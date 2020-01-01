Gulfport Energy: Weak Natural Gas Prices May Limit Its Positive Cash Flow In 2020

It is also currently unhedged on natural gas for 2021 and needs strip to improve from the current $2.42 average for 2021.

It also sold its SCOOP water infrastructure assets and some non-operated Utica Shale interest for $79 million upfront, with the potential to earn more later.

This reduces its annual interest costs by over $3 million and its net debt by $25.5 million.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) has continued to repurchase debt at a discount and also sold non-core assets. This helps reduce Gulfport's net debt, although weak natural gas prices are threatening its ability to both maintain production and generate significant positive cash flow in 2020. It is hedged on around 44% of its natural gas production in 2020, but has no natural gas hedges in place for 2021, so it needs substantial improvement in natural gas prices by then.

Recent Divestitures

Gulfport announced a couple asset sales that it had previously discussed that it was exploring. It sold its SCOOP water infrastructure assets to Bison for $50 million upfront and the potential to earn over $50 million in incentive payments over the next 15 years. It also sold some non-operated interests in the Utica Shale for $29 million.

It does not appear that Gulfport mentioned the expected impact of these transactions to its production and financials. I am assuming that the SCOOP water infrastructure sale adds around $6 million per year (at current production levels) to Gulfport's costs. The initial $50 million payment would be a roughly 8.3x multiple to EBITDA in this case. I am also assuming that the non-operated Utica Shale sale reduces its Utica Shale production (which is around 97.5% natural gas) by around 15 MMCFE per day.

Debt Repurchases

Gulfport has also continued to do debt repurchases at a discount, repurchasing another $85.6 million in unsecured notes for $60.1 million in cash in Q4 2019. This results in over $3 million in annual interest savings, as debt with a roughly 6.375% interest rate gets replaced with 30% less debt (credit facility borrowings) with a 3.52% interest rate.

Updated 2020 Outlook After The Divestitures

Gulfport would now be expected to produce around 1,365 MMCFE per day in 2020 with a maintenance capex budget, proforma for the divestitures.

The 2020 NYMEX strip for natural gas is now at around $2.29, resulting in Gulfport's estimated 2020 revenues coming down by a fair bit from earlier estimates.

WTI oil prices have increased to near $60, but only a small amount (around 2%) of Gulfport's production is oil, so the oil price increase doesn't come close to offsetting the weak natural gas prices.

Gulfport also appears to be overhedged (at around 130%) for its 2020 oil production, so a scenario with low oil prices would actually benefit it more in the short term (both for 2020 revenues net of hedges and for the impact of low oil prices on associated natural gas production). Gulfport does have around 44% of its 2020 natural gas production hedged at $2.88, so that gives it a lot of positive value. It is now projected to end up with around $1.091 billion in revenues after hedges.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 458,067,000 $1.71 $783 NGLs (Barrels) 5,017,000 $19.00 $95 Oil (Barrels) 1,676,000 $56.50 $95 Hedge Value $118 Total Revenue $1,091

Gulfport's cash expenditures are projected at $1.088 billion with a $530 million budget (assumed to be maintenance capex) and continued debt repurchases (lowering interest costs). This results in a projection of $3 million in positive cash flow in 2020.

Expenses $ Million Gathering and Processing $290 LOE $85 Production Taxes $26 G&A $39 Interest $113 CapEx $530 Total Expenses $1,088

The proceeds from the divestitures and Gulfport's projected positive cash flow in Q4 2019 should keep its credit facility borrowings relatively low for now, although continued debt repurchases would increase its credit facility borrowings (while reducing its net debt). A reduction in Gulfport's large working capital deficit (at around $270 million at the end of Q3 2019, after excluding derivatives and operating lease liabilities) may end up impacting its credit facility borrowings as well.

Conclusion

Gulfport's divestitures and debt repurchases are helping to reduce its net debt, although natural gas prices are challenging. At current strip prices, Gulfport may only end up with slightly positive cash flow in 2020 with a maintenance capex budget despite strong natural gas hedges. Higher oil prices are actually a bit detrimental to Gulfport in 2020 due to it being overhedged on oil production.

Going forward, Gulfport needs natural gas strip prices to improve above the $2.42 it is currently averaging for 2021, as it does not have natural gas hedges for 2021 at last report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.