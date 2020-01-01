Douyu: Valid Alternative To HUYA

The company trades at a far lower valuation per MAU than HUYA, and we believe ARPU could improve as management figures out monetization.

When we started doing research into HUYA Inc. (HUYA), we had heard of Douyu (DOYU), but since the company was private, we couldn't do much due diligence on it. Now, however, the company has not only gone public, but the stock has collapsed significantly from its IPO price. It now trades at a far lower market cap than HUYA, which made it very interesting for us to research.

What is Douyu

Douyu is the largest game-centric live streaming platform in China by total MAUs on both mobile and PC. It currently has 163.6 million MAUs compared to 146.1 for HUYA, the second-largest company. Together, these two companies form a duopoly that make up most of the game live-streaming industry in China.

(Source: Google Images)

Since Douyu is one of the first game-centric live streaming platforms to make the foray into eSports, it is strategically positioned to benefit from the proliferation of the eSports industry in China. Through its investments in and collaborations with a variety of participants across the value chain, Douyu has gained access to premium eSports content attracting millions of viewers to its platform, also enabling it to organize its own tournaments and produce exclusive eSports content, further attracting viewers and improves stickiness.

Douyu's monetization mainly comes from taking a cut of the gifts viewers gift to streamers, but the platforms also make money from advertising, betting (on events), subscriptions, ecommerce, and more.

(Source: QuestMobile)

Douyu and HUYA

(Source: Douyu and HUYA websites)

As you can see, both platforms pretty much look the same and there really isn't much difference in terms of user interface or functionality. We believe the main difference lies in user numbers and monetization. While Douyu has more users, HUYA has better monetization due to its parent company JOYY Inc. (YY) having extensive experience in this field, allowing it to generate more revenues than Douyu even with less users.

There are other differences in different KPIs. For example, Douyu has lower weekly user retention than HUYA, but it is improving user retention at a faster pace, as the chart below shows.

(Source: QuestMobile)

Recent results

There isn't much to say about Douyu's recent results. The financials are actually remarkably similar to HUYA's, with similar growth in revenues and expenses. In Q3, however, Douyu suffered a one-time SBC charge due to its IPO, causing an operating loss for the quarter. Users and paying users continue to grow at a healthy pace.

We believe that the recent slowdown of the MAU growth in the game live-streaming industry was mainly due to a lack of megahit games such as [Indiscernible] in 2016 and PUBG in 2017. So it highly depends on content offerings especially new to content. So with the reopening of the game licensing with more approval, as well as the continued investments and development of new games by game developers such as Tencent, we are quite optimistic about user growth for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the full-year of 2020.



Source: Q3 2019 call

In the call, management mentioned that the slowdown in user growth was not due to competition, but rather due to a lack of mega-hit games. While only time will tell if they're right, it certainly will be quite optimistic for both HUYA and Douyu if management is right, as this means user growth will accelerate going forward.

Valuation

The best part about Douyu is that it trades at a substantially lower market cap than HUYA. While HUYA has a $4 billion market cap, Douyu trades at around a $2.7 billion market cap despite having more MAUs. We believe this premium currently exists because HUYA has better monetization than Douyu due to its parent company having more monetization experience than Douyu, which allows it to generate more revenue than Douyu.

One major risk is that Kuaishou, a major short-form video platform, has entered game live-streaming and is doing quite well, as we mentioned above. This is quite concerning, as Kuaishou has a massive user base, mostly in lower-tier cities, which is an area of expansion for both HUYA and Douyu. This user base allows Kuaishou to acquire users as well as streamers at very little cost, threatening both HUYA and Douyu and reducing their downloads.

Another risk is that while the game live-streaming business model may look straightforward, it is actually incredibly complicated, especially in China. Douyu was pulled from app stores at one point by the Chinese government. There have also been questions raised about transactions between the streamer and the platform, also known as "buying votes".

Soon after Douyu signed on Liu in March, he spent nearly 20 million yuan to buy himself votes during Douyu’s annual online idol competition. Half of that money goes to Douyu, and the other half returns to Liu’s pocket. Douyu’s CEO confirmed this.



“These ‘fake’ votes will be still counted as revenue as, under accounting standards, the streamer will be considered a paying customer,” said Global Equity Research’s George. “Douyu’s focus on top streamers makes it more susceptible to this issue compared to Huya.”



Source: SCMP

Takeaway

Overall, Douyu really does seem to be a good alternative to HUYA. Investors will be able to invest in the same fast-growing market and will receive a lower valuation per MAU. All the company needs to do now is to figure out how to improve its ARPU and margins. There are certainly risks, though, with new competition from short video apps and with government regulations affecting the industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DOYU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.