Turning Frustration Over Long Lines Into Alpha With Village Super Market

When I was a kid, my family would always go to ShopRite to purchase food. My mom was a great chef and would cook nearly each night so trips to ShopRite were pretty frequent. I was fond of going on these trips because I had a sweet tooth and this would ensure I could pick out a few of my favorite treats. The worst part of these trips involved the lines; ShopRite was always packed and that led my teenage self to think that investing in ShopRite could be lucrative.

I researched to see if ShopRite was publicly traded, but I could not find it and assumed the company was just privately owned. Recently, however, while perusing around investing websites, I came across ShopRite Holdings Limited (OTCPK:SRHGF) (OTCPK:SRGHY). I was initially very excited because this appeared to, on the surface, be a way to finally analyze and perhaps invest in ShopRite. Nonetheless, after further inspection, this company was a South African grocer/retailer that operates under the ShopRite brand, among other brands. Another dead end.

Despite researching numerous dead ends, I continued on with my research and finally stumbled across Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA), which was founded in 1937 and operates 30 ShopRite supermarkets located in northern, central and southern New Jersey, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania. Alas, a company to analyze and perhaps invest in so I could potentially finally be a beneficiary of these long lines that I experienced quite often as a kid.

Source: ShopRite.com

VLGEA

Insulation from Online Competitors

VLGEA has a unique structure and is not merely a grocery retailer that purchases its goods from manufacturers and prices them a bit higher to make a certain margin. VLGEA is a member of Wakefern Food Corporation, which is the nation's largest retailer-owned food cooperative and is the owner of the ShopRite trademark and a newly acquired trademark, Gourmet Garage. As stated in VLGEA's 10-K, "[t]his relationship provides Village many of the economies of scale in purchasing, distribution, private label products, advanced retail technology, marketing and advertising associated with chains of greater size and geographic coverage."

This type of structure insulates VLGEA, to some degree, from some of the pressures that traditional retailers have been facing. Since the grocery business is generally characterized by lower margins and higher volumes, this provides further insulation from online upstarts disrupting VLGEA's business model; it would be more expensive for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to collect and then deliver a number of lower-margin food products that must be properly refrigerated and frozen than it is to store and ship electronics, clothes and other higher-margin goods.

Furthermore, many consumers like to pick their own food, especially produce, which can vary in quality, and don't like to just rely on a company to pick the proper food. For those consumers who actually do prefer purchasing groceries online, VLGEA does offer ShopRite from Home, which is an online ordering system that provides for in-store pickup or home delivery.

Wakefern Food Corporation

As discussed above, VLGEA is a member of Wakefern and is actually its second largest member with a 12.5% stake in it. Wakefern and its 49 shareholder members operate 352 supermarkets and other retail formats, including 96 stores operated by Wakefern.

Wakefern provides VLGEA and its other members with the use of the ShopRite name and trademark, volume purchasing, ShopRite private label products, distribution and warehousing economies of scale, ShopRite advertising and promotional programs (including the ShopRite Price Plus card) and the development of advanced retail technology. Private label products accounted for roughly 12% of VLGEA's sales in 2019. From anecdotal evidence, I've noticed more private label products on the shelves of my ShopRite in NJ and management has outlined plans to increase its private label brands, as further discussed below.

Wakefern has a unique structure that distributes nearly all of its earnings each year to its members in proportion to the dollar volumes of purchases by the stockholder. This structure provides an incentive for each member to try to increase its individual sales, which benefits the other members as well due to savings from economies of scales across the rest of the members.

Downsides of the Structure

Pursuant to the Wakefern Stockholders' Agreement, each member is obligated to purchase 85% of its requirements for products offered by Wakefern. If this obligation is not met by a member, such defaulting member is required to pay Wakefern's profit contribution shortfall attributable to such failure. This obligation inhibits VLGEA's ability to innovate with new products and suppliers.

Additionally, the Stockholders' Agreement requires VLGEA to pay Wakefern an amount equal to the annual profit contribution shortfall attributable to the sale of a store or change in control. There is a proviso in the Stockholder's Agreement that this obligation is not due if there is a sale to a "qualified successor" but that definition is narrow (excluding other supermarket operators under other brands, operators in other certain markets, and operators of more than 25 non-ShopRite supermarkets anywhere in the U.S.) and requires the acquirer to become a member of Wakefern. These provisions of the Stockholders' Agreement severely mitigate against the likelihood that VLGEA could be acquired. VLGEA's dual class structure, which provides more voting power to insiders, also mitigates against a buyout attempt.

Despite these restrictions, which decrease the likelihood that VLGEA would be acquired, this structure provides significant stability to VLGEA and its other members. This stability provides a predictable cash flow which enables VLGEA to pay a regular dividend, which currently yields 4.24%. In our current interest rate environment, this dividend yield is quite attractive.

Data by YCharts

Current Price

VLGEA has traded in a bounded range over the past few years and is trading right around a 52-week low (its 52-week range is $23.36-$32.20). It is not abundantly clear why VLGEA is currently trading at such a low level on an historical basis.

Data by YCharts

VLGEA reported a strong quarter in its last quarterly report. VLGEA saw a quarterly sales increase of 1.5% compared to the same period last year, driven primarily by its acquisition of Gourmet Garage in June 2019, but VLGEA did also see a same-store sales increase of .1% over the same comparable year period.

I believe some investors fled VLGEA due to management guiding for same-store sales in 2020 to be flat or decrease up to 2%. However, I think this tepid guidance reflects management being very conservative, especially amid the planned capital expenditures for 2020, which include three major remodels, the expansion of ShopRite from Home and various merchandising, technology equipment and facility upgrades. These capital expenditures should help lift sales. Moreover, I believe margins will continue to expand from a couple of factors outlined further below.

Improving Margins

Over the past few years, VLGEA has seen improving gross margins. In 2016, ShopRite launched its private label brand, Wholesome Pantry. Management called this a successful launch in its latest 10-Q and announced that it had introduced another line of private label products in November 2019, called Bowl & Basket and Paperbird brands. Bowl & Basket is a brand of budget friendly foods and Paperbird offers a new line of household products.

VLGEA did a soft-launch of more than 100 items, including packaged salads, salty snacks, cooking oils, bottled water and paper goods and expects to add nearly 3,500 Bowl & Basket foods and Paperbird household products over the next 18 months. Introducing more of these private label products will further improve margins and profitability.

Data by YCharts

Food Inflation

Food retailers greatly benefit from food inflation since operating costs, such as leases and employee salaries, are relatively fixed. Over the past few years, food inflation has remained very low but is beginning to pick up and has just crossed back over 2% for the first time since 2015. With interest rates remaining low for the foreseeable future and unemployment at record low levels, I believe these inflation figures will continue to tick upward, which will benefit VLGEA.

Source: Trading Economics

Food Stamps Risk?

Another potential reason for VLGEA's recent decline could be due to the Trump Administration's rule change that would limit states' abilities to provide residents access to food stamps. The USDA estimated that roughly 688,000 people would lose access to food stamps from the rule change. However, this interactive map from NBC News shows estimates in each state and VLGEA's markets won't see a big impact. VLGEA's largest market, with 26 out of its 30 stores located in it, New Jersey, is only expected to have ~1,000 individuals lose eligibility.

Source: NBC News

Valuation

As discussed above, VLGEA has traded in a pretty bounded range in the course of the past few years and is currently trading on the low end of that range on a historical stock basis, as well as on other metrics. As you can see below, VLGEA has generally traded on a price-to-sales basis of roughly .20-.30 over the past few years and currently trades at just .20.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, on a comparative value basis, VLGEA trades at a discount to its competitors. As you can see below, VLGEA trades at an EV to EBITDA ratio below that of other food retailers such as Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Weis Markets (WMK). VLGEA also trades significantly lower than larger competitors such as Costco (COST) and Target (TGT).

Data by YCharts

Other Risks

The biggest risk I see for VLGEA is competition. In the last quarter, management noted that an increase in same-store sales was mitigated by the impact of two competitor store openings. In addition to traditional food retailers providing competition, Amazon appears to be encroaching on the grocery industry through both delivery and its acquisition of Whole Foods.

Fighting AMZN is never an enviable position to be in. However, I think VLGEA is prudently taking actions to build a moat and insulate itself from competition. Moreover, Whole Foods operates in a slightly higher priced customer segment and AMZN faces logistical and consumer behavior issues to gaining further market share in the grocery segment through delivery (as outlined above). In addition to its relationship with Wakefern, which provides a nice economy of scale, VLGEA is increasingly adding private label products to its stores, which will improve margins and keep competition at bay.

Conclusion

Although I do not believe VLGEA is going to be bought out anytime soon or double in the next few months, I believe VLGEA and its 4.24% dividend yield present a prudent investing opportunity.

Finally, I've figured out a way to profit off those long lines that plagued my childhood.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLGEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.