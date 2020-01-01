Stocks To Watch: Key 2020 Events And Catalysts

Welcome to a special New Year's Day edition of Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch series - a preview of some key events and catalysts to look for in the new year. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is available every Sunday on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

Investors start off 2020 with the stock market cruising right along after U.S.-China trade war fears receded. While manufacturing and business investment may continue to struggle without specific details on a comprehensive trade deal, economists anticipate services activity and consumer spending will stay healthy until at least the middle part of the year as the Federal Reserve's rate cuts from 2019 provide a tailwind for rate-sensitive areas of the economy. As we start the year, it would appear that global risk factors and stretched valuation concerns are being easily swatted away by those intriguing animal spirits. Here's our look at some events, trends and catalysts to watch for in 2020.

IPOs and direct listings: The year ahead for the IPO market should be an active one to follow 2019 during which disappointing returns from high-profile companies like Uber (NYSE:UBER), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) were more than offset by gains from debuting names like LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ:PLMR), NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). For the year, the Renaissance Capital IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) up 33% to top the performance of the S&P 500 Index. Looking ahead, some analysts think the WeWork (WE) Effect will be in play. "There’s more focus on profitability, less on outright revenue growth, and more focus on corporate governance," notes EquityZen Chief Revenue Officer Phil Haslett. The list of companies that could go public in 2020 includes Palantir (PALAN), Airbnb (AIRB), Rackspace [owned by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)], Instacart (ICART), Robinhood, Postmates (POSTM), Casper [Target (NYSE:TGT) has a stake], marijuana delivery specialist Eaze, footwear brand Cole Haan, DoorDash (DOORD), Didi Chuxing (DIDI), Topgolf [Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has a stake], Stripe (STRIP), Swedish fintech player Klarna, Madewell (MDWL) [a Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) retail partner] and McAfee [Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has a stake]. European IPOs to watch out for include German oil and gas company Wintershall DEA, Orange Africa (NYSE:ORAN), Lamborghini (VLKWAY) and JDE Peet's (a pure-play coffee entity formed by JAB Holdings combining Peet's Coffee and Jacobs Douwe Egberts). Meanwhile, code-sharing specialist GitLab took the unusual step of announcing it will go public specifically on November 18, 2020. Also, DraftKings (DRAFT) recently announced a combo deal in which it will merge with both SBTech and Diamond Eagle Acquisition via a special purpose acquisition in which the combined company will trade under a yet-to-be-revealed ticker symbol. Finally, don't overlook China in the 2020 IPO market. Beijing is reportedly overhauling its rules on initial public offerings next March in an effort to open up its markets.

FDA watch: 2020 is shaping up as a big year for drug announcements. Bernstein thinks the FDA's call on whether to approve an experimental Alzheimer's drug treatment called aducanumab from Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) will be the most important decision of the year. Leading off the FDA docket, Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) is expected to hear during an AdCom meeting this month if Posimir lands approval as a post-surgical analgesia indication and there is a FDA review action due on Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) peanut allergy treatment Palforzia. Other companies expecting key FDA rulings of varying natures later in the year include Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) for Luspatercept, IntelGenx Technologies IGXT) on Rizaport for the treatment of acute migraines, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) obeticholic acid, Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) on Ozanimod for multiple sclerosis, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on a triple therapy to treat cystic fibrosis, Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) on Enfortumab for urothelial cancer, Merck (NYSE:MRK) on Ebola vaccine V920, NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) on Ebola vaccine V920, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) on Opdivo, Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) on Ozempic and Rybelsus, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) on a triple combination tablet for adults with Type 2 Diabetes, Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) on Avapritinib, Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) on Voxelotor for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) on Givosiran.

Olympics: Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) will be two of the major players at the Tokyo Olympics that runs from July 24-August 9. Adidas has tipped off that it has a number of product launches that will be shown off around the Olympics. Notably, shares of Adidas have seen a bounce in the months following the last two Olympic games. Meanwhile, Guggenheim sees the Olympics as a catalyst for Nike (NKE) as well, with the company expected to unleash its marketing budget and innovation pipeline. For Nike, Olympic marketing expenses typically run in front of the longer-term benefits of the brand's exposure to the global event. On the media front, NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has already sold more than $1B in ad sales in an indication that the network will easily sail past the $1.2B advertising sales tally from the 2016 Rio games. The two-week coverage of the Olympics also provides NBCUniversal a platform to highlight its fall lineup of shows across networks.

Tech: While it's been full-speed ahead for the tech sector into 2020, the threat of regulatory backlash against Big Tech is lurking in the background as the majors look to extend their dominance and expand into more healthcare and financial services categories. The predictions for Big Tech blowback range from just a spattering of government fines to the outlier scenario for a breakup of AWS from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and spin off from Facebook of Instagram and WhatsApp. Wedbush's Dan Ives tips that a couple of other developments to watch for in 2020 are the efforts by Google (GOOGLE) to play catch-up in the cloud against both Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon through M&A and further consolidation in the cybersecurity industry. He also calls 2020 the year of the 5G supercycle for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). That could mean the annual September event for Apple is a powerful catalyst for shares. Other high-profile events during the first half of 2020 that will spark some tech buzz the CES event in Las Vegas from January 7-10, SXSW in Austin from March 13-22 and Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) F8 conference in San Jose on May 5-6.

Streaming: The new year will mark the one where simmering battles over streaming media became a world war, with the last major powers joining the fight in a big way. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has built the dominant position among streamers, although deep-pocketed content spending from Amazon Prime (AMZN), Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Apple (AAPL) has ratcheted up the pressure. For 2020, Hulu minority partner Comcast (CMCSA) leans on its NBC properties to launch Peacock in the spring, and AT&T (NYSE:T) is pulling out stops for HBO Max, an effort to use traditional Time Warner properties to enhance the marquee HBO service. Despite the high-stakes battles, many analysts currently see a growing pie for streaming (vs. declining traditional pay-TV subs), in which there might be several winners.

M&A radar: The expectation is that 2020 will be a solid year for M&A. "We expect the desire to increase scale and the pursuit of tech to continue driving M&A in the near future. For example, 40% of healthcare executives said their companies are likely to acquire, partner or collaborate across healthcare sectors in 2020, citing access to technology as a reason their companies would pursue a deal," notes PwC. Other firms have pointed to the significant amount of private equity dry powder still on the sidelines even after some big deals in 2019, pointing to KKR's (NYSE:KKR) willingness to go after Walgreen Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in particular. As for the list of expected targets next year, some of the splashier names are GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO), Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and Gaming & Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI). For what it's worth, it's also about that time of the year when talk of Apple (AAPL) buying Netflix (NFLX) or Disney (DIS) is recycled again.

Taxing stuff: The U.S. Department of Labor's new mandatory overtime pay rule goes into effect today. The new rule raises the threshold for entitlement to overtime pay to $35,568 in annual earnings from $23,660 and will extend overtime pay to an estimated 1.3M U.S. workers. While some states already have salary thresholds that are higher than the federal standard for determining overtime eligibility, the measure is seen impacting a number of retailers and restaurant companies in 2020 as they adjust to the new OT threshold. Just a few of the companies that will be be making manager-level staffing decisions are Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (TGT), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI), Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Kroger (NYSE:KR).

Counting dollars: Wall Street analysts expect a decline of several percentage points in the dollar in 2020 to follow on the 2.6% drop seen in Q4. While the ripple effect of a weaker dollar impacts different companies in various ways, the list of companies that generate 50% or higher of their sales overseas includes Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Apple (AAPL), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Texas vs. Azar: Of all the lawsuits making their way across local and federal courts, it's the landmark Texas v. Azar case that is could still disrupt markets the most. The latest twist is that a federal appeals court ruled that ObamaCare's individual mandate is unconstitutional, but deferred on the larger question of what it means for the rest of the health law. The development sets up a potential Supreme Court showdown in 2020 as it only takes only four justice votes to hear the case, although it's unclear if the court will take up a case that isn't final. For investors, the future of ACA impacts Centene (NYSE:CNC) and Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), as well as a host of hospital operators like HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), Humana (NYSE:HUM), Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY), SunLink Health Systems (NYSEMKT:SSY), Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM), Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC), Nobilis Health (NYSEMKT:HLTH), LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) and Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH).

Election: Analysts say it's not quite time to focus on the broad implications of the U.S. election and advise on making investment decisions based on actual policy decisions over generalizations. As for individual election plays, the coming year's presidential election cycle should be a strong one for local TV broadcasters who make bank every four years, from advertising for the wide number of races in contention. Guggenheim expects a record season, with $10B in political ads marking 15% growth from the 2018 midterms, and local broadcast groups like Nexstar (NASDAQ:NXST), Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) in a healthy position. Meanwhile, Wolfe Research media analyst Marci Ryvicker sees $3.4B in TV advertising sector-wide in the 2020 cycle, part of $6.4B that she expects will be spent on political advertising overall. She focuses on the 15 swing states for the presidency and the companies that have TV ad exposure there - E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP), Gray and Tegna (NYSE:TGNA), with Meredith (NYSE:MDP) joining Gray and Tegna in seeing high exposure to hot Senate races, and ABC (DIS) and Fox (FOX, FOXA) seeing more exposure alongside Tegna to dozens of key House races. On a related note, there is also a warning on restaurant companies. "As large purchasers of TV and digital advertising, fast food companies will likely have to contend with a rising media cost environment next year, which could make it more difficult to raise awareness of new menu news or value offerings," advised KeyBanc recently.

Crypto watch: This year could see some big names in the financial industry make a splashy entrance into the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector. Mainstream advances by Facebook's (FB) Libra Project and JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) JPM Coin cryptocurrency could set the wheels in motion for more banks and financial institutions to look at asset tokenization, stablecoins, frictionless payments and all things crypto. Analysts are somewhat divided on what that means for Bitcoin (BTC-USD), which starts off the year near $7.1K.

Oil looks to bubble higher: 2020 is seen as a possible turnaround year for energy prices. Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Singer says after three years of OPEC needing to reduce production to maintain inventory stability, his firm is shifting to forecasting to a multi-year period where OPEC will need to increase production to maintain inventory stability, leverage, earnings, and asset base sustainability, as well as decarbonization of the industry. Goldman Sachs sees EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) and Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) as well-positioned for when the turnaround arrives.

ESG: The heightened focus by investors on sustainability is expected to be on the front burner for much of the year with fund growth on the rise. Wall Street analysts have noted that sustainable investing is no longer a niche investment category and is seen potentially growing rapidly in 2020. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) plans to spend $750B on climate transition projects over the next decade. The firm also said that it will restrict financing to all new oil production and exploration projects in the Arctic and that it would impose stricter lending requirements for coal companies. "There is not only an urgent need to act, but also a powerful business and investing case to do so," Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon wrote in the Financial Times. Europe is the leader in ESG investing, but the U.S. has seen a surge over the last few years. JPMorgan Chase Co-President Daniel Pinto also sees a tipping point. "It's not just one bank or one sector, it’s all the sectors. It’s not a box-ticking exercise, this is real. This trend will continue to gain momentum and be exponentially higher over the next 10 years. For investors, two events to track to see which way the sustainable investing winds could blow are the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21-24 and the UN's COP 26 event in Glasgow, Scotland from November 9-19. Some catch-all ETFs for ESG investing include Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG), Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX), iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE), Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC), iShares KLD 400 Social Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI), iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA), iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) and SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF(NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Trend-watching: A couple of other developments to watch in 2020 include the implications of the 5G wave, the growth of AI as a service (or AIaaS), the delivery partnership between Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Uber Eats (UBER), a potential broad partnership between McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Beyond Meat (BYND) and Coca-Cola's (NYSE:KO) launch of an energy drink.

Your turn: Our preview is just a partial list of events or developments to watch. We might have probably missed a few things, so feel free to add your own in the comment stream.

Sources: Nasdaq, CNBC, Reuters, Bloomberg

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.