalara.

Some states (California, Nevada, etc.) are moving nexus revenues down over a multi-year period. This means that more revenue would be taxed in these states and the threshold for reporting would be lower.

2. eBay is the #2 e-commerce site in the US and is a natural Avalara partner

Today, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) simply links to TaxJar and Avalara to guide sellers on how to manage their businesses. This is not enough for many retailers and e-tailors.

Second, Avalara recently acquired Portway International, which had a good relationship with eBay. This could spark additional dialogue for partnership.

3. Amazon Europe is already a partner and expanding to third party marketplace in the US

Avalara has a real chance of building Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as a channel partner in the US and Europe, which would drive further growth.

Avalara is already an exclusive partner for Amazon Europe’s 3rd party business. Avalara is listed as one option alongside TaxJar for Amazon's US business.

Amazon has an internal offering that charges 2.9% today, and Avalara could sign to include Amazon into Avalara Included or replace Vertex, which has Amazon’s 1st party business.

4. Positioned to be a key player in international and cross-border transactions

Internationally, countries are viewing e-commerce as an additional tax revenue source. Europe is warming up to increased regulation of technology companies, which could be a tailwind for Avalara's solution. France recently announced 3% tax on certain digital revenues of large tech, and the UK is considering a similar 2% tax.

Cross-border transactions are some of the most complex from a tax perspective and poorly handled by existing manual solutions. Currently, these transactions account for only 6% of AVLR’s revenue. Avalara recently acquired Indix and Portway International to automate Harmonized System (HS) code, which would make it a differentiated solution for cross-border payments. HS code is a 10 digit-code to map specific products in detail. Most HS codes are assigned manually today. Finally, only 36% of merchants sell cross-border today. Cross border could be e-commerce 2.0, and Avalara is positioned well to participate in this growth as online retail becomes saturated.

Valuation

Avalara is expensive because of its 40%+ YoY revenue growth, accelerating revenue growth, and SaaS profile with 70%+ gross margins. It trades in line with high-growth SaaS peers ~14x NTM EV/S.

For more valuation-conscious investors, I would recommend adding on market-driven drops (such as December 2018) or when SaaS as a sector cools off. These opportunities come and the sector does fall ~10% historically. Consider starting a position now if you are a long-term investor who believes in the underlying market, product, and fundamentals. This is one of the most sound investment stories within SaaS that is not highly covered because of its size (<$10 billion market cap) and the complex market.

Considerations

With any investment, there are risks. We outline the risks to continued growth.

1. Avalara has high SMB and mid-market exposure (8K customers in small segments). The company has exposure to cyclicality in business optimism, business starts, or transaction volume.

2. Is the legal change a sustainable tailwind?

Some investors wonder how many quarters AVLR can continue to accelerate sales growth. The counter is the size of the TAM, penetration today, and international growth opportunities. After doing channel checks with a few retailers, we found no shortage of opportunities within the US to make businesses more compliant. Many businesses are considering how to become compliant right now and have no automated solution.

3. Avalara produces tax calculation errors

Avalara's reputation could be damaged by errors in calculation or in a cybersecurity hack.

4. Regulatory risks to online sales tax rules

New laws could affect the sustainability of Avalara's edge or SST compliance.

Conclusion

Avalara is a sustained growth story that has rewarded investors since its IPO in 2018. The stock is up more than 70% in 2019 as investors are starting to understand the story. Conveniently, the company has experienced accelerating revenue growth due to a macro tailwind of increased regulation of sales and use tax in the United States.

I believe Avalara represents a massive opportunity due to its market position and product. It has a deep content and workflow moat and an SST-compliance tag that was only granted to 6 companies.

It is expensive today, like many recent B2B SaaS IPOs, but its growth curve can be sustained on multiple vectors. Consider starting a position today and adding on idiosyncratic sell-offs of the general market or of technology.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.