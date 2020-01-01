2019 Q4 Portfolio Review

The goal is a growing, relatively safe dividend stream that will continue to benefit from this and future bull markets and will be strong enough to survive future recessions and bear markets.

The portfolio design shifted somewhat in 2019, with a stronger focus on quality and growth. Alternative investment companies are now 9.9% of the portfolio.

Monthly distributions began one year ago and are covered by dividends. That dividend coverage should continue into the required minimum distributions that will begin in one year.

The portfolio was up 6.06% in Q4, up 26.79% in 2019, and up 62.40% over the past four years. We continue to benefit from the bull market.

A good run

The portfolio was up 6.06% in Q4 and 26.79% for 2019. The four-year gain has been 62.40%. We've had several good runs since I began investing in 1982. At some point, we'll have a bear market. Don't get complacent.

During 2019, we began taking monthly distributions from my IRA. I continued to focus on quality and dividend growth potential rather than maximizing current income. This lowered the portfolio's yield somewhat, to 3.31%.

In 2019, the withdrawal rate was 3.10%, so dividends covered distributions. In 2020, I'll step up the withdrawal rate to 3.30%, which will put us on a path to raise the withdrawal rate to 3.65% in 2021, when required minimum distributions from my IRA will begin. The RMD percentage increases each year, to 3.78% in year two (2022 for me), then to 3.91% in 2023, and 4.05% in 2024, for example. My goal is to cover the first few years of RMD with dividends. That goal appears attainable.

Eleven new companies

Q4 trading was more active than anticipated. Eleven new individual equities were added to the portfolio, and ten positions were closed. These changes essentially complete my long-term strategy of improving the portfolio's balance sheet strength as measured by Standard & Poor's credit ratings. One new company is rated AA, three are rated AA-, three are rated A+, one is rated A, one is rated A-, one is rated BBB+, and one is rated BBB.

Of the ten individual equity positions closed in Q4, one is rated A+, two are rated A, four are rated BBB+, two are rated BBB, and one is not rated. The individual decisions are described below, but this gives a general flavor of my attempt to provide a growing, relatively safe dividend stream that will continue to benefit from this and future bull markets and will be strong enough to survive future recessions and bear markets.

Q4 portfolio review by sectors

Eight Consumer Staples make up 16.89% of the portfolio market value, up from just 7.33% on September 30. This sector now provides 13.37% of the portfolio income. Joining Walmart (WMT), Procter & Gamble (PG), PepsiCo (PEP) and Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) are four companies added in Q4: Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY), Coca-Cola (KO), and Unilever (UL). These classic, global leaders have S&P credit ratings of AA- or A+. I have been underweight consumer staples. Each of these four companies has been in the portfolio in the past, and as I moved into the "distribution phase" of life, one of my goals was to find a re-entry point for them.

Seven Health Care stocks are 13.77% of portfolio value, up from 12.12% at the end of Q3. Health Care contributes 13.57% of portfolio income. Joining Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Merck (MRK), Novartis (NVS), Pfizer (PFE), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and AbbVie (ABBV) is one Q4 addition: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), which has a rare AA credit rating. Novartis and Roche are domiciled in Basel, Switzerland. Big pharma is unpopular among politicians. The industry is vulnerable to class-action lawsuits and potential healthcare reforms. However, I believe the world will find a way to adequately fund medical research and product development, and these companies are positioned to lead in those efforts.

Seven Financials comprise 13.14% of portfolio value, down from 15.91% at the prior quarter end. The Financials provide 14.89% of portfolio income. Joining BlackRock (BLK), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and Apollo Global Management (APO) are two companies added in Q4: Blackstone (BX), rated A+, and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), rated A-. I believe alternative investments will continue to be a growing part of the economy, and these two companies will be in the forefront (along with APO). To accomplish this move, three positions were closed: A+ rated Bank of Montreal (BMO), A rated Prudential Financial (PRU) and BBB+ rated Invesco (IVZ). These three positions were new to the portfolio, just added in Q3. BMO escalated in value after I established a half position. I decided the portfolio's other three Canadian banks provide a nice mix of business models and that three banks are enough. I bought PRU "on the way down," and after it recovered, I decided to exit the insurance business and focus on alternative investments. Kirk Spano spotted IVZ at its low, and I took advantage of that dip. So, those profits helped fund the inclusion of BX and BAM.

Six Industrials remain unchanged, representing 11.96% portfolio value, down slightly from 12.38% at the end of Q3. The Industrials contribute 10.83% of portfolio income: 3M (MMM), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Cummins (CMI), United Parcel Service (UPS), Caterpillar (CAT), Eaton (ETN).

Five Information Technology companies make up 11.11% of the portfolio value, up slightly from 10.74% on September 30. The tech sector provides 6.88% of portfolio income. No new positions were added. One position, A rated International Business Machines (IBM), was dropped. The remaining five companies are: Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Cisco Systems (CSCO), and Texas Instruments (TXN). I re-established partial positions in MSFT, AAPL, and ADP earlier in 2019, and my goal was to get them to full positions in 2020. AAPL arrived there on its own. I believe MSFT and ADP are better long-term choices than IBM, so I used the IBM proceeds to fully fund MSFT and ADP.

Four Real Estate holdings comprise 6.06% of portfolio value, down significantly from 13.53%. This sector contributes 11.05% of portfolio income. Joining Simon Property Group (SPG) and W.P. Carey (WPC) are two former holdings, BBB+ rated Ventas (VTR) and BBB rated Brookfield Property Partners (BPY). I re-established these positions on price weakness. I believe VTR will work out its issues. As part of a "deep dive" study into the Brookfield family of companies, I decided that BPY was undervalued. Two individual common equity positions were closed: BBB rated Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) and non-rated Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE). I made some short-term gains by trading SKT during the year, but I believe the best REITs are focused on large scale, multi-use developments. I like APLE, but I want to add several high-rated REITs that I think are currently overpriced. After a study of A and A- rated REITs, I established positions in what I thought were undervalued REIT preferred stocks. Gains in those positions helped accomplish some of the Q4 purchases. The four preferred positions closed in Q4 were: National Retail Properties Preferred Series F (NNN.PF), Federal Realty Investment Trust Preferred Series C (FRT.PC), PS Business Parks Preferred Series Y (PSB.PY), and Boston Properties Preferred Series B (NYSE:BXP.PB).

One other note is relevant here. The recently added alternative investment companies, APO, BX and BAM are in the Financials sector, but they have significant exposure to real estate. For example, BX has $157 billion in real estate under management. This is more than the equity market capitalization of SPG, Public Storage (PSA), Equity Residential (EQR), Realty Income (O), and WPC combined. Sector allocations are helpful, but nuances abound!

Three Consumer Discretionary companies are 5.74% of portfolio value, up from 2.19% of portfolio value. The sector provides 3.53% of portfolio income. Joining Genuine Parts Company (GPC) are two companies added in Q4: Nike (NKE) and Home Depot (HD). These two companies have been on my radar for a long time. NKE is a rare AA- rated consumer discretionary stock. I like the business models and the global scale of HD and NKE.

Three Utilities represent 4.98% of portfolio value, down from 5.88% on September 30. No positions were added or closed. They represent 6.67% of portfolio income: PPL Corporation (PPL), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP).

Two Energy companies comprise 3.70% of portfolio value, down from 7.43% at the end of Q3. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.A) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) provide 7.79% of portfolio income. Two positions were closed in Q4: Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), both with BBB+ credit ratings. The decision to sell these two pipeline companies was difficult. EPD and ENB are excellent companies, worthy of any dividend portfolio. I'm collaborating with a NextGen family member who likely will manage this portfolio at some point. Some of my recent portfolio decisions reflect his interest in sustainability and growth.

Two Communication Services companies, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and BCE Inc. (BCE) comprise 3.45% of portfolio value, compared with 5.42% on September 30. These companies contribute 3.41% of portfolio income. No new positions were added in Q4, and two positions were closed: AT&T (NYSE:T) and TELUS (NYSE:TU). Both of these companies continued their strong appreciation during Q4. I like TU, but as I evaluated the overall portfolio, I decided one Canadian communications company is enough, and I'm leaning toward DIS as the preferred long-term company in this sector. I made DIS a full position in Q4.

Two closed-end funds comprise 2.04% of portfolio value, down from 4.12% at the end of Q3. They provide 7.84% of portfolio income. The India Fund (IFN) and Royce Micro Cap Trust (RMT) remain in the portfolio. Three CEF positions were sold in Q4: Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH), Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX), and Royce Value Trust (RVT). I like these funds, and I have no problem with the variations in distributions. But I'm aware these issues (as well as some of the funds' preference to distribute shares rather than cash) could add another layer of complexity for a less experienced NextGen portfolio manager.

Portfolio as of December 31, 2019

The portfolio's 47 common equities are listed in the table below, followed by 2 closed-end funds. Price is the 12/31/19 closing price. %Port is each holding's percentage of the portfolio's market value as of 12/31/19. Div is the annual dividend per share (or distribution per unit). Yield is the dividend yield per share as of the close on 12/31/19. %Inc is the percentage of the portfolio's income contributed by each holding. Buy is the price at which I would consider adding more shares. I've set an alert with Custom Stock Alerts for these targets. S&P is the Standard & Poor's credit rating, where available. CCC is the number of consecutive years of dividend/distribution increases, per Justin Law, the DRIP Investing Resource Center and the Canadian Dividend All-Star list (where available). SSD is the Dividend Safety number assigned to each holding (where available) by Simply Safe Dividends.

Ticker Price %Port Div Yield %Inc Buy S&P CCC SSD JNJ 145.87 2.34% 3.80 2.61% 1.88% 127 AAA 57 99 MSFT 157.70 2.28% 2.04 1.29% 0.91% 116 AAA 18 99 AAPL 293.65 2.36% 3.08 1.05% 0.76% 175 AA+ 8 99 WMT 118.84 2.10% 2.10 1.77% 1.14% 105 AA 46 78 ADP 170.50 2.19% 3.64 2.13% 1.44% 144 AA 44 97 RHHBY 40.66 0.98% 1.07 2.63% 0.79% 39 AA 28 99 MRK 90.95 2.19% 2.44 2.68% 1.81% 75 AA 9 99 PG 124.90 2.21% 2.98 2.39% 1.62% 100 AA- 63 99 MMM 176.42 2.27% 5.76 3.26% 2.27% 152 AA- 61 75 CL 68.84 2.21% 1.72 2.50% 1.70% 60 AA- 56 90 NSRGY 108.26 2.26% 2.53 2.34% 1.62% 84 AA- 24 99 NVS 94.69 2.28% 2.94 3.11% 2.18% 82 AA- 22 61 NKE 101.31 2.28% 0.98 0.97% 0.68% 78 AA- 18 99 BLK 502.70 2.02% 13.20 2.63% 1.63% 412 AA- 10 98 PFE 39.18 2.20% 1.52 3.88% 2.63% 35 AA- 9 75 CSCO 47.96 2.12% 1.40 2.92% 1.90% 40 AA- 9 91 TD 56.13 2.07% 2.28 4.06% 2.59% 50 AA- 8 95 RY 79.20 2.10% 3.23 4.08% 2.63% 70 AA- 8 94 RDS.B 59.97 2.22% 3.76 6.27% 4.27% 50 AA- 0 64 KO 55.35 2.22% 1.60 2.89% 1.97% 46 A+ 57 80 PEP 136.67 2.20% 3.82 2.80% 1.89% 106 A+ 47 93 ITW 179.63 2.16% 4.28 2.38% 1.58% 126 A+ 45 81 UL 57.17 2.20% 1.74 3.04% 2.06% 51 A+ 38 75 TXN 128.29 2.16% 3.60 2.81% 1.87% 101 A+ 16 90 CMI 178.96 2.01% 5.24 2.93% 1.81% 154 A+ 14 98 UPS 117.06 2.07% 3.84 3.28% 2.08% 100 A+ 10 69 BMY 64.19 2.06% 1.80 2.80% 1.78% 56 A+ 10 79 BNS 56.49 1.95% 2.77 4.90% 2.94% 50 A+ 8 89 BX 55.94 2.16% 1.96 3.50% 2.44% 50 A+ 0 45 GPC 106.23 1.71% 3.05 2.87% 1.51% 94 NR 63 72 ADM 46.35 1.49% 1.40 3.02% 1.38% 42 A 44 94 CAT 147.68 1.78% 4.12 2.79% 1.52% 130 A 26 93 SPG 148.96 1.67% 8.40 5.64% 2.90% 140 A 10 65 HD 218.38 1.75% 5.44 2.49% 1.34% 181 A 10 87 DIS 144.63 1.74% 1.76 1.22% 0.65% 121 A 9 99 APO 47.71 1.92% 2.00 4.19% 2.47% 37 A 0 45 PPL 128.73 1.73% 1.65 4.60% 2.44% 28 A- 18 75 BAM 57.80 0.93% 0.64 1.11% 0.32% 50 A- 8 55 ETN 94.72 1.67% 2.84 3.00% 1.54% 73 A- 10 85 ABBV 88.54 1.71% 4.28 4.83% 2.53% 68 A- 8 50 BIP 49.99 1.61% 2.01 4.02% 1.98% 40 BBB+ 12 65 BEP 46.63 1.65% 2.06 4.42% 2.24% 37 BBB+ 10 50 BCE 46.35 1.71% 2.44 5.26% 2.77% 38 BBB+ 10 41 VTR 57.74 1.48% 3.17 5.49% 2.50% 52 BBB+ 9 68 WPC 80.04 1.29% 4.15 5.19% 2.05% 72 BBB 22 73 OXY 41.21 1.49% 3.16 7.67% 3.51% 38 BBB 16 50 BPY 18.28 1.61% 1.32 7.22% 3.58% 15 BBB 7 45 IFN 20.13 0.97% 2.28 11.33% 3.38% NR RMT 8.54 1.07% 0.64 7.49% 2.45% NR Cash 7.16% Total 100% 3.31% 100%

A growing, relatively safe dividend stream

My primary goal for the portfolio is a growing, relatively safe dividend stream. I plan to trade less in 2020 than in 2019. Eventually, I plan to bring RHHBY and BAM to full positions.

During 2020, I'll consider closing the remaining two CEF positions and raising the number of individual equities from 47 to 50. Currently, the three candidates at the top of my watch list are Federal Realty Trust (FRT), Fortis (FTS), and Realty Income (O).

Thank you for reading. I'm not advocating the purchase or sale of any security. These quarterly updates form a journal of my effort to design and maintain a retirement income portfolio with a relatively safe stream of growing dividends. I seek companies with histories of rising dividends, strong financials, and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence. If you'd like to receive notices of future article posts, hit the "Follow" button. Have a safe and prosperous 2020!

I contribute to Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing where we offer a more in-depth analysis of individual companies. Members have access to a SWOT Report (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) on the company. Members are given support levels to buy and a "bottom fishing" price for backing up the truck. Invest with us in a changing world that demands a margin of safety.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT, AAPL, WMT, ADP, RHHBY, MRK, PG, MMM, CL, NSRGY, NVS, NKE, BLK, CSCO, PFE, RY, TD, RDS.B, KO, PEP, ITW, UL, TXN, CMI, UPS, BMY, BNS, BX, GPC, ADM, CAT, SPG, HD, DIS, APO, PPL, BAM, ETN, ABBV, BIP, BEP, BCE, VTR, WPC, OXY, BPY, IFN, RMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.