Asset Class Scoreboard - The Decade (2010-2019)

A whole lot of mediocrity in international equities, bonds, and alternatives (hedge funds and managed futures), with each solidly in the black - but nowhere near the astronomical heights of the S&P 500.

It was mostly a two-horse race for the past 10 years between US stocks and US real estate - with both taking on around 200% since January 2010.

Closing out the decade with one final look back on some of the top-performing markets, asset classes, and alternative investment funds over that time.

Last up, the broad asset classes we track in our monthly Asset Class Scoreboard: US Stocks, World Stocks, Hedge Funds, Real Estate, Bonds, Commodities and Managed Futures - where it was mostly a two-horse race for the past 10 years between US Stocks and US real estate - with both taking on around 200% since January 2010. Wow, thanks Amazon (AMZN) (up about 1,200% for the decade). On the flip side was commodities, which had some notable decade-long losers (see "Commodity Performance Over the Decade (2009-2019)"), plus a problem with a negative roll yield to end up roughly cut in half over the decade.

After that, a whole lot of mediocrity in international equities, bonds, and alternatives (hedge funds and managed futures), with each solidly in the black - but nowhere near the astronomical heights of the S&P 500. Bonds have to be the biggest surprise here, with the calls for rising interest rates and an end to the ultra-low rate environment persisting for most of the past 10 years - and bond markets ignoring all of it by still rallying to the point where we now have trillions in negative-yielding debt! Can that continue for the next 10 years? This severe underperformance by hedge funds will likely get people talking about the apples/oranges comparison of them lagging equity markets by so much (pro tip: investors don't care, that's not why they have hedge funds) - while the massive vacuuming out of volatility across the globe can perhaps nowhere be better seen than in long volatility-focused manager futures and their decade-long water-treading amidst record low vol.

This was surely not the decade most professionals saw as a possibility sitting there on NYE of 2009 with the financial crisis fresh in their minds. The Black Swan nobody saw coming, it turns out - was the lack of any black swans. The old White Moose, as we've taken to calling it.

Asset class performance over the decade:

Disc laimer

The performance data displayed herein is compiled from various sources, including BarclayHedge, and reports directly from the advisors. These performance figures should not be relied on independent of the individual advisor's disclosure document, which has important information regarding the method of calculation used, whether or not the performance includes proprietary results, and other important footnotes on the advisor's track record.

Benchmark index performance is for the constituents of that index only, and does not represent the entire universe of possible investments within that asset class. And further, that there can be limitations and biases to indices such as survivorship, self reporting, and instant history.

Managed futures accounts can subject to substantial charges for management and advisory fees. The numbers within this website include all such fees, but it may be necessary for those accounts that are subject to these charges to make substantial trading profits in the future to avoid depletion or exhaustion of their assets.

Investors interested in investing with a managed futures program (excepting those programs which are offered exclusively to qualified eligible persons as that term is defined by CFTC regulation 4.7) will be required to receive and sign off on a disclosure document in compliance with certain CFT rules The disclosure documents contains a complete description of the principal risk factors and each fee to be charged to your account by the CTA, as well as the composite performance of accounts under the CTA's management over at least the most recent five years. Investor interested in investing in any of the programs on this website are urged to carefully read these disclosure documents, including, but not limited to the performance information, before investing in any such programs.

Those investors who are qualified eligible persons as that term is defined by CFTC regulation 4.7 and interested in investing in a program exempt from having to provide a disclosure document and considered by the regulations to be sophisticated enough to understand the risks and be able to interpret the accuracy and completeness of any performance information on their own.

RCM receives a portion of the commodity brokerage commissions you pay in connection with your futures trading and/or a portion of the interest income (if any) earned on an account's assets. The listed manager may also pay RCM a portion of the fees they receive from accounts introduced to them by RCM.

See the full terms of use and risk disclaimer here.

