Nio: Funding Not (Yet) Secured

Even if financing is obtained, the result is unlikely to benefit current shareholders.

By my estimates, it should run out of cash any day.

Nio Inc. (NIO) just jumped up 53% on December 30 after releasing unaudited results for the third quarter ending on September 30th. I believe the move is a terrific opportunity to initiate a short position or take profits on a long position.

The market is misreading this release and focusing on growth metrics. But even if we take those fundamentals at face value, there is not enough to justify the near-$4 billion market cap.

Here's the biggest issue

First, we look at the balance sheet as part of the press release per September 30. There is about $170 million in cash on the balance sheet. Nearly three months have passed since that time.

In its entire publicly traded history, the company has always been burning at least $400 million per quarter in operations, as high as $700 million and back to $300+ million this most recent quarter.

The asset side of the balance sheet looks like this:

These numbers would indicate the company is working miracles to stave off Chapter 11.

Somewhat reassuringly, Nio issued a press release on September 5 that announced a potential private placement deal with financing parties for $200 million. But if we read that release carefully, it says this (emphasis by me):

The Company has entered into convertible note subscription agreements with an affiliate of Tencent Holdings Limited (“Tencent”) and Mr. Bin Li, chairman and chief executive officer of the Company (together with Tencent, the “Investors”), pursuant to which NIO will issue and sell convertible notes (“Notes”) in an aggregate principal amount of US$200 million to the Investors through a private placement. Consummation of the placement of the Notes is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close before the end of September.

One of the parties that apparently isn’t forthcoming with the money happens to be Bin Li, who is the company's Chairman and CEO.

Why is he not holding up his part of the bargain? Is he unable to, or does he not want to until even more financing is committed? The latter would be understandable, as without additional funds, the $100 million would be gone within approximately 30-40 days.

On the call, the company answered a question about the convertible bond as follows:

Okay, thank you. First, I will start with the CB question. As everyone knows, Tencent and William has signed contract with NIO to – for US$200 million on CB. In third quarter, Tencent’s CB has already been closed, so the US100 million from Tencent is already in our Q3 report. And also US$90.5 million were received from William, the rest, US$90.5 million are being processed and the transactions will close soon. Perhaps, as a reminder, the key CB terms, investor could find them with an announcement on September 5th.

Even with cost-cutting, Nio has to be scraping the bottom of the barrel here, which is corroborated by Chinese source reports (here) that the company is delaying wages. In the first article, Nio is quoted as explaining the delay as being due to increasing headcount leading to complexities. This is in direct contrast with recent reports of layoffs. The company also directly states in the latest financial report that employee numbers are dwindling (emphasis mine):

The decrease in share-based compensation expenses over the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to the continuous decrease of employee numbers

Just before the earnings call which was held yesterday, Bin Li acknowledged funding issues and said Nio would give an update on the funding on Monday.

I’ve listened in on the call and there was no update of any substance. Right before the Q&A, the company declared it had made "significant positive progress" on the funding. Yet, the project was still ongoing. So, no practical progress at all. Presumably, Nio was not at liberty to disclose any confidential information, and the company made it clear it would not answer any questions on the subject. Especially if these would trigger a disclosure obligation.

The company essentially has not been able to find any funding over the past 90 days, and it seems to not have closed on the announced $200 million converts.

Why is this up 50%?

The market is focused on sales growth and the very bullish business outlook that was presented. Nio included the following guidance for the next quarter:

Business Outlook For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company expects: Deliveries of vehicles to be over 8,000 units, representing an increase of over 66.7% from the third quarter of 2019.

Total revenues to be approximately RMB2,810 million (US$393.2 million), representing an increase by approximately 53.0% from the third quarter of 2019.

Notice the absence of any profit or margin guidance. It is positive to promise deliveries that are up 66% on a sequential basis. Keep in mind, Nio already has a history of deeply negative margins. While the number of vehicles to be delivered is promised to be up 66%, the revenue would be up only 53%. This roughly indicates the company has discounted its vehicles by an average of 8%. This 8% of revenue, of course, puts enormous pressure on the bottom line. Are the company’s cost-cutting efforts enough to offset a dramatically lower sales price?

Nio finds itself in a bad position

The most important thing in the press release is the following disclosure:

The Company’s cash balance is not adequate to provide the required working capital and liquidity for continuous operation in the next 12 months. The Company’s continuous operation, which has also constituted the basis of preparing the Company’s third quarter unaudited financial information, depends on the Company’s capability to obtain sufficient external equity or debt financing. The Company is currently working on several financing projects, the consummation of which is subject to certain uncertainties.

We’ve seen above that Nio does likely not have the cash to make it through the next quarter.

Financing may come through, but that is not necessarily a positive for current shareholders. The company is now clearly in financial distress. It is even including this official warning in its release that signals it is out of options. That’s very bad while you are negotiating for money.

Every party considering an investment knows Nio is against the ropes. Think about it. If you could put a billion dollars in here, why would you assume all the risk and leave upside for the current shareholders? If you don’t put it in, shareholders are toast. You have all the leverage.

There is a chance this company won’t end up in Chapter 11, but I don’t see it getting financing at a rate representative of a $4 billion valuation. In other words, current long-term shareholders are going to lose either way. In my opinion, this is a terrific short from here if you are able to withstand substantial short-term volatility (yesterday it was up ~90% at some point).

