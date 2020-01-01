De-Risk Your Portfolio With Brookfield Renewable Partners

One of the greatest challenges for today's investor is de-risking your portfolio. Many have fallen in love with individual companies and allowed them to assume a disproportionate share of a portfolio choosing not to change what is not broken. But as markets constantly reinvent themselves, the reality is that companies that were great 10 years ago may no longer be so. At the same time, there are great companies today that may not even exist in ten years. As an investor you need to regularly re-evaluate your companies with an eye to their future relevance.

A good example of this is the energy sector. Energy will always be an important component of our economy and forms the backbone of many portfolios. The question is what type of energy will be relevant in the future and which companies will deliver it? With the movement towards a more carbon-free economy, one sure bet for me is that Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) will be part of that mix and presents a great opportunity to diversify your portfolio.

The importance of Diversification

When I constructed my portfolio I recognized the value of diversification but at the same time I wanted to fully understand the businesses that I would be partnering with. For that reason I chose a more focused portfolio of high quality, diversified companies versus holding a large number of companies I might not understand. Brookfield Renewable Partners is one of these companies and a great example of how you can de-risk your portfolio by partnering with companies that offer diversification as a key part of their business strategy.

Source: Investor Presentation

Brookfield Renewable Partners is not unique in that they are one of many companies operating in the renewable space. The thing that makes them a little different is that they have been operating in this space for over 20 years, operating across 5 different sectors and operating on a global scale. The keyword being operate.

With over $50 billion of assets under control they are one of the largest pure-play renewable companies in the world and have the experience and expertise that very few companies possess in this sector. That expertise includes over 3000 operating personnel around the world bringing in-house knowledge to every project. Although Brookfield Renewable is noted as a value investor, it is their ability to use their operational expertise to convert struggling companies into highly profitable ones that stand out.

All Brookfield companies share common values

Brookfield Renewable operates within the Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) group of companies and they share many of the same values. This includes a commitment to value investing, the ability to add operating expertise to enhance value and a reliance on capital discipline in order to drive overall shareholder returns in the 12-15% range.

As a value investor, few are better than BAM or the companies operating within their umbrella-like. Through the years BEP has been able to identify opportunities using their full toolkit to unearth value that others either may not see or may not have the capabilities to act upon. As an example, I think back 5 years ago to the Bord Gais Wind Farm in Ireland.

At the time the Irish Government had developed the Bord Gais Wind Farm along with other power and transmission assets, with the intent of operating it themselves. However, due to pressure placed by the EU on Northern Ireland to get their financial house in order, Brookfield Renewable was able to purchase the wind farm along with other assets using both their financial and operational expertise to consummate a deal that very few other investors could even consider. This deal created a foothold to build upon as they built scale within their European wind business.

Working alongside Brookfield Asset Management and sister companies like Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP), Brookfield Renewable is able to untangle very complex transactions to the benefit of the seller as well as Brookfield. In the Bord Gais example, BAM provided much of the financing while BEP stepped in to own and operate the wind assets and BIP took on the power and transmission assets creating an easy single party solution for the Irish government in a transaction that would be anything but easy for most companies.

A busy 5 years

The last five years have been very busy and also very productive for Brookfield Renewable, deploying $3.5 billion in new equity while achieving their target levels of return. Within this deployment of capital they were able to add significant diversification to their business, transitioning from a primarily hydroelectric company established in North America and Brazil to a truly global enterprise.

Five years ago wind and solar were being touted by many around the world as the solution to global warming, but for investors wind and solar were at best a break-even proposition requiring substantial government incentives just to get by. For this reason, Brookfield Renewable was slow to the game, not wanting to invest in any project that could not stand on its own as a profitable entity. Their caution was warranted as many institutional investors shied away and operators struggled to be profitable. To justify entering the business they would need to see a more attractive entry point and a move towards stand-alone profitability for this industry.

Their patience was rewarded in 2017 with the acquisition of TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global at a significant discount to their intrinsic value. With this transaction the company identified an opportunity to expand their footprint in the wind and solar business in a meaningful way but also to add a significant global footprint to their business as well. Combine this with their wind operations in Europe and now the company had established a fully scaled global operation in wind and solar all within 5 years.

Source: Investor Presentation

A key component of their ability to grow has been their alignment with Brookfield Asset Management. When the company first invested in some of these projects it put pressure on their balance sheet and their payout ratios to the point where many of their competitors could not have survived. But with the backing of BAM they were able to continue to pursue opportunities as they presented themselves and have the patience to develop these opportunities to their full potential.

At one point their payout ratio exceeded 100% but as projects were built out and are now online, that ratio has dropped to a much more manageable range closer to 85%. In addition to growing funds from operations the company has also been able to monetize an additional $1 billion of lower margin mature assets into higher growth opportunities as part of a more self-sustaining growth profile.

The end result has been consistent total returns for the company averaging 16% over the past 20 years in an industry that typically produces low to mid single-digit returns. This is above their targeted 12-15% return goal. This level of performance also outperforms comparable stock indices over this same time period. The thing I value, however, is their dividend which currently sits at 4.5% and continues to keep pace with the growth of the company.

Investor Presentation

Wind and Solar are now cost-competitive

Five years ago, the challenge with wind and solar was that the high cost of installation meant that energy costs were significantly higher than traditional coal and gas-fired generation. That has changed to the point where lower equipment and operating costs have now made wind and solar at least as inexpensive as gas, with coal being no longer an option for most developed countries.

That does not mean that gas will be disappearing anytime soon. Until a cost-effective storage system for renewables is developed options like hydro, gas and nuclear will be depended on for much of the world's base load capacity. It does mean however, that there will be an even greater push to develop more renewable energy in the future. For an investor like me that is looking long term, this is certainly something I like to see. As a matter of fact in the last 5 years almost 50% of BEP's new investment in renewable energy has been in wind and solar.

Investor Presentation

Diversification across technologies and geography

10 years ago, Brookfield Renewable was primarily a hydroelectric company invested in North America and Brazil. 90% of their business was in hydro and subject to the hydrology and economics experienced in these two distinct areas.

It was at that point that the company began to diversify their operations. First introducing wind to the portfolio then over the next 5 years expanding into solar as well as other technologies including storage. Today investments are more evenly distributed across technologies and with returns growing in wind and solar, the mix continues to evolve with scalable operations in all sectors.

Investor Presentation

At the same time the company diversified geographically, especially in the last 5 years following the TerraForm acquisition. The company now has significant operations in Europe, where renewables are playing an important role in helping countries to meet their climate objectives as well as in Colombia where economic development continues to grow. Recent investments in China and India are also helping the company to expand their presence in this rapidly growing region as well.

Investor Presentation

Diversified Cash Flow Stream

The challenge with building a company is the same as building your portfolio. If you put many eggs in one basket, even a small slip-up can lead to a disaster. When you look at Brookfield Renewable 10 years ago compared to today, it is better insulated from a disaster in one area impacting the whole through diversification.

In the case of BEP, even a 20% below long-term average year for hydrology in their most important geography would only have a 2% impact on their cash flows, significantly de-risking the investment. This was not the case 10 years ago. At the same time diversification also means that a slow year in one sector is often offset by a stronger year in another, allowing the company to accurately plan based on historical averages.

Investor Presentation

Another thing I really like about the company is their steady approach to planning. Even though the last few years have seen record hydrology in certain geographies, related to high water levels, the company has taken a disciplined approach. A surplus in one-year builds reserves in preparation for potential future changes in the opposite direction creating greater certainty for shareholders.

The company also does a good job hedging against potential currency change, fully hedging 74% of their foreign currency exposure. According to Brookfield Renewable, even a 10% devaluation of any one currency would only lead to a 1% impact on cash flow.

There are always challenges

As with any investment there are always going to be challenges that lie ahead. In the case of Brookfield Renewable, climate change would have to be on that list. The impact of climate change should benefit the company as most reasonable governments set targets to move closer to a carbon-neutral world. At the same time, rising temperatures are impacting weather patterns in ways the company will have to adapt to.

This year the company has seen good performance from wind assets in Europe, but not so much in the US. At the same time, solar has been more reliable making diversity important. Based on their experience, hydro goes through 10-15 year cycles, it has been good for the past 3 years but the weather is always subject to change.

Geographically, China and India present challenges from a political standpoint. However, Brookfield is betting on enough stability and established systems in place to make them intriguing. Although both countries are opening their markets up to foreign investment, history has not always been kind to companies investing in this high-growth region which deserves consideration.

From a valuation standpoint, BEP currently trades at near all-time highs so it isn’t cheap. At the same time, great companies seldom are; however, you may want to wait for a better entry point. As someone who built a position in this company steadily adding over the years, it has never been cheap and is somewhat resistant to recessionary pressure as a utility.

The end result

The end result is that you have this company that is operating in a business that is highly aligned with the future of energy production on this planet. They are very well-financed and have built scalable operations in all of the major geographies around the world. They have a long history of profitable operations and sound judgement with an even longer runway of opportunities from which to grow the business.

When I look at my portfolio, there are companies that I currently hold that have done really well in the past and continue to do well. They pay a solid dividend which is important to me and continue to increase them. I can honestly say there is no company I own that I would rather recommend than Brookfield Renewable for the long-term investor. It is definitely a company you should have on your list.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.