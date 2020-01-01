Russia's Interest In Oil Production Cuts Is Waning

Achieving another cut of 70,000 b/d in first quarter appears to be beyond its capability, given past statements.

Got an exemption for condensates at the OPEC meeting, though this was not discussed in the press conference.

Russia’s interest in reducing its oil production along with OPEC appears to be waning. In 2019, it only abided by the cuts it promised in 2018 in three months, and that was because it had a disruption. Late in the year, it sought and got an allowance for producing condensates since it refused or failed to achieve the agreed-upon cuts voluntarily.

Source: OPEC.

Just a few days ago, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak told Rossiya 24 TV:

As far as the production cuts are concerned, I repeat once again, this is not an indefinite process. A decision on the exit should be gradually taken in order to keep up market share and so that our companies would be able to provide and implement their future projects. I think that we will consider that this year."

Russia's energy ministry confirmed that Novak was referring to 2020 when he mentioned "this year.”

Russia had agreed to reduce production by another 70,000 b/d in the cut announced December 6th. Previously, Novak had explained that Russia could not cut during the winter without damaging its fields. So it remains to be seen how Russia is going to comply this winter.

Meanwhile, Russia’s energy ministry is assuming that the country’s total output is to average around and slightly above 11.2 million barrels per day until 2024. In other words, it is not building any cut into its plan.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the country could tolerate a drop in oil prices to $25 to $30 for three years. "Since oil prices are unlikely to increase dramatically, then if the restrictions on oil production are not reached with OPEC countries, there are, of course, risks that prices may drop to $25-30 per barrel,” Siluanov told the media.

These statements cannot be good news to Saudi Arabia. It needs a price north of $80 per barrel to balance its budget in 2020, according to International Monetary Fund estimates.

Russian President Putin had said this past summer, “Look at the price of a barrel, which Saudi Arabia uses to calculate its budget. This is significantly higher than for us.” Putin said that Russian budget implied an oil price of $40 per barrel.

Saudi Arabia could achieve its budget by cutting much deeper, such as another 2 million barrels per day. But that would result in higher non-OPEC production not far down the road, once again pressuring oil prices lower.

Conclusions

Based on the comments and actions of Russia in 2019, I doubt we will see proof of Russia complying with the cuts. It is most likely to paper them over publicly with claims of condensates. Its role at the OPEC meetings is little more than a photo op.

To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.