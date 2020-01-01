Murphy Oil: A Solid Oil Company For 2020

MUR is now trading at resistance, in my opinion. I believe it is time to take some profit off and wait for a retracement below $24.

Murphy Oil owns one of the best upstream assets among domestic oil and natural gas integrated companies and independent E&P group.

Murphy Oil posted an excellent third quarter of 2019 that beat analysts' expectations.

Image: Murphy well pad site just North of Campbellton Source: Pleasanton express.

Investment Thesis

The Arkansas-based Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) is an independent oil company that I consider with an excellent long-term oil investment potential. It is particularly true for an investor who wants to invest in the oil & gas exploration with assets concentrated in North America, onshore, and offshore (the Gulf of Mexico primarily). As we can see in the chart below:

About 80.4% of the revenue in the third quarter comes from assets in the USA (Eagle Ford) and Canada (Montney) after the recent divestiture of its Malaysian assets for about $2 billion.

Murphy Oil controls one of the best upstream portfolios among the domestic oil & natural gas integrated companies and is present in the Eagle Ford Basin in the US, which produced 51K Boep/d in Q3 with an 80% oil. (from Presentation)

Further, the company is paying a reasonable dividend that contrasts with a few of its peers like Noble Energy (NBL) or even ConocoPhillips (COP). Below is a chart comparison:

The third-quarter results were impressive and beat expectations, as I will show below.

One takeaway is that Murphy Oil produced 191,668 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boep/d) in the third quarter, which includes 114,376 boep/d of oil, which represents 59.7% of the total output (not including Malaysia).

However, for long-term-oriented shareholders who own a position in the stock, it is essential to trade short term an estimated 30% of your holding due to extreme volatility in oil prices. My experience is that trading short-term volatility gives you an edge and increases your profit significantly.

Quick Presentation Of The Company Projects

Murphy Oil's game plan is quite easy to follow. The company's business model looks promising even with oil prices in the $60s. Besides an excellent producing assets portfolio, the company is active in a few different projects:

Offshore Brazil, with the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin project (5 blocks) where the company owns 20% WI, and recently the Potiguar Basin (3 blocks) with 30% WI.

And Offshore Vietnam with the Cuu Long Basin (2 blocks) with 40% WI OP.

The company is showing adequate proven oil reserves and has increased proved reserves by 17% year over year, to 816 million barrels oil equivalent, with 67% liquids-weighting.

Furthermore, Murphy Oil is not overspending in CapEx with estimated guidance for 2019 of $1.4 billion (midpoint) while maintaining a healthy oil equivalent production.

Murphy Oil - Financial Table 3Q'19 - The Raw Numbers

Murphy Oil 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues and others in $ Million 541.6 585.6 618.2 674.8 692.01 591.00 709.05 817.08 Net Income in $ Million -286.8 168.3 45.5 93.94 103.38 40.18 92.27 1,089.00 EBITDA $ Million 288.6 372.8 365.05 433.12 414.85 309.22 426.34 547.61 EPS diluted in $/share -1.67 0.96 0.26 0.54 0.59 0.23 0.54 6.76 Operating cash flow in $ Million 308.9 278.5 346.0 372.4 222.45 340.67 314.77 572.16 CapEx in $ Million 303.3 273.9 341.24 243.21 1,039.07 270.34 1,601.09 350.67 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 6 5 5 129 -816 70 -1,286 221 Total Cash $ Billion 0.96 0.94 0.90 0.95 0.39 0.29 0.33 0.33 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 2.92 2.91 2.91 2.91 3.38 3.11 4.19 2.78 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 172.57 174.62 173.98 174.18 174.31 174.49 169.27 160.98 Oil Production 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 168.3 167.5 171.0 168.8 181.3 191.8 196.2 195.1 Eagle Ford Crude oil price ($/b) 55.86 64.28 68.14 72.08 63.14 57.36 63.72 56.45

Sources: Press release and Morningstar.

Note: Production and revenues include Malaysia.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Oil & Gas Production

1 - Total Revenues and other were $817.08 million in 3Q'19

Murphy Oil reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share. The company generated revenues of $817.1 million that beat analysts' expectations.

Roger Jenkins, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said in the conference call:

We produced 192,000 barrel equivalent per day and achieved double-digit oil-weighted production growth in our key operating assets while delivering free cash flow. With an average WTI price of $56.45, we achieved a solid $24 adjusted EBITDA per BOE corporate-wide, driven by 60% oil production with premium pricing.

The highlight for the 3Q'19:

In the third quarter, the company completed the divestiture of its Malaysia assets, with cash proceeds of about $2 billion. The Malaysian assets were reported under discontinued operation.

One striking element is the EBITDAX per Boe in Q3'19, which jumped from $33.39 per Boe to $83.03 per Boe this quarter as we can see below from the presentation:

2 - Free Cash Flow was $221 million in 3Q'19

The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Free cash flow (according to Morningstar) was a profit this quarter of $221 million and is a loss of $1,812 million yearly. The free cash flow for Murphy Oil is quite challenging to assess because of the negative impact of recent acquisitions.

As a reminder, the company closed a deepwater Gulf of Mexico transaction for net cash consideration of $1.2 billion on June 3, 2019.

Murphy's total cash consideration paid was $1.227 billion, which was funded primarily through the company's $1.6 billion revolver and other sources of liquidity.

The dividend payout represents $161 million annually, which is still higher than the FCF annually and also completed a share repurchase of $500 million in October after the divestiture of the Malaysian assets.

David Looney, the CFO, said in the conference call:

The third quarter was also excellent in terms of free cash flow generation. Whether it be a simple calculation of cash from continuing operations, less property additions and dry hole costs, or an adjusted EBITDA metric, the company continued its long-standing mantra of spending within cash flow.

3 - Production in K Boep/d was a total of 195,057 Boep/d, including Malaysia or 191,668 Boep/d, excluding Malaysia. Production Per Region.

The company produced 195,057 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) in the third quarter (61% liquids), up 4.8% from the same quarter a year ago. However, this output includes a discontinued operation (Malaysia), as we can see below.

Otherwise, production was 191,668 Boep/d.

One exciting asset is the Eagle Ford's situation and its rapid growth.

Production was 51K Boep/d for 3Q'19, up 15.9% sequentially (91% liquid).

Source: MUR Presentation

Note: Murphy Oil operates in plays that are not pipeline-constrained, and its production has minimal pricing exposure to the WTI price, the company-diversified oil-weighted portfolio receives premium pricing.

4 - Production guidance for 4Q'19 is indicated below:

Source: MUR Presentation

5 - Net Debt under control

Net debt is now ~ $2.35 billion as of September 30, 2019 (please see Presentation below). The company's goal is to maintain a total debt/EBITDAX below 2.0x.

The company made debt repayment of $1.9 billion. Roger Jenkins said in the conference call:

Proceeds from our Malaysia asset sale were used to repay $1.9 billion of debt during the quarter, primarily incurred during our 2 Gulf of Mexico transactions. In addition, we utilized excess cash from operations to complete our $500 million share repurchase program earlier this month, well ahead of plan.

Source: MUR Presentation - Note: The financial position is as of September 30, 2019.

As of September 30, 2019, liquidity totaled more than $2 billion, including approximately $434.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

David Looney, CFO, said in the conference call:

subsequent to quarter end, we repaid $1.9 billion of debt on the balance sheet, bringing our credit facility borrowings to zero. Combined with our cash, this results in available liquidity of more than $2 billion.

However, Moody's comment on the debt was not positive:

Murphy reshaped its asset portfolio by selling its Malaysian operations and purchasing assets in the US Gulf of Mexico. Its debt declined after the sale of the Malaysian assets. The ratings are restrained by the company's meaningful exposure to riskier and long cycle offshore production and exploration, high capital intensity and the potential for negative free cash flow generation in 2020.

Conclusion And Technical analysis

Murphy Oil Corp. presents a stable financial position that I have detailed above.

One important characteristic is that the company owns a very attractive upstream portfolio that is considered one of the best among the independent E&P group, mainly focusing on the USA and Canada.

Murphy's increased capital expenditure this year following higher development drilling activities is paying off already in Q4 with production expected over 200K Boep/d, with a high-margin liquid ratio.

It is the primary element that enabled the company to reward shareholders through a significant and regular dividend yield, now nearly 4%. However, this oil and gas producer highly depends on the price of oil and gas, which are known to fluctuate widely.

I believe it is essential in this case to adopt a binary strategy combining a long-term vision with a short-term trading strategy to fully profit from the volatility and cyclicality of this industry.

Technical Analysis (short term)

As you can see, I do not agree with Finviz's interpretation (violet and light blue lines). MUR is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $27 and line support at $23.50. The trend is considered bullish because the stock is making higher highs with normal retracement.

The short-term strategy is to sell about 20% of your stock position at $27 and above using a gradual selling based on the oil price strength and wait for the next retracement that I see around $23.50.

However, if oil prices turn bearish early likely next year, in my opinion, MUR will experience a breakout of its support, which will trigger a fall to the next lower support that I see at $19.80.

Conversely, if oil prices turn bullish, the breakout will boost MUR that I see retesting the $30 level.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term MUR occasionally.