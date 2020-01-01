A Big Step For Howard Hughes And Occidental Petroleum

In an effort to continue paying for its mega-acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum, the management team at Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has decided to divest from itself yet more assets on its books. This latest transaction, while being cash-accretive to Occidental today, sets up the buyer, The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC), as the premier major player in The Woodlands, Texas, and investors on both sides of the deal should be happy that this move was made.

A big win for Howard Hughes

The benefit of this transaction is fairly simple as far as Occidental is concerned. In exchange for handing over certain real estate assets and agreeing to a long-term lease arrangement, the company is set to receive $565 million in value. That’s about as far as its benefits go. For Howard Hughes, though, the picture is far more complicated. To understand how the firm stands to benefit, we must delve into the transaction terms a bit.

*Taken from Howard Hughes

In short, Howard Hughes has agreed to acquire from Occidental two Class AAA office towers, plus some other assets on the energy company’s books. The first office tower consists of 808k square feet of space, while the second consists of 595k square feet of it. In addition, Howard Hughes is set to receive 125k square feet of warehouse space, plus it is getting 9.3 acres worth of prime developable land nearby. On top of these assets, Howard Hughes is going to receive Occidental’s Century Park Campus in the West Houston Energy Corridor. This includes 63 acres of land, with 1.3 million square feet spread across 17 office buildings. This particular batch of assets, though, will not remain on Howard Hughes’ books for long, because the company stated its intent to re-market these.

*Taken from Howard Hughes

The assets that Howard Hughes will keep will further solidify the company’s hold over The Woodlands. At this moment, the company has around 2.5 million square feet worth of properties there. 94% of this space is currently leased. This move, then, will increase the company’s stake in the master planned community that makes The Woodlands by more than 50%. For investors worried that such a large asset base could become a problem for Howard Hughes due to expiring leases, consider that the larger of the two towers the firm purchased, plus all of the warehouse space, will be leased back to Occidental under a 13-year contract. Though specifics have not been provided regarding how much Occidental can be expected to pay, the contract should provide stable cash flows. The other tower, meanwhile, Howard Hughes intends to relocate its headquarters to, though it’s uncertain if the company will take up the entire facility in question.

The beauty of a sale-leaseback transaction here is two-fold. For the acquirer, it receives an asset and an income stream from the tenant in question in order to cover the costs of said asset over time. For the company selling and then leasing back the assets in question, it receives a large cash sum that can be used for growth, paying down debt, etc., plus it receives the tax benefit associated with leasing assets over having them already paid off if they previously were.

In order to complete the entire transaction, which itself is slated to cost $629 million ($398 million through debt and the rest through equity), the company is going to be utilizing a special transaction called a Reverse 1031 Exchange. You can read more about these online, but the key benefit is that this arrangement will allow Howard Hughes to offset the taxes it would have seen from certain non-core properties being divested.

*Taken from Howard Hughes

Speaking of non-core divestitures, that brings us to the picture for Howard Hughes looking forward. According to management, the NOI of the firm today, on an annual basis, stands at about $323.1 million. Its own sale of non-core assets will negatively affect this by $68.1 million, but this acquisition will help to reduce that hit considerably. In all, management will see NOI come in $44 million higher than it otherwise would, leaving the transaction-adjusted NOI for the company at $299 million. Not only that, the deal will also have a major impact on consolidating Howard Hughes’ assets where it ultimately wants them. As the image below illustrates, the entity’s exposure to hospitality assets will plummet from 10% to 0%, while its exposure to office assets will grow considerably from 41% to 53%. This further helps to place the company’s future income stream where it really wants it to be from.

*Taken from Howard Hughes

Takeaway

Right now, Occidental is trying to pay for its Anadarko purchase, while Howard Hughes is looking for ways to transform itself into a firm more focused on office properties, particularly in The Woodlands. While understanding specific terms behind the lease agreement would have allowed us to paint a more complete picture for shareholders, the underlying rationale for the transaction makes a lot of sense. In all, both companies should come out better from this, though I would make the case that it’s likely Howard Hughes should really benefit the most from it. It’s receiving a tenant with 100% occupancy over two big assets, it gets to recoup some of its costs by selling Occidental’s Century Park Campus assets, it receives a new headquarters all for itself, and it gets special tax treatment to boot.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.