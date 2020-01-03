PIMCO Pays Its Specials, So Let's Focus On The NAVs

Most people do not hope for volatility, but we could use some to reinvest pooled cash distributions (not from these two funds as we have them enrolled in the DRIP).

The total of $0.625 in distributions means that the gross NAV increase (accounting for the distributions) was 54.5 cents, or 2.39%.

The data was essentially what we thought - with the dollar rebounding, coverage and UNII ratios were likely to rebound.

The PIMCO UNII report was just released. You can see that I haven't sent out an update on it yet, but the data was essentially what we thought - with the dollar rebounding, coverage and UNII ratios were likely to rebound. Coverage was up nicely for a one-month shift, especially with a 'good' month rolling off the back-end of the three-month average.

The dollar appreciated against the euro and stayed even against the British pound for the month of November.

During the month, we had two ex-distribution dates. The first was the normal $0.174 monthly distribution on the 11th, and the second was the $0.45 special that occurred on the 13th. The total of $0.625 in distributions means that the gross NAV increase (accounting for the distributions) was 54.5 cents, or 2.39%.

We believe the driver of that was in part the tick up in the dollar vs those two key currencies, but also the spreads (the amount of additional yield you get over the treasury rate) on all high-yield credit tightening up. The trade deal getting done was a large overhang for high yield for the last several months. Most non-agency MBS was rated investment grade prior to the financial crisis. Following, most were downgraded to non-investment grade or to "not rating", meaning the rating was pulled. When there is no rating, it is assumed to be "high yield" or non-investment grade.

Despite what many feel are far more safe attributes - at least compared to many areas of the corporate investment grade market - these securities trade with high yield. High yield had a good month, given the tighter spreads amid weak new supply.

Getting down to the data....

Starting with the PIMCO muni funds, coverage weakened a bit in the month, and UNII continues to drop. As we've noted many, many times now, some of these funds are ticking time bonds. PIMCO CA Muni Income (NYSE:PCQ) lost another two cents of UNII, which now stands at 18c. At the start of the year, the fund had 39 cents. In 11 months, the fund lost 21 cents and is likely to end the year with 23 cents of lost UNII.

If this trend continues, the fund will likely cut the distribution by the end of next year, if not sooner. The size of the distribution cut will be substantial at about ~30% or more. That would reduce the distribution yield from 4.63% to 3.24%. With the fund at a massive 40% premium, the fund's price would likely fall by at least 30%, if not more. We could see this fund trade at a small discount if that occurs. A 40% loss in a short amount of time is not something the typical investor believes they will see in a muni fund.

The other UNII surplus fund is PIMCO Municipal Income II (NYSE:PML) which lost another penny this past month. It has averaged one cent per month of UNII erosion and could be exhausted as well by the end of 2020. Coverage is a bit better at 84%, but the call schedule isn't that favorable, which could impact that ratio down the road.

The other muni CEFs have stable muni for the last few months, though coverage continues to languish in the low 90%s.

In reality, none of these funds are super-exciting right now. The distribution yields are driving the valuation, but most of the funds have unsustainable payouts at the current time.

We still think there are other options like Dreyfus Muni Bond Infrastructure (NYSE:DMB), which although trades near par, offers up a much safer risk-return trade-off for investors. BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ (NYSE:MUJ) is another attractive fund that offers up a solid amount of yield for the risk assumed.

When we talk about risk, we are talking not just about the underlying (we are mostly invested in investment grade munis) but the risk of a distribution cut. These funds have great characteristics like favorable call walls and positive UNII trends.

Moving to review the taxable funds, the funds are all mostly near the higher end of the valuation range. I see no threat to a distribution cut across most of these funds.

One of the more interesting is PIMCO Global StocksPlus & Income (NYSE:PGP), which is now trading near its lows for the last 3 years. It is one of the few funds with a greater than -1 z-score indicating a cheaper valuation. Remember that PGP is not a long-term holding but a short-term trading fund for those interested in that kind of investing. The fund last cut the distribution back in May and, I think, is safe from another for at least another 6 months.

PIMCO High Income (NYSE:PHK) is another cheaper fund. The shares trade at a 21% premium, which is the lowest level of the last several years. This distribution was also cut last May, and the 3-month overage ratio recently jumped back to 83%. Not stellar but far better than the 44% of the month prior.

Both PHK and PGP are trading tools, nothing more. Be careful with them and never get 'big' into them.

Another popular fund is PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY), which is now threatening to break its 31% premium high. This has been the high end of the valuation range of the last two decades. There is no doubt that the fund is expensive, but I do think the distribution is safe and the NAV trend strong.

Lastly, with PCI and PDI, we just continue to hold. Valuations are a bit stretched, but when you consider their underlying investments (discussed above) being the equivalent of investment grade bonds and that the funds yield ~8.5%, it is hard to argue that they are expensive. The premium tends to hang up a lot of people with the financial news media saying constantly, "never buy a CEF at a premium."

UNII:

Coverage:

Net Investment Income:

NAVs:

Concluding Thoughts

The muni funds remain a mixed bag of minefields and "okay" funds. We continue to believe there are better opportunities outside of the PIMCO CEFs, at least on the muni side of things. Better options include:

Dreyfus Muni Bond Infrastructure (DMB)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality (NYSE:NEA)

BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ (MUJ)

MFS High Yield Muni (NYSE:CMU)

On the taxable side, nothing much has changed. We received the special distributions, and the NAV still looks good. In the last several years, the payment of the specials has led to some selling pressure on price. Investors either only bought the shares for the specials and subsequently sold or investors looked at the chart and believed that the NAV was weakening and sold out.

Most people do not hope for volatility, but we could use some to reinvest pooled cash distributions (not from these two funds as we have them enrolled in the DRIP). PCI and PDI remain holds for me at this time. The NAV performance looks strong, which should insulate the distribution from the need of any cuts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.