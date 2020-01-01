National Oilwell Varco: The Next Shoe To Drop

Can National Oilwell Varco fight headwinds in North America land drilling and offshore simultaneously? Offshore could be the next shoe to drop.

Source: Barron's

I have been bearish on the U.S. economy for a while and have been extremely loud about it. I have avoided cyclical names like National Oilwell Varco (NOV). In my opinion, the price action in NOV and broader markets have defied logic. Tax cuts and easy money have helped buoy broader markets, while OPEC supply cuts have helped keep oil markets afloat. Things may be changing. E&P in the oil patch has been stagnant for much of 2019. Core Labs (CLB) recently cut its Q4 earnings forecast. What gave me pause was the comments the company made about international and offshore markets:

Blaming declines in the U.S. rig count and slower-than-expected progress in client discussions for large international and offshore projects, Core Labs said it projected fourth-quarter earnings of 37 cents to 38 cents a share on sales of $154 million to $156 million. The company said it expects first-quarter 2020 earnings of 39 cents to 41 cents a share and revenue of $159 million to $164 million. The company also said it planned to reduce its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share from 55 cents a share because of modest growth in international markets and the "near-term and continued volatility in the U.S. land market."

The North America land drilling market has been facing headwinds since the second half of 2018. Some have blamed budget exhaustion from shale oil plays for causing E&P to stagnate. Less talked about have been any headwinds in international or offshore markets. Offshore has shown signs of life this year. Core Labs intimates that certain offshore projects could be delayed.

That could spell bad news for National Oilwell. In Q3, the company generated revenue of $2.1 billion, flat Q/Q. Every segment experienced a revenue decline except Completion/Production, which rose by double digits. Revenue from Wellbore Technologies fell 7% Q/Q, while Revenue from Rig Technologies fell 3%. Rig Technologies could be considered a proxy for National Oilwell's offshore activities. The segment's marine and construction group supplies the offshore industry with heavy-lift cranes, mooring machinery, and jacking systems, among other things.

Last quarter, the rise in Rig Technologies' aftermarket sales was offset by the double-digit decline in capital equipment sales:

Our Rig Technologies segment generated $649 million in revenue in the third quarter, a decrease of $22 million or 3% sequentially. Aftermarket revenues which improved 5% were more than offset by an 11% decrease in revenues from capital equipment sales.



Growing contributions from our naval design jacking system and pipelay tensioner offerings from our marine construction operations were more than offset by a fall-off in drilling equipment project revenues associated with the completion of several projects in late Q2 and early Q3.

If National Oilwell experiences a delay in offshore projects similar to Core Labs, then Rig Technologies could fall further.

National Oilwell's Q3 revenue was evenly distributed, with Rig Technologies representing 30% of total revenue. If the segment falters, then it could create headwinds for the company in the first half of 2020.

Headwinds In Offshore Would Come At An Inopportune Time

National Oilwell's management team is excellent at containing costs amid stagnant-to-declining revenue growth. The company recently announced it was suspending operations at a facility in the Houston suburbs. Halliburton (HAL) also announced it was laying off over 800 employees. Several oil services firms have been battening down the hatches. The bloodletting likely reflects declining E&P in the oil patch.

National Oilwell may be able to protect margins amid stagnant E&P in the North America land drilling market. The question remains, "Can it fight headwinds on several fronts?" If Offshore falters, then the company's margins could fall hard. In Q3, the company reported EBITDA of -$40 million; this was paltry compared to that of larger competitors like Halliburton, Schlumberger (SLB) and Baker Hughes (BKR). Management has targeted about $200 million in annualized cost savings from restructuring efforts by the end of 2020. Such cost cuts may not be enough to offset a sharp decline in revenue.

Keeping EBITDA from declining is paramount for National Oilwell. The company has a $2.5 billion debt load. Debt/EBITDA of around 5x is at or around junk status. The rating agencies could look hard at National Oilwell's credit metrics going forward. A ratings downgrade could amplify financing costs and crimp cash flow, as the company is facing headwinds to its top line. Such an action could be disastrous for the stock.

Conclusion

NOV is down over 5% Y/Y. The recent announcement by Core Labs sounds ominous for firms with offshore exposure. Sell NOV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.